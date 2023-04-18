PARIS-The solemn presidential address, televised across France's main networks, is a technique that President Emmanuel Macron has deployed amid many crises, from the yellow-vest protest movement to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Mr. Macron addressed a nation that was no longer listening. As the president spoke from the gilded interiors of the Élysée Palace about the need to raise the age of retirement, thousands of people poured into public squares across France for a "concert of casseroles," loudly banging on pots and pans in an attempt to drown out the head of state.

Europe's Largest Nuclear Reactor Launches as Continent Splits Over Atomic Energy

Finland has started regular electricity output at Europe's largest nuclear reactor, a move that contrasts with developments in other European countries, where opposition to nuclear power is stronger.

The long-delayed Olkiluoto 3 reactor is the first European nuclear-power facility to open in 16 years. Alongside two other nuclear reactors on the Olkiluoto island off Finland's west coast, the new 1.6-gigawatt plant will eventually produce nearly one-third of the country's electricity.

Coal Is Too Hot to Handle-Maybe Even for Glencore

Glencore, one of the world's largest coal miners and traders, wants more coal-just not in its backyard. An emerging battle for fellow coal heavyweight Teck Resources' assets says a lot about the curious position the black stuff finds itself occupying in the postpandemic, post-Ukraine-invasion world.

Glencore is pursuing Teck Resources in a $23 billion deal that would create two new companies-one for Glencore and Teck's merged base-metal and other assorted businesses, and another for their merged thermal, coking coal and ferroalloys businesses. The Swiss commodities giant's initial proposal for an all-share deal, and a revised offer that sweetens the deal with $8.2 billion in cash as an alternative to shares in the combined coal company, were both rejected by the Canadian miner this month.

Canada Public Broadcaster Joins NPR in Quitting Twitter Over Label Uproar

OTTAWA-Canada's main public broadcaster said Monday that it was pausing activity on Twitter, becoming the latest media outlet to refrain from posting because of the social-media platform's policy on labeling accounts.

Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said the decision comes a day after Twitter labeled its @CBC account as "government-funded media." Twitter defines such outlets as those that rely mostly on government funding to carry out operations "and may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content."

Elon Musk Says His AI Project Will Seek to Understand the Nature of the Universe

Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but left the company in 2018 after losing a power struggle to its current chief executive, elaborated on his current ambitions for artificial intelligence in an interview that aired on Monday.

"I'm going to start something which I call 'Truth GPT' or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," Mr. Musk said in an interview on Fox News Channel's "Tucker Carlson Tonight." The first part of the interview aired Monday, with a second part scheduled to air Tuesday night.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

06:00/UK: Mar UK monthly unemployment figures

08:00/BUL: Mar CPI

08:00/ITA: Feb Foreign Trade EU

09:00/GER: Apr ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment

23:01/UK: Mar Scottish Retail Sales Monitor

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

