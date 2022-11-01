EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher as -2

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

01:01/IRL: Oct Ireland Manufacturing PMI

07:00/GER: Sep Foreign trade price indices

07:00/TUR: Oct Turkey Manufacturing PMI

07:00/UK: Oct Nationwide House Price Index

08:00/CZE: 3Q GDP preliminary estimate

08:00/NED: Oct Netherlands Manufacturing PMI

08:00/SWI: Oct Quarterly Consumer Sentiment Index

08:30/CZE: Oct Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI

08:30/SWI: Oct procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index

09:00/GRE: Oct Greece Manufacturing PMI

09:30/UK: Oct S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI

10:00/CYP: Aug Retail trade

10:00/DEN: Oct Danish PMI

