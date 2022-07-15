EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher as Traders Think Again About Aggressive Fed

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

EU Foreign Trade, New Passenger Car Registrations; Italy CPI; G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Meeting; updates from Renault, Richemont, Investor, Rio Tinto, Burberry, Darktrace, DCC, Aveva

Opening Call:

A firmer start is likely in Europe on Friday as traders reconsider the idea of a 100 basis points Fed rate hike in two weeks. In Asia, major benchmarks were mixed on mostly disappointing Chinese growth data; the dollar and Treasurys yields dipped; oil gained and gold was flat.

Equities:

European stocks should recover some of Thursday's heavy losses when trading resumes, as investors continue to gauge the size of an expected Federal Reserve rate hike later this month.

On Thursday, Wall Street closed lower for a fifth straight session but trimmed losses, as fed-funds futures showed the likelihood of a full percentage point rate rise dropped to 42% from 80% on Wednesday afternoon. This followed comments from some Fed officials who said they still support a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike.

Read: Fed's Waller Says 0.75-Point Interest Rate Rise Seems Most Likely in July

In Asia, stocks were mostly lower, following a mixed picture on economic growth in China. Data showed the economy grew 0.4% from a year earlier in the second quarter, undershooting the 0.9% expansion expected by economists and reflecting the toll Beijing's stringent Covid-19 lockdowns have taken on economic activity.

However, monthly indicators for June--including retail sales and industrial output--showed fresh signs of recovery.

Forex:

The dollar continued to be held back in Asia after its advance paused on Thursday. Remarks by Fed officials had prompted traders to pull back on the idea of a 100 basis points interest rate hike in two weeks.

The euro, which briefly fell below parity on Thursday should recover, rising to $1.06 by year-end, as risk appetite is likely to improve, said UniCredit Research.

"Monetary policy tightening has added to elevated uncertainty on the growth and inflation front as well as on corporate profits outlook, while geopolitical risks linger."

UniCredit said toward the year-end, prospects of declining inflation and more balanced central-bank messaging, as interest rates near their peak, should support risk appetite and reduce safe haven flows to the dollar.

Meanwhile, markets expect the European Central Bank to reduce the gap between U.S. and eurozone interest rates in coming quarters, UniCredit said.

Bonds:

Treasury yields eased lower, despite the latest U.S. wholesale prices report exacerbating inflation worries.

Concerns continue to build that the Fed's monetary tightening could push the U.S. economy into recession, with the 2-year/10-year spread remaining below zero.

"Rates volatility is increasing as investors are stuck trying to figure out the new normal for central bank policy. Not so long ago, it was 25 basis points, and now, as the Bank of Canada opted [on Wednesday] for 100 basis points in one go, no one seems to know," said SPI Asset Management.

Energy:

Oil futures made modest gains in Asia in a possible technical rebound, after they fell to their lowest finish since April on Thursday.

TD Securities said energy demand growth may stay positive, as markets continue to discount rising energy-supply risks, shrugging off reports of a potentially very big increase in supply from Gulf nations.

However, as of Thursday, week to date, WTI prices had dropped nearly 9%, while Brent had fallen by more than 7%.

"Speculative money flows out of oil and commodities - the last bastions of hope for investors looking to hedge losses in bonds and equities--is a clear reflection of the deteriorating outlook for economic growth prospects." said DTN.

Metals:

Gold managed to stem its losses in Asian trade as the dollar weakened slightly.

OANDA said for now, a break of $1,700/oz seems very possible, with key support at $1,680/oz.

Bullion had settled at a more than 15-month low on Thursday, while silver and platinum hit fresh 2-year lows, as the strong dollar weighed on metals prices.

---

Copper was down almost 3% on fears of weakening demand.

ANZ said industrial metals, like copper, have come under sustained pressure as headwinds gather against global growth. This has been exacerbated by China's real-estate troubles, it said.

