EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher But -2

In an interview at the British Embassy in Washington, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said he was confident the price cap plan would succeed. Finance ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy nations are expected to virtually meet on Friday and endorse an outline for capping the price of Russian oil, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Ukraine Says Russia Is Using Cargo Ships to Ferry Weapons to the Black Sea

ISTANBUL-A Russian shipping line with ties to the country's Defense Ministry has been ferrying weapons and supplies through the Bosporus to ports on the Black Sea in support of Moscow's war effort, according to Ukrainian officials who have urged Turkey to block their access.

Kyiv has asked Turkish authorities to take action against at least four cargo ships that it says are transporting military equipment from a Russian base in Syria through straits controlled by Turkey, the only way into the Black Sea from the Mediterranean.

Shell, Exxon Mobil Sell California Oil and Gas Producer to German Asset Manager

Exxon Mobil Corp. and Shell PLC are selling their stakes in one of California's largest oil and gas producers to German asset manager IKAV Capital Partners GmbH.

Aera Energy LLC, a joint venture of the oil giants, accounts for nearly a quarter of the state's production, according to its website.

Expected Major Events for Friday

06:00/ROM: Jul PPI

07:00/SPN: Aug Unemployment

07:30/GER: Jul Foreign Trade

08:30/UK: 2Q Bank of England external business stats

09:00/EU: Jul PPI

09:00/CYP: Aug CPI

10:00/IRL: 2Q GDP

10:00/IRL: Aug Irish Live Register latest monthly figures

10:00/IRL: 2Q Balance of Payments

14:00/DEN: Aug Foreign Exchange & Liquidity

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

