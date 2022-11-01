EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher as -2

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com
Expected Major Events for Tuesday
01:01/IRL: Oct Ireland Manufacturing PMI
07:00/GER: Sep Foreign trade price indices
07:00/TUR: Oct Turkey Manufacturing PMI
07:00/UK: Oct Nationwide House Price Index
08:00/CZE: 3Q GDP preliminary estimate
08:00/NED: Oct Netherlands Manufacturing PMI
08:00/SWI: Oct Quarterly Consumer Sentiment Index
08:30/CZE: Oct Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI
08:30/SWI: Oct procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index
09:00/GRE: Oct Greece Manufacturing PMI
09:30/UK: Oct S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI
10:00/CYP: Aug Retail trade
10:00/DEN: Oct Danish PMI
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-01-22 0115ET