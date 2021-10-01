EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Poised to Start the Quarter Lower

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Germany retail trade, EU EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity; Eurozone Manufacturing PMI; UK CIPS/Markit Manufacturing PMI; Flash Estimate euro area inflation.

Opening Call:

European equities should open lower after losses on Wall Street Thursday. Dollar strengthens. The 10-year Treasury yield edges lower Thursday to break seven day winning streak. Oil edges higher. Gold was flat and metals edges lower.

Equities:

European stocks are set to track Wall Street lower to start the quarter Friday after a selloff in shares of cyclical companies drove major U.S. indexes lower Thursday, capping a tumultuous September that marked the S&P 500's worst month since March 2020.

All three major U.S. indexes finished the day lower after a choppy session. After a long stretch of gains for the U.S. stock market this year, September was the month when percolating investor anxiety finally came to a head, forcing all three major indexes lower.

The S&P 500 tumbled 4.8% in September, its largest monthly decline since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic spurred a selloff. Despite the slump, the S&P 500 managed to eke out a 0.2% gain for the quarter to notch its sixth consecutive quarter of gains.

Investors have navigated more uncertainties lately, including concerns that higher inflation-driven in part by supply-chain issues-will stick around longer than expected. Also dogging markets recently were fears of contagion from debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group, as well as data that has shown that U.S. economic growth is starting to slow.

Continuing wrangling in Washington has weighed on investors' minds, too. Congress on Thursday passed a bill extending government funding through Dec. 3.

"We've entered a slightly more difficult, more wonky stage of the recovery, and there's a number of headwinds emerging against the upward march we've seen since last year," said Sebastian Mackay, a multiasset fund manager at Invesco.

Many money managers expect that volatility in the stock market won't necessarily abate with the start of a new quarter Friday. But with yields still trading at historically low levels, many concede that few places outside of the stock market can provide consistent, desirable gains. Even with the September slump, the S&P 500 is still up about 15% year-to-date.

"People realize that the only asset with real expected returns are equities. The market kind of seems to grind higher on this there-is-no-alternative environment," said Edward Park, chief investment officer at U.K. investment firm Brooks Macdonald. "That won't last if central banks make it clear they are raising rates regardless of the growth backdrop."

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, some strategists and investors said they expect cyclical and small-cap stocks to outperform, especially if rising bond yields damp the shine of growth stocks. Shares of growth companies, including large tech stocks, tend to perform better in low-yielding environments because investors have more incentive to buy shares and await higher profits in the future.

"We see a repeat of history with another strong fourth quarter being led by small-caps and value, like last year," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.

Forex:

Conditions are building toward a stronger dollar at the same time things are turning south for Japan and Europe, Bruce Clark, IGM's US-based FX and Rates Fundamental Analyst, told WSJ.

"In Japan we have the hangover from the Olympics," Clark said, and with that economic bump over, the government needed to throw more stimulus at the economy.

Europe faces an energy shock, Clark said, "As they head into winter, they can't get gas." He adds, "The big question is what comes next. The global reflation trade was based on a weaker dollar.

Now that you have the dollar going straight up, traders are wondering what's the next shoe to drop." A stronger dollar is a problem for emerging-market currencies, commodity markets and equity markets in particular, Clark said.

After the 2020 elections the theory was once Democrats took control of the legislative branch they would expand the social agenda, be able to spend money unopposed and blow out the deficit, Clark said.

Pair that with expectations that the Fed would keep rates near zero for next couple years and "if you want to make a playbook on how to debase your currency that would be it."

That made short dollar bets popular in early 2021. But with Biden's social agenda looking less and less like a sure thing, Clark said, and the Fed not knowing why supply chains are messed up and inflation is so high, "anyone who's been short the dollar in 2021 has been scrambling."

Bonds:

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 0.085 percentage point in the 3Q, to 1.528%, scoring in September its largest monthly gain since March, despite edging lower Thursday to break a seven day winning streak.

