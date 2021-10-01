EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Poised to Start the -2

Bitcoin came under one of the most intense regulatory crackdowns in its brief history during the third quarter, choking off attempts by traders to lift the digital currency out of its steep spring selloff.

The governments of the two largest economies in the world took direct aim at bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market. In the U.S., agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission have promised a crackdown on the sector. The Treasury Department is preparing a report on stablecoins-digital currencies that tout values fixed to the dollar-amid concern about their potential to cause problems in both crypto and traditional markets. And powerful U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) has emerged in Congress as a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies.

Global Gas Shortage Stings U.K., Showing Shortcomings in Its Energy Transition

LONDON-A lack of natural-gas storage facilities in the U.K., where capacity has been allowed to dwindle in recent years, has amplified the risks of a global shortage of the fuel and raised concerns that energy supplies won't hold up if there is a cold winter.

The U.K.'s rapid shift to renewable energy, which has helped it cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 44% in the past three decades, is lauded by many in the industry. But the country's experiences offer a reminder that decarbonizing an economy must be carefully managed.

Car Companies Buckle Up for Extended Chip Shortage

The global chip shortage has slammed the auto sector this year, cutting factory output by several million vehicles and erasing billions in revenue for car companies.

Next year is expected to be nearly as challenging, industry analysts say.

China's Power Crisis Piles More Pressure on Inflation

China's power curbs just added another unwanted twist to already snarled global supply chains. Higher costs and prices are already showing up for energy-intensive goods.

Depending on how Beijing ultimately responds, some of those extra costs could be permanent.

Germany's Election Results Show Young Voters' Growing Influence

BERLIN-Germany's youngest voters are turning their backs on big, established parties and casting their ballots for two smaller groups that are calling for change: one focused on climate and social justice, the other on freer markets and personal liberties.

Some 44% of voters under 25 picked the Greens or the Free Democrats in Sunday's election while just a quarter voted for the center-left Social Democratic Party or the conservative Christian Democratic Union, according to preliminary analyses by polling form Infratest dimap. The figures were similar for first-time voters, the biggest share of whom opted for the FDP.

Former French President Sarkozy Convicted of Breaking Campaign Finance Laws

PARIS-Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty Thursday of breaking campaign finance laws during his failed 2012 re-election bid, compounding his legal woes.

A Paris court convicted Mr. Sarkozy on charges of illegally financing an election campaign, handing him a one-year prison sentence to be served at home wearing an electronic bracelet. France places a legal limit of 22.5 million euros, equivalent to $26.1 million, on campaign spending. In a trial this spring, prosecutors alleged Mr. Sarkozy's campaign spent more than EUR40 million, using phony receipts in an attempt to mask the spending.

Taliban Evict Hazara Shiite Muslims From Villages, Rewarding Loyalists

KABUL-The Taliban have displaced hundreds of families belonging to Afghanistan's Shiite Hazara community in central Afghanistan, reinforcing fears of renewed persecution against a minority that suffered under Taliban rule in the past.

The evictions this week in the Gizab district of Uruzgan province follow warnings from the Taliban earlier this month to residents of Kindir and Tagabdar villages that they had nine days to leave their homes. Some 700 Hazara families, representing thousands of people, complied with the Taliban order and fled, according to residents.

Zoom's Nearly $15 Billion Acquisition of Five9 Rejected by Shareholders

Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s nearly $15 billion bid to acquire contact center company Five9 Inc. was shot down Thursday, dashing a major expansion plan for a video-conferencing powerhouse that has battled scrutiny over its perceived ties to China.

Five9 issued a news release saying that the deal failed to gain enough votes from its shareholders and that the merger plan had been "terminated by mutual agreement" between the two companies.

FAA to Review Letter That Criticizes Blue Origin on Safety

U.S. aviation regulators said they are reviewing a letter signed by a former employee at Jeff Bezos' space company that claims the company prioritized speed over safety on some of its rockets.

The letter, published Thursday online, raised safety-related concerns and alleged instances of sexual harassment at Blue Origin LLC. One former employee at the company, Alexandra Abrams, is listed as a public signer of the letter and confirmed she signed it. The letter said 20 other current and former employees also signed but didn't name them.

Lordstown Motors to Sell Former GM Factory in Ohio to Foxconn

Electric-truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp. said Thursday it plans to sell its auto factory in Ohio to contract assembler Foxconn Technology Group, marking a major pivot for the cash-strapped startup as it works to bring its first pickup to market.

The two companies have entered into a nonbinding agreement for Lordstown to sell the facility and property, with the exception of certain assets, for a purchase price of $230 million, said Lordstown Motors Chief Executive Daniel Ninivaggi.

