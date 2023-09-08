07:00/SPN: Jul Industrial Production
07:00/AUT: Jul Production Index
08:00/BUL: Jul Industrial Production
09:00/CRO: Jul Foreign Trade
09:00/CRO: Aug PPI
09:00/GRE: Jul Industrial Production Index
09:00/GRE: Aug CPI
09:00/LUX: Jul Industrial Production
10:00/IRL: Aug Irish Live Register latest monthly figures
10:00/IRL: Jul Industrial Production and Turnover
10:00/POR: Jul International trade statistics
12:00/SWI: Aug Unemployment
15:59/UKR: 2Q GDP
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
