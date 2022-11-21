Advanced search
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower on -2-

11/21/2022 | 12:17am EST
In a report released Saturday, examiner Shoba Pillay found that since Celsius hadn't developed separate infrastructure for the so-called custody program it started offering in April, the firm had to take steps to transfer funds into the custody accounts from the rest of its holdings to address frequent shortfalls. Moreover, Celsius continued to mix deposits in so-called withhold accounts, the second type of account it created in response to regulatory pressure, with the rest of its funds, according to Ms. Pillay's report.


Crypto Bank Silvergate Battles FTX Contagion Fears

Earlier this month, Silvergate Capital Corp. gathered its staff to celebrate its transformation into the go-to bank for the crypto market. Then, the crypto market blew up.

The collapse of crypto exchange FTX has raised questions about how close the bank was to the empire of Sam Bankman-Fried. The price of Silvergate's stock has been cut in half this month and is now down nearly 90% over the past year.


Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Monday

05:30/NED: Nov Consumer confidence survey

07:00/SWE: 3Q Industrial capacity utilization

07:00/GER: Oct PPI

10:00/LUX: Oct Unemployment

10:00/MLT: Oct Registered Unemployed

11:00/FRA: 3Q OECD Quarterly National Accounts: GDP growth

11:00/UK: Oct Aluminium Production report

15:59/GRE: Sep Balance of Payments

17:59/POR: Aug ICSG Copper Report

23:00/NED: Oct House Price Index

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 0016ET

S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.57% 151.8635 Real-time Quote.-14.96%
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION -10.75% 24.9 Delayed Quote.-83.20%
