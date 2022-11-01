Advanced search
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher as -2-

11/01/2022 | 01:16am EDT
Expected Major Events for Tuesday

01:01/IRL: Oct Ireland Manufacturing PMI

07:00/GER: Sep Foreign trade price indices

07:00/TUR: Oct Turkey Manufacturing PMI

07:00/UK: Oct Nationwide House Price Index

08:00/CZE: 3Q GDP preliminary estimate

08:00/NED: Oct Netherlands Manufacturing PMI

08:00/SWI: Oct Quarterly Consumer Sentiment Index

08:30/CZE: Oct Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI

08:30/SWI: Oct procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index

09:00/GRE: Oct Greece Manufacturing PMI

09:30/UK: Oct S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI

10:00/CYP: Aug Retail trade

10:00/DEN: Oct Danish PMI

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Latest news "Economy"
01:26aIndonesia foreign arrivals rebound further in September
RE
01:16aSingapore's UOB completes deal for Citi's Malaysia, Thailand retail banking ops
RE
01:16aAustralia's NAB hikes home loan rate by 25 bps, matching central bank
RE
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher as -2-
DJ
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as Investors Brace for Fed
DJ
01:11aIndia allows rice exports backed by already issued letters of credit
RE
01:07aIndia's factory growth picks up speed in Oct, hiring at 33-mth high
RE
01:07aAlmost-full oil supertanker runs aground near Singapore gas pipeline
RE
01:05aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee nudges higher; Fed outcome, U.S. data next trigger
RE
01:02aBanks prepare to hold $12.7bn twitter debt on books until early…
RE
1Gold Demand Rose in 3Q on Increased Central Bank Purchases and Jewelry ..
2Oil prices rise as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns
3Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA builds new Commodities, Trade and ..
4China's Oct factory activity shrinks as COVID curbs hit output, demand ..
5Australia shares edge higher ahead of cenbank decision

