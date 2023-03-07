The first stop was London. TikTok executives on Monday briefed British political advisers, think tanks and other policy makers on TikTok's plan to secure the data of European users, people familiar with the matter said. The plan's name makes reference to a well-known symbol of Ireland, where TikTok plans to build two data centers to store the data of European users.
Toblerone Is Removing the Matterhorn From Its Packaging
Toblerone, the triangle-shaped chocolate bars that fill duty-free airport shops, is losing some of its Swiss look as more of the treats are made outside of Switzerland.
The Matterhorn, the famous mountain in the Swiss Alps that has been on Toblerone packaging since 1970, will soon be gone. In its place will be a "streamlined mountain logo," said a spokeswoman for Mondelez International Inc., the snack company behind the chocolates.
Turkey's Opposition Leader Enters Election Race Against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
ISTANBUL-Turkish opposition parties named elder statesman Kemal Kilicdaroglu as their presidential candidate on Monday in a historic election campaign against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is facing a public outcry over his handling of last month's catastrophic earthquakes.
Mr. Kilicdaroglu, 74 years old, is the long-serving leader of the country's largest opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), the secular bloc formed over a century ago by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the modern Turkish republic.
Parts of Twitter Went Down for Some Users After Internal Change
Elon Musk said the latest Twitter Inc. disruption Monday demonstrated the need for the social-media company to completely rewrite some of the software underpinning the platform.
The outages and issues some users experienced Monday resulted from an internal change on the platform that created unintended problems, the company said.
Expected Major Events for Tuesday
00:01/UK: Feb BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor
06:45/SWI: Feb Unemployment
07:00/GER: Jan Manufacturing orders
07:00/GER: Jan Manufacturing turnover
07:00/UK: Feb Halifax House Price Index
07:00/DEN: Jan Industrial production & new orders
07:00/NOR: Jan Industrial Production Index
07:30/HUN: Jan Preliminary Industrial Production
08:00/AUT: Feb Wholesale Price Index
08:00/SWI: Feb SNB foreign currency reserves
08:00/SVK: 4Q GDP
08:00/SPN: Jan Industrial Production
09:00/ICE: Feb External trade, preliminary figures
10:00/GRE: 4Q Provisional GDP
11:00/FRA: Jan OECD CPI
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
