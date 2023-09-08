07:00/SPN: Jul Industrial Production

07:00/AUT: Jul Production Index

08:00/BUL: Jul Industrial Production

09:00/CRO: Jul Foreign Trade

09:00/CRO: Aug PPI

09:00/GRE: Jul Industrial Production Index

09:00/GRE: Aug CPI

09:00/LUX: Jul Industrial Production

10:00/IRL: Aug Irish Live Register latest monthly figures

10:00/IRL: Jul Industrial Production and Turnover

10:00/POR: Jul International trade statistics

12:00/SWI: Aug Unemployment

15:59/UKR: 2Q GDP

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-23 0016ET