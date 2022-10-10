EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented by Fed -2

Luxury shops across the city are turning off their nighttime lights, plunging the Avenue de Montaigne and other areas renowned for evening window shopping into relative darkness. Tourists are showing up to monuments for late-night photos, only to find somber silhouettes. Even the Eiffel Tower, symbol of France's rise as an industrialized nation, is hitting the off switch early.

BAE, U.S. in Talks to Restart M777 Howitzer Production After Ukraine Success

British arms maker BAE Systems PLC said it was considering restarting production of the M777 howitzer, as the big gun's performance on Ukrainian battlefields revives interest in the weapon.

BAE said several countries had expressed an interest in buying M777s, production of which is currently being wound down. The inquiries come after Ukrainian forces have been using the artillery piece to deadly effect against Russian troops in recent months.

Germany Blames Sabotage for Train Outage

FRANKFURT-Berlin blamed sabotage for an outage that temporarily shut down train traffic across northern Germany on Saturday, raising tension in the country two weeks after explosions damaged key gas pipelines between Germany and Russia.

It was "clearly a deliberate act" in which crucial communication cables were "consciously and deliberately cut" in two separate locations, German Transport Minister Volker Wissing told reporters Saturday afternoon local time.

Elon Musk's Monster Week of Juggling Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX

Even by the standards of Elon Musk, the world's richest man and serial entrepreneur, this week was one for the ages.

Tesla Inc.'s stock, which underpins the billionaire's wealth, had one of its worst weeks after the auto maker's delivery figures fell short of Wall Street expectations. His rocket company ferried astronauts to the International Space Station, and his business empire appeared to be on the cusp of expanding to include one of the best known social-media networks.

Credit Suisse Ramps Up Efforts to Strengthen Finances

Credit Suisse Group AG has intensified efforts to sell or shrink holdings in key businesses in recent days, part of a planned restructuring to remake the bank, people familiar with the matter said.

Around 10 bidders have submitted offers for the bank's securitized products group, some of the people said. The Swiss bank put the business, one of its most profitable, on the block in July, saying it wanted to find an outside investor to conserve capital.

Expected Major Events for Monday

04:30/NED: Aug Manufacturing output

05:00/FIN: Aug Industrial Production

06:00/DEN: Aug Balance of payments (provisional figures)

06:00/DEN: Aug External trade (provisional figures)

06:00/NOR: Sep CPI

06:00/NOR: Sep PPI

06:00/ROM: Aug International trade

06:00/DEN: Sep CPI

07:00/CZE: Sep Unemployment data

07:00/HUN: Aug Preliminary External Trade

07:00/AUT: Aug Production Index

07:00/SVK: Aug Industrial production

07:00/TUR: Aug Employment / Unemployment

08:00/ICE: Sep External trade, preliminary figures

08:00/BUL: Aug Industrial Production

09:00/GRE: Sep CPI

09:00/GRE: Aug Industrial Production Index

09:00/LUX: Aug Industrial Production

09:00/CYP: Aug Foreign Trade (provisional)

09:00/MLT: Aug International Trade

10:00/POR: Aug International trade statistics

10:00/FRA: Aug OECD Harmonised Unemployment Rates

10:00/FRA: 2Q OECD Quarterly Labour Market Situation

23:01/UK: Sep BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor

23:01/UK: CBI and PwC Financial Services Survey