The benchmark gains momentum as investors reshuffle portfolios after the Fed made it clear tapering is bound to begin in the next quarter.

"September ends a stretch of seasonal weakness for the market," said asset manager Louis Navellier. "Fortunately for investors, seasonal headwinds turn to tailwinds once the calendar turns to October," he said.

Energy:

Oil prices edged higher in early Asian trade, as traders project higher crude demand after a report said China told state-owned energy companies to build reserves to meet power needs for the winter, said UOB Global Economics & Markets Research.

Meanwhile, ANZ Research said the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on Monday will be crucial for oil price direction next week.

Metals:

Gold was flat in Asian trade following an overnight rebound, which stemmed its multi-session decline. A weaker U.S. dollar supported appetite for the previous metal, said ANZ.

Market sentiment got further support from U.S. unemployment claims, which have been trending near the lowest levels of the pandemic.

Industrial metals were lower in early Asian trade. The sell-off in industrial metals seems set to continue after China's manufacturing PMI contracted in September for the first time since the pandemic began last year, ANZ said.

While China's government has ordered top state-owned energy companies to secure fuel supplies for the winter at any costs, this has not provided much support for base metals, the bank said.

The three-month nickel contract was down 0.1% to $17,915.00 a metric ton while the three-month LME copper contract fell 0.4% to $8,900.50 a ton

Citi is incrementally bearish on copper in the near term, projecting a 10% fall in prices to US$8,200/ton in 4Q. The bank's new forecast is 6.8% lower than a previous expectation for prices to average US$8,800/ton in the quarter.

"The very recent rapid increase in global coal, gas, and power prices and resulting negative impact on Chinese and global supply chains, household income, and growth are the main catalysts for the downgrade," Citi said.

Meanwhile, the ongoing shortages of chips and containers are constraining metals consumption and placing upward pressure on inflation.

"The next 3-6 months may provide investors an opportunity to buy into the copper Supercycle, in which we are still strong believers," Citi said.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Powell Says Fed Faces 'Difficult Trade-Off' if Inflation Doesn't Moderate

WASHINGTON-Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers Thursday that the central bank still expects a recent spell of high inflation to reverse but said it was difficult to pinpoint when that might happen.

A surge in prices this year "is a function of supply-side bottlenecks over which we have no control," Mr. Powell said at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, where he appeared alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Democrats Delay Infrastructure Vote as Talks Fail to Reach Deal

WASHINGTON-House Democrats dropped plans to vote on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill Thursday night, as they came up short on reaching agreement around a separate social policy and climate package they hope will unite the party's dueling factions.

Key lawmakers said they were making progress toward a framework mapping out the overall level of spending and central planks of the healthcare, education and climate package, but that the discussions required more time.

Bill Averting Government Shutdown Signed Into Law

WASHINGTON-President Biden signed a bill Thursday evening extending government funding through Dec. 3, averting a partial shutdown hours before current funding expires at midnight.

The bill passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan support earlier in the day. The legislation, which also includes $28.6 billion in emergency disaster aid and $6.3 billion to help resettle Afghan evacuees, passed 65-35 in the Senate, and 254 to 175 a few hours later in the House.

Japanese Manufacturers' Sentiment Highest in Nearly Three Years

TOKYO-Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers improved to the highest level in nearly three years in the three months to September, helped by the global economic recovery.

The main index, measuring large manufacturers' sentiment, was plus 18 in September, compared with plus 14 in June, according to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan corporate survey released Friday. That was higher than plus 13 projected by a poll of economists by data provider Quick and the highest level since December 2018.

Some of Private Equity's Biggest Players Create ESG Standards

A group of major private-equity investors and managers has teamed up to try to fix how the industry measures and reports its environmental, social and governance performance.

The group, collectively representing more than $4 trillion in assets under management, has agreed on what it expects will become the first standardized set of ESG reporting metrics for the private-equity industry.

Bitcoin Stalls as U.S., China Go After Cryptocurrencies

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

10-01-21 0017ET