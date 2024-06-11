MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

U.K. monthly unemployment figures; trading update from FirstGroup

Opening Call:

Shares were headed to a muted opening on Tuesday. In Asia, stock benchmarks were mixed; Treasury yields edged broadly lower; the dollar weakened slightly; oil