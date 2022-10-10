EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Dented by Fed Outlook

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Trading updates from BMW, OMV, Repsol

Opening Call:

European shares face further losses amid worries over the Fed's rate path. In Asia, stock benchmarks fell; the dollar steadied; while oil and gold prices declined.

Equities:

European stock futures point to declines at the open on Monday, after broadly logging losses on Friday as strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls data dampened speculation that the Fed could shift away from aggressive policy tightening.

U.S. stocks recorded sharp losses Friday, though a powerful rally earlier in the week boosted all three major stock indexes to weekly gains.

"It's manic. We are all on edge," said Kent Engelke, chief economic strategist at Capitol Securities Management, of the sharp market swings.

"Any piece of good news is a cause for an explosive rally," Engelke said. On the flip side, he pegged technology-based trading "in an illiquid and emotional market" as exacerbating Friday's selloff.

"It's the interest-rate outlook determining the equity market, and the key to the interest-rate outlook is the labor market," said Willem Sels, chief investment officer at HSBC Global Private Banking. "It's too early to say that you have definite weakening in the labor market."

Following the jobs report, federal-funds futures tracked by CME Group showed the market pricing in a higher chance of the Fed raising rates by 0.75 percentage point next month, rather than a smaller increase that some investors had hoped for.

Economic Insight:

UK inflation is expected to peak at a little under 11% in October, lower than the earlier expected peak of 13%, thanks to the government's energy price cap introduced in early September, Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said in a speech at the Securities Industry Conference.

The UK's August inflation stood at 9.9%, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

"[The Energy Price Guarantee] means that CPI inflation is expected to rise by less in the near term, peaking at a little under 11% in October, lowering and bringing forward the expected peak in inflation," the deputy governor said.

Forex:

The dollar steadied, as traders revised expectations for increases to the fed-funds rate following U.S. jobs data at the end of last week.

While the U.S. unemployment rate fell, the devil was in the detail. The pace of U.S. jobs creation fell and monthly earnings growth came in as expected, ANZ said.

"All eyes are now on U.S. CPI data later this week," ANZ added.

Read: A rampaging U.S. dollar is wreaking havoc in markets

Bonds:

Treasury yields closed higher Friday in New York trading, after a healthy U.S. payrolls report fueled expectations for further aggressive rate hikes by the Fed.

"To the extent that there are any implications for the Fed, the [jobs] data brings us back to where we were before last month," said Jefferies.

"There is not a lot of capacity for the labor force to grow, and thus strong wage pressure is going to continue to be an issue. We still expect another 75 bp rate hike in November."

U.S. bond markets are closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday, which means a long weekend for the Treasury market, corporate bonds and other forms of tradable debt, starting after the close of business on Friday.

Read: Bond markets facing historic losses grow anxious about Fed that 'isn't blinking yet'

Energy:

Oil futures declined early Monday after rising last week on OPEC+'s decision to cut production.

Oil prices are coming off their highs, said SPI Asset Management, noting media reports that the U.S. is planning to offer oil, which will be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, to eight companies.

Metals:

Gold prices fell amid concerns of aggressive Fed tightening following a solid U.S. employment report last Friday.

The precious metal might be vulnerable in the run-up to this week's U.S. inflation data as market participants had wanted to see a much softer jobs report, said Oanda's Edward Moya.

If the inflation data don't show any surprises of cooling, a Fed pivot appears far away, Moya added.

--

Base metals were mixed as traders assessed a possible LME ban on Russian metal.

The LME floated three options late last week--it could continue to accept Russian metal, set a cap on Russian metal in LME warehouses or issue a ban.

The possibility of an LME ban on Russian-sourced metal is creating issues for metal flows, even as the sector has been under pressure amid weak China demand and a slowing global economy, said ANZ.

Read: London Metal Exchange Floats Russian Metal Ban

--

Chinese iron ore futures rose as the Dalian Commodity Exchange resumed trading after a weeklong holiday.

