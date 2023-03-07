The first stop was London. TikTok executives on Monday briefed British political advisers, think tanks and other policy makers on TikTok's plan to secure the data of European users, people familiar with the matter said. The plan's name makes reference to a well-known symbol of Ireland, where TikTok plans to build two data centers to store the data of European users.

Toblerone Is Removing the Matterhorn From Its Packaging

Toblerone, the triangle-shaped chocolate bars that fill duty-free airport shops, is losing some of its Swiss look as more of the treats are made outside of Switzerland.

The Matterhorn, the famous mountain in the Swiss Alps that has been on Toblerone packaging since 1970, will soon be gone. In its place will be a "streamlined mountain logo," said a spokeswoman for Mondelez International Inc., the snack company behind the chocolates.

Turkey's Opposition Leader Enters Election Race Against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ISTANBUL-Turkish opposition parties named elder statesman Kemal Kilicdaroglu as their presidential candidate on Monday in a historic election campaign against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is facing a public outcry over his handling of last month's catastrophic earthquakes.

Mr. Kilicdaroglu, 74 years old, is the long-serving leader of the country's largest opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), the secular bloc formed over a century ago by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the modern Turkish republic.

Parts of Twitter Went Down for Some Users After Internal Change

Elon Musk said the latest Twitter Inc. disruption Monday demonstrated the need for the social-media company to completely rewrite some of the software underpinning the platform.

The outages and issues some users experienced Monday resulted from an internal change on the platform that created unintended problems, the company said.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

00:01/UK: Feb BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor

06:45/SWI: Feb Unemployment

07:00/GER: Jan Manufacturing orders

07:00/GER: Jan Manufacturing turnover

07:00/UK: Feb Halifax House Price Index

07:00/DEN: Jan Industrial production & new orders

07:00/NOR: Jan Industrial Production Index

07:30/HUN: Jan Preliminary Industrial Production

08:00/AUT: Feb Wholesale Price Index

08:00/SWI: Feb SNB foreign currency reserves

08:00/SVK: 4Q GDP

08:00/SPN: Jan Industrial Production

09:00/ICE: Feb External trade, preliminary figures

10:00/GRE: 4Q Provisional GDP

11:00/FRA: Jan OECD CPI

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

