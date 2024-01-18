Children on Instagram and Facebook Were Frequent Targets of Sexual Harassment, State Says

Children using Instagram and Facebook have been frequent targets of sexual harassment, according to a 2021 internal Meta Platforms presentation that estimated that 100,000 minors each day received photos of adult genitalia or other sexually abusive content.

That finding is among newly unredacted material about the company's child-safety policies in a lawsuit filed last month by New Mexico that alleges Meta's platforms recommend sexual content to underage users and promote underage accounts to predatory adult users.

Sheryl Sandberg to Leave Meta Platforms Board After 12 Years

Sheryl Sandberg said she plans to leave Meta Platforms' board of directors, less than two years after stepping down as the company's chief operating officer.

Sandberg said Wednesday evening in a post on Facebook that she will not stand for re-election to the board in May, and that she will serve as an adviser to the company. She served on the company's board for about 12 years.

Apple Loses Attempt to Delay U.S. Watch Ban

Apple lost its effort to delay the implementation of a U.S. import ban of its smartwatches while the company appeals a federal trade ruling.

Watch sales are expected to continue for the iPhone maker, but the company earlier revealed plans to disable blood-oxygen measurement technology in some models of the device to avoid the ban.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

00:01/UK: Dec RICS Residential Market Survey

05:30/NED: Dec Unemployment

07:00/EU: Dec New Passenger Car Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

07:00/NOR: 4Q Business tendency survey

08:00/SPN: Nov Industrial Orders & Turnover

08:00/SPN: Nov Trade Balance

09:00/FRA: Jan IEA Oil Market Report

09:00/EU: Nov Euro area balance of payments

09:30/UK: 4Q Bank of England Credit Conditions Survey

09:30/UK: 4Q Bank of England's Bank Liabilities Survey

10:00/EU: Nov Construction output

10:00/ITA: Nov Balance of Payments

11:00/POR: Dec PPI

11:00/FRA: Nov OECD Harmonised Unemployment Rates

11:00/FRA: 3Q OECD Quarterly Labour Market Situation

17:59/POR: Nov Balance of Payments

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

