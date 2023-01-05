EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower Amid Cautious Investor Sentiment

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

EU PPI; U.K. Bank of England Decision Maker Panel data, S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI, official reserves; Germany foreign trade; Italy provisional CPI; trading updates from Finnair, Next, Norwegian Air Shuttle

Opening Call:

European shares look poised to fall Thursday amid cautious investor sentiment. In Asia, stock benchmarks broadly advanced; Treasury yields were mixed; the dollar retreated; oil futures and gold rose.

Equities:

Stock futures point to opening losses at Thursday's open, despite U.S. indexes ending higher overnight.

Investor sentiment is expected to remain cautious after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes showed none of the 19 top central bank officials thought it would be appropriate to cut interest rates this year, and fresh U.S. data suggested economic growth was slowing.

"Fed funds futures interpreted the minutes as more hawkish than those from the November meeting, nudging their estimate of the terminal fed funds rate higher to 5%," Oxford Economics said.

"Unlike the Fed, financial markets anticipate the Fed cutting interest rates later this year," it said.

Derek Tang, an economist at Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington, cautioned that "we could see the stock market reacting in a very volatile way and could see profit compression being a very big story" in 2023.

If companies experience lower profits at a time of higher interest rates, "we could see a very big hit to the valuation of companies, but there will be winners and losers. It's like playing a game of mahjong, when all the tiles are being shuffled."

"The equity rally is built on the idea that central banks can create something they've never done in the past: a soft landing," Lombard Odier Investment Managers said.

"It still makes us worried that something could go wrong and that something could have a very detrimental impact on our portfolio. Cautiousness remains the key word going into this year."

Forex:

The dollar slipped in Asia amid a token risk on sentiment.

"Currency market volumes are rebounding as participants return to their desks and position for a reversal of the US exceptionalism trade that dominated throughout 2022," Karl Schamotta at Corpay said.

Meanwhile, Rabobank said the sterling could fall if the Bank of England cuts interest rates this year to boost the flagging U.K. economy.

The fact that Britain is already in a recession suggests the pound is likely to be sensitive to expectations that the BOE could turn dovish before the European Central Bank or the Fed, Rabobank said.

"Even if the BOE has good reason to step up a hawkish tone, there were various instances last year when this failed to boost GBP, given the backdrop of weak investment growth, low productivity and overhanging uncertainties about the UK's post-Brexit EU relationship," Rabobank said, adding that the EUR/GBP was likely to rise to 0.90 within six to nine months.

Bonds:

Treasury yields were mixed early Thursday following overnight declines after the Fed minutes and on investor concerns over an economic downturn this year.

"We expect that the latest minutes will give the central bank further support to maintain interest rates higher for longer than had been previously priced-in by the markets," DeVere Group CEO Nigel Green said.

"With the labor market not cooling as fast, there seems to be a considerable turnaround in tone from the more dovish minutes in November. These minutes dash yet more hopes for an economic soft landing, " Green said.

Capital Economics said the minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting revealed officials in a hawkish mood.

"Our view is still that rapidly easing inflation, combined with a notable drop off in employment growth will alter the landscape quite dramatically over the first half of this year," it said.

"After a final 50bp of tightening over the first quarter, taking the fed funds rate to a peak of close to 5%, we still expect the Fed to be cutting rates again before the end of this year," it said.

Energy:

Oil rose in Asia in a likely rebound after oil futures settled overnight at their lowest level in more than three weeks.

"We continue to see lower prices in the first half of 2023 as negative economic activity grips the world economy," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, in a note.

Investors are weighing optimism over the lifting of China's strict Covid curbs, which were seen keeping a lid on demand from one of the world's largest energy consumers, versus concerns over soaring infections.

"On the positive side, yes, we have China relaxing its Covid-related policies," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.

However, Covid cases are rising, and this means that a "U-turn could be made anytime."