The same concerns also hit iron ore futures, which were recently around 6% lower.

Data released earlier Friday also signaled weakness, with China property investment having slid 5.4% in the first half, construction starts down 34.4% and home sales by volume--a key indicator of demand--31.8% lower.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

China's Economy Records 0.4% Growth, Weakest Since Wuhan Lockdown

SINGAPORE-China recorded its weakest growth rate in more than two years, a measure of the costs imposed on the world's second-largest economy by Beijing's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 0.4% annual rate in the April to June period, China's National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. That was the worst performance since the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic first erupted and the economy shrank 6.9% after the Central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan became the first city in the world to lock down to stem the spread of Covid-19. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast China's economy to grow 0.9%.

China's New-Home Prices Fell Further in June; Real-Estate Investment Kept Sliding in First Half

BEIJING--The decline in China's new-home prices widened in June as the embattled property sector continued to struggle to shrug off the impact of last year's regulatory crackdown, despite Beijing's supportive measures to counter plummeting home prices.

Average new-home prices in 70 major cities fell 1.29% in June from a year earlier, compared with May's 0.79% decrease, according to Wall Street Journal calculations based on data released Friday by China's National Bureau of Statistics.

China PBOC Keeps Key Policy Rates Unchanged

China's central bank kept its key policy rates unchanged on Friday while injecting fresh liquidity into the financial market.

The People's Bank of China held the interest rate of the one-year medium-term lending facility steady at 2.85% and the seven-day reverse repurchase agreement rate unchanged at 2.1%, according to a brief statement on its website.

Fed Official Says 0.75-Point Interest Rate Rise Seems Most Likely in July

Federal Reserve officials are wrestling with how to set expectations for their policy meeting in two weeks after another scorching inflation report threatened to again upend their unusually precise guidance.

Fed governor Christopher Waller on Thursday pushed back against market expectations that the central bank would lift its benchmark federal-funds rate by a full percentage point at its July 26-27 gathering, even though he left the door open to such a move if economic data revealed stronger-than-expected demand.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Submits Resignation as Coalition Collapses

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi tendered his resignation Thursday after his coalition collapsed because of differences over how to respond to the fallout of the war in Ukraine, leaving the eurozone's third-largest economy in political crisis.

Mr. Draghi said he would resign after a key party in his coalition pulled its support for his government following squabbles among the groups on whether to send arms to Ukraine and how much financial support to give to Italian families reeling from high inflation.

Shell CEO Warns Parts of Europe May Need to Ration Energy

LONDON-Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said Europe may need to ration energy and faces the prospect of sharply escalating prices, as the continent gears up for a "really tough" winter.

Energy prices have soared in Europe, amid tight supplies, booming post lockdown demand and more recently the war in Ukraine. The European Union has agreed to a ban on Russian oil by the end of the year in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, threatening global supply. Russian natural gas flows to Europe, meanwhile, have been curtailed. Moscow says that's due to technical issues, while European governments say Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy as a weapon.

Rio Tinto Says 2Q Iron-Ore Exports Up, But Cautions on Economic Outlook

Rio Tinto PLC on Friday sounded a cautious note on the global economic outlook, even as it reported a lift in shipments of its flagship product iron ore, the main ingredient in steel.

The Anglo-Australian mining company highlighted concerns about a growing risk of a recession, and said the trade disruptions, food protectionism and energy crisis squeezing supply chains will need to ease significantly before inflation pressures subside.

Expected Major Events for Friday

04:30/NED: May International trade

05:00/FIN: May Retail sales

06:00/EU: Jun New Passenger Car Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

07:00/SVK: May New orders in industry

07:00/HUN: May Construction

08:00/BUL: Jun CPI

08:00/POL: May Merchandise trade

08:00/POL: Jun CPI

08:00/ITA: Jun CPI

09:00/EU: May Foreign trade

09:00/CRO: Jun CPI

15:59/UKR: May Trade

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

