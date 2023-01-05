EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower Amid -2

After lengthy discussions at a crisis response meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, at which some member states voiced caution about demanding pre-travel tests, the bloc issued a statement saying EU countries are "strongly encouraged to" demand a Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure.

Cineworld Grapples With Box-Office Slump as It Seeks a Sale in Bankruptcy

Bankrupt movie-theater chain Cineworld Group PLC said it continues to miss its box-office projections due to challenging market conditions as it gears up to sell itself out of chapter 11.

Joshua Sussberg, a lawyer for U.K.-based Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, told Judge Marvin Isgur of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday that the company's restructuring effort since its bankruptcy filing in September has been hindered by the lackluster box-office performance.

Jeep-Maker Stellantis to Build Flying Taxis With Archer Aviation

Stellantis NV, the global auto-making company that owns Jeep, Ram and other well-known car brands, is getting into the aircraft-manufacturing business, striking a deal with Archer Aviation Inc. to help it build an electric flying taxi.

The two companies said Wednesday that Stellantis would help Archer, a publicly traded air-mobility company established in 2018, manufacture its Midnight model at a factory the aviation company plans to build in Georgia.

Amazon Layoffs to Hit Over 18,000 Workers, the Most in Recent Tech Wave

Amazon.com Inc.'s layoffs will affect more than 18,000 employees, the highest reduction tally revealed in the past year at a major technology company as the industry pares back amid economic uncertainty.

The layoffs are concentrated in the company's corporate ranks and represent roughly 5% of that element of its workforce, and 1.2% of its overall tally of 1.5 million employees as of September.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

00:01/UK: 1Q Manpower UK Employment Outlook Survey

01:01/IRL: Dec Ireland Services PMI

07:00/DEN: Dec Business tendency survey

07:00/FIN: Nov Foreign trade

07:00/GER: Nov Foreign Trade

07:30/HUN: Nov PPI

08:00/AUT: Dec Wholesale Price Index

08:00/SVK: Nov Internal trade, including Wholesale & Retail

08:30/EU: Dec EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity

09:00/UK: Dec UK monthly car registrations figures

09:00/ITA: 3Q General Govt Quarterly Accounts

09:00/ICE: Dec External trade, preliminary figures

09:30/UK: Dec UK Official Reserves

09:30/UK: Dec S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI

09:30/UK: Dec Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances

10:00/CYP: Dec CPI

10:00/ITA: Dec Provisional CPI

10:00/ITA: Dec Cities CPI

10:00/EU: Nov PPI

