EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as -2

Expected Major Events for Friday

00:01/UK: 4Q BRC-LDC Vacancy Monitor

06:00/FIN: Dec Labour force survey, incl unemployment

07:00/SWE: Dec Labour Force Survey

07:00/SWE: Dec Retail sales

07:00/NOR: Dec Retail Sales

07:30/HUN: Dec Employment & unemployment

07:45/FRA: Jan Consumer confidence survey

07:45/FRA: Dec Housing starts

08:00/SVK: Dec PPI

08:00/SPN: 4Q Preliminary GDP

09:00/ITA: Nov Industrial turnover

09:00/AUT: Jan Austria Manufacturing PMI

09:00/EU: Dec Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

09:30/UK: Dec Capital issuance statistics

10:00/MLT: Nov Registered Unemployed

10:00/MLT: Dec Registered Unemployed

11:00/IRL: Dec Retail Sales Index

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 0025ET