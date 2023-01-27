EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as -2

Expected Major Events for Friday
00:01/UK: 4Q BRC-LDC Vacancy Monitor
06:00/FIN: Dec Labour force survey, incl unemployment
07:00/SWE: Dec Labour Force Survey
07:00/SWE: Dec Retail sales
07:00/NOR: Dec Retail Sales
07:30/HUN: Dec Employment & unemployment
07:45/FRA: Jan Consumer confidence survey
07:45/FRA: Dec Housing starts
08:00/SVK: Dec PPI
08:00/SPN: 4Q Preliminary GDP
09:00/ITA: Nov Industrial turnover
09:00/AUT: Jan Austria Manufacturing PMI
09:00/EU: Dec Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
09:30/UK: Dec Capital issuance statistics
10:00/MLT: Nov Registered Unemployed
10:00/MLT: Dec Registered Unemployed
11:00/IRL: Dec Retail Sales Index