WTI crude-oil prices continue to trade above the important support level of $70, "which really differentiates the bull and bear territory," Aslam said.

"The price has only recently flirted with the $80 and the fact that it is trading near the $76 and the Relative Strength index, a momentum indicator, is not overbought, "we could see another run in oil prices."

Metals:

Gold edged higher early Thursday, bolstered by Chinese demand, analysts said.

Chinese buying appears to be the underlying driver behind the latest rally in gold prices, said TD Securities.

The brokerage's tracking of positioning for the top 10 participants in China indicate a 100-ton increase in net long positions over the last two weeks, it noted.

"A macroeconomic landscape characterized by heightened recession risks and central banks concluding their tightening cycles bodes well for gold this year, with the next major barrier to watch on the upside being the $1,875 region," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at XM.

SPI Asset Management pointed out that January "seasonality" tends to boost gold prices against the euro and U.S. dollar.

"Sure, the reasons are always a bit opaque -- why it's out with the old, in with the gold every January?" it said.

"Still, this year is about portfolio diversification, given the significant economic unknowns. Gold always friends a friend in uncertainty."

--

Copper prices fell, extending overnight losses as investors turned more cautious following weak manufacturing activity data from the U.S. and the U.K., as well as the Fed's continued hawkish signals.

Galaxy Futures said buyers and traders were increasingly adopting a wait-and-see approach in the physical market, as global recession risks increased while China's surging infections as it reopens continued to disrupt supply chains and near-term downstream demand.

--

Chinese iron-ore prices declined as the country's economic recovery remains weighed by a huge increase in Covid infections, which is impacting business activity and demand for raw materials.

"The short-term epidemic disturbance limited the recovery of demand at the beginning of 2023, and investors' optimism [is] faltering," CITIC Futures said.

However, as the country reopens further the domestic economy is likely to improve in the long term and lift iron-ore prices, it added.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

China Service-Sector Activity Continued to Fall in December

A private gauge of China's service-sector activity improved in December but stayed in contraction territory, as Covid-19 infections swept the country after an abrupt reopening during the month.

The Caixin services purchasing managers index rose to 48.0 in December from 46.7 in November, Caixin Media Co. and S&P Global said Thursday.

Fed Minutes Show Officials Feared Markets' Rallies Could Hinder Inflation Fight

WASHINGTON-Federal Reserve officials offered uncharacteristically blunt words of warning to investors that cautioned against underestimating the central bank's determination to hold interest rates at higher levels to bring down inflation.

Minutes of the Fed's policy meeting last month, released Wednesday, highlighted the tricky communications task that has vexed the central bank over the past six months.

Fed's Kashkari Sees Rates Rising to 5.4%

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he expects the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates by another percentage point over the next few months, despite signs that inflation is decelerating.

"While I believe it is too soon to definitively declare that inflation has peaked, we are seeing increasing evidence that it may have," Mr. Kashkari said in an essay published online Wednesday morning. "In my view, however, it will be appropriate to continue to raise rates at least at the next few meetings until we are confident inflation has peaked."

U.K.'s Rishi Sunak Pledges to Cut Inflation, Boost Economy in First Big Policy Speech

LONDON-British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to halve inflation and boost the economy this year as he seeks to overturn a hefty deficit in the polls and shore up a country beleaguered by rising prices, a struggling nationalized health system and rolling strikes.

Mr. Sunak, who has been the U.K.'s prime minister since October, used his first big domestic-policy speech to promise action on five priorities for the British people, pitching himself as a managerial leader who can start to fix the country ahead of a national election expected next year. Mr. Sunak's Conservative Party currently trails the main opposition Labour Party by 20 points in the polls, according to pollster Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

EU Members Encouraged to Require Pre-Travel Covid Tests for China Passengers

European Union member states agreed to controls on people entering the bloc from China, with member states encouraged to require a pre-travel negative Covid test for those flying to Europe, although the decision will be left to national authorities.

