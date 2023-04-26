Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, presiding over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council, urged countries to reject what he described as a world order dominated by American and European priorities.

Microsoft Revenue Growth Stays Low as Economic Concerns Hurt Demand

Microsoft Corp. said its growth remained subdued last quarter as economic concerns cooled consumer demand and corporate orders for the company's software and cloud services.

The software giant said revenue for the three months through March rose 7% from a year earlier. That growth as well as the company's outlook for the current quarter topped analysts' expectations, sending Microsoft's share price sharply higher. But last quarter's results marked the second straight quarter below the company's yearslong trend of double-digit percentage growth.

Google Is All About Cost Control Now

Google is working hard to do more with less. How it does with a lot less remains to be seen.

Its parent company, Alphabet Inc., posted decent first-quarter results late Tuesday-decent in the sense that overall revenue narrowly beat Wall Street's dim expectations thanks to some surprising resilience in the core search advertising business and despite a continuing slump in YouTube ads. But the company's total advertising revenue was still flat year over year. And while Google doesn't give formal projections, it said on its conference call to discuss its quarterly results that "the outlook remains uncertain."

Google Ad Revenue Drops for Second Straight Quarter

Google reported a second straight drop in advertising revenue, extending a rare decline as the company navigates economic concerns and tries to capitalize on recent advances in artificial intelligence.

Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, posted $54.5 billion in ad revenue for the first quarter, a decrease of less than 1% from the same period last year but a smaller decline than Wall Street anticipated. That is the third drop in ad sales since Google became a public company in 2004, and the second consecutive quarterly decline following a 3.6% drop in the fourth quarter.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

04:30/NED: Mar PPI

04:30/NED: Mar Retail turnover

05:00/FIN: Mar Labour force survey, incl unemployment

06:00/SWE: Mar Labour Force Survey

06:00/SWE: Mar Foreign trade

06:00/GER: May GfK consumer climate survey

06:00/NOR: Feb Labour force survey SA, incl unemployment

06:45/FRA: Apr Consumer confidence survey

07:30/SWE: Swedish repo rate announcement

08:00/POL: Mar Unemployment

08:00/AUT: Apr Austria Manufacturing PMI

08:00/ICE: Mar Labour Force Survey

10:00/UK: Apr CBI Distributive Trades Survey

10:00/FRA: 1Q Claimant count and job advertisements collected by Pole emploi

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-23 0017ET