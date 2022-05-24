EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Lower as Snap -2

Shares in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy rose 6.2% Monday after its majority shareholder, Siemens Energy, on Saturday confirmed longstanding expectations that it wanted to take the wind-turbine business private. It said it would pay EUR18.05 a share, equivalent to $19.25, for the outstanding 32.9% of its subsidiary. Cost and revenue synergies are expected eventually, but the primary reason it gave for the buyout was to accelerate the continuing turnaround.

Zoom Sales Growth Slows as Pandemic Boom Wanes

Zoom Video Communications Inc. sales continued to slow as work life returns to normal and the demand for the company's videoconferencing services winds down.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Monday said that sales rose 12% in its first quarter, the slowest growth rate on record, and that the top line is expected to rise less than 10% in the current period.

Snap Issues Profit Warning on Economic Conditions Including Inflation

Snap Inc. issued a profit warning Monday and said it planned to slow hiring and spending, adding to adjustments social-media companies are making to adapt to disruptions in the digital ad market.

The company said it is grappling with a range of issues, from rising inflation to Apple Inc.'s privacy policy changes to the impacts from the war in Ukraine and other factors. "There is a lot to deal with in the macro environment today," Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said Monday at a JP Morgan Chase & Co. conference. Conditions have deteriorated "further and faster" than expected since the company issued its guidance for the current quarter, he said.

Airbnb to Quit China Business as Harsh Lockdowns, Competition Weigh on Demand

Airbnb Inc. plans to close its domestic business in China after harsh Covid-19 lockdowns compounded the pain from mounting local competition, according to people familiar with its decision.

Bookings of stays and experiences in China typically account for about 1% of Airbnb's overall revenue, the people said.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

04:30/NOR: 2Q Consumer Confidence

05:00/FIN: Apr PPI

05:00/FIN: Apr Labour force survey, incl unemployment

06:00/NOR: 1Q Labour Cost Index - preliminary figures

06:00/UK: Apr Public sector finances

06:45/FRA: May Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)

07:00/CZE: May Business cycle survey (consumer/business confidence)

07:15/FRA: May France Flash PMI

07:30/GER: May Germany Flash PMI

08:00/EU: May Eurozone Flash PMI

08:30/UK: May Flash UK PMI

09:00/MLT: Apr RPI

10:00/UK: May CBI Distributive Trades Survey

10:00/FRA: 1Q OECD trade statistics release

12:00/POL: Apr Broad money M3

14:00/DEN: Apr Central Government Finance & Debt

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 0024ET