Galaxy Futures said demand in China is likely to remain elevated in the near term as steel prices have been tracking up, which would incentivize steelmakers to raise production and stock up on iron ore.

But in the longer run, iron ore prices may be capped by a structural downturn in China's real estate market, a key steel-consuming sector, Galaxy Futures added.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

China National Day Holiday Spending Fell Amid Tighter Covid-19 Controls

China's Covid-19 restrictions continued to damp the nation's consumption, with spending falling in the weeklong holidays, official data showed.

Travelers in China made 422 million trips during the National Day holiday period starting Oct. 1, down 18.2% from the same period a year earlier and 60.7% of 2019 level-before pandemic hit, data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed.

Strong Dollar Pressures U.S. Manufacturing Rebound

The strengthening U.S. dollar threatens to undermine a rebound in American manufacturing, handing foreign producers an advantage in selling into the U.S., executives and economists said.

The U.S. dollar's surging value relative to the euro, the Japanese yen, the British pound and other currencies is making foreign-made goods cheaper to import, while exports of U.S.-made goods grow more expensive for foreign buyers. For U.S. manufacturers operating overseas factories, their sales in foreign currencies are worth less in dollars now because of the unfavorable exchange rates caused by the strengthening dollar.

Caixin China Services PMI Fell Sharply in September

A private gauge of China's services sector fell sharply from an expansion into contraction in September, as Beijing's efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 took a toll on service activity.

The Caixin China Services purchasing managers index dropped to 49.3 in September, from 55.0 in August, Caixin Media Co. and S&P Global said Saturday. The decline also ended three months of expansion in activity as the index fell below 50, which separates expansion from contraction.

Fed's Inflation Fight Has Some Economists Fearing an Unnecessarily Deep Downturn

Some economists fear the Federal Reserve-humbled after waiting too long to withdraw its support of a booming economy last year-is risking another blunder by potentially raising interest rates too much to combat high inflation.

The Fed has lifted rates by 0.75 percentage point at each of its past three meetings, bringing its benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 3% and 3.25% last month-the fastest pace of increases since the 1980s. Officials have indicated they could make a fourth increase of 0.75 point at their Nov. 1-2 meeting and raise the rate above 4.5% early next year.

Fed on Track for Another Large Interest-Rate Hike After Jobs Report

The September solid employment report will keep the Federal Reserve on track to approve another large interest-rate increase at its meeting next month as officials seek to lift borrowing costs high enough to soften the labor market and ease inflation pressures.

Employers added 263,000 workers in September. While that marked a slight slowdown from the average pace of hiring in recent months, it is still well above the monthly gains of around 50,000 that economists think would keep the unemployment rate from falling.

London Metal Exchange Floats Russian Metal Ban

The London Metal Exchange floated a ban on Russian metal, a move that could harm the country's huge aluminum industry and create problems for international supply chains.

Imposing a ban would put the exchange out in front of Western governments, which have mostly held off on hitting Russian metals with sanctions. Aluminum, nickel and copper from Russia have flowed into Europe and the U.S. since the invasion of Ukraine and trade freely on the LME.

As Europe Caps Energy Bills, the Merits of Price Controls Get Another Look

The highest inflation in decades and the steep drop in Russian natural gas exports to Europe have pushed a growing number of governments to experiment with ways to control energy prices. The plans will test the economic wisdom that price controls distort markets and create supply shortages.

In the U.K., the new government is planning to cap household energy costs and pay utilities the difference between the cap and market prices, and Germany is working up plans to cap the cost of electricity and natural gas. The European Union has approved both a plan to claw back some energy companies' profits and redistribute them to consumers, and it is also exploring the creation of a cap on the price of natural gas across the bloc. The U.S. is leading an effort with its allies to cap the global sales price of Russian oil, while a United Nations agency last week called for policy makers to opt for price caps and windfall taxes to fight inflation.

Paris Cuts the Lights to Save Energy. Will It Help?

PARIS-The City of Light is going dark.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 0017ET