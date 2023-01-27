Advanced search
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as -2-

01/27/2023 | 12:26am EST
Expected Major Events for Friday

00:01/UK: 4Q BRC-LDC Vacancy Monitor

06:00/FIN: Dec Labour force survey, incl unemployment

07:00/SWE: Dec Labour Force Survey

07:00/SWE: Dec Retail sales

07:00/NOR: Dec Retail Sales

07:30/HUN: Dec Employment & unemployment

07:45/FRA: Jan Consumer confidence survey

07:45/FRA: Dec Housing starts

08:00/SVK: Dec PPI

08:00/SPN: 4Q Preliminary GDP

09:00/ITA: Nov Industrial turnover

09:00/AUT: Jan Austria Manufacturing PMI

09:00/EU: Dec Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

09:30/UK: Dec Capital issuance statistics

10:00/MLT: Nov Registered Unemployed

10:00/MLT: Dec Registered Unemployed

11:00/IRL: Dec Retail Sales Index

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 0025ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.22% 0.65426 Delayed Quote.1.70%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.13854 Delayed Quote.0.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.04% 0.689741 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.00% 0.01128 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
LDC 0.46% 110 Real-time Quote.2.33%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.19% 0.919879 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
Latest news "Economy"
12:59aIndia's sunoil imports rise to record as Russia-Ukraine fight for market share
RE
12:58aRupee little changed on equity market woes, stronger dollar
RE
12:57aIndia's jan sunoil imports seen rising to record 473,000 t vs 19…
RE
12:49aIndia's Bajaj Auto rises over 7% on profit beat
RE
12:45aTata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
RE
12:34aMarketmind: Stumbling away
RE
12:26aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as -2-
DJ
12:26aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as Sentiment Improves
DJ
12:24aHong Kong stocks ease ahead of China market reopening after Lunar New Year holiday
RE
12:24aAkio Toyoda set to remain a force at Toyota, even as he bows out
RE
MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : KLA Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
2Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient U.S economic data
3Morgans rates EVN as Add
4Marketmind: Stumbling away
5Hong Kong stocks ease ahead of China market reopening after Lunar New Y..

