The former employees, along with around 400 other SpaceX workers, signed a letter in the summer of 2022 that called Musk's public statements and behavior embarrassing and distracting. It asked SpaceX management to publicly separate the company from Musk's personal brand.

Intel Names Justin Hotard as EVP, GM of Data-Center and AI Group

Intel appointed Justin Hotard as executive vice president and general manager of its data-center and AI group, effective Feb. 1.

The semiconductor giant said Hotard would report directly to Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger. Hotard would be responsible for Intel's suite of data-center products.

Thermo Fisher Says It Has Halted Sales of DNA Technology in Tibet

Instrumentation maker Thermo Fisher Scientific said it no longer sells certain DNA-based human-identification products in Tibet, building on a similar halt of sales to China's Xinjiang region of technology that human-rights groups allege can be misused by local police forces.

The decision by Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher follows its pledge almost five years ago to stop sales of the items in Xinjiang, a move that also followed pressure from human-rights groups. The company didn't say whether either regional action will affect its business in other parts of China.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

01:01/IRL: Dec Ireland Services PMI

06:30/GER: Dec North Rhine Westphalia CPI

07:00/ROM: Nov PPI

07:30/HUN: Nov Preliminary External Trade

07:45/FRA: Dec Provisional CPI

08:15/SPN: Dec Spain Services PMI

08:45/ITA: Dec Italy Services PMI

08:50/FRA: Dec France Services PMI

08:55/GER: Dec Germany Services PMI

09:00/GER: Dec Hesse CPI

09:00/GER: Dec Brandenburg CPI

09:00/GER: Dec Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI

09:00/GER: Dec Bavaria CPI

09:00/EU: Dec Eurozone Services PMI

09:30/UK: Nov Money and Credit - Lending to Individuals, Lending to Businesses, Broad Money and Credit

09:30/UK: Nov Monetary & Financial Statistics

09:30/UK: Nov Bank of England effective interest rates

09:30/UK: Dec UK Official Reserves

09:30/UK: Dec S&P Global UK Services PMI

09:30/UK: Dec Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances

10:00/GER: Dec Saxony CPI

10:00/CYP: Dec Registered Unemployed

10:00/CYP: Dec CPI

10:00/GRE: Nov Labour Force Survey

13:00/GER: Dec Provisional CPI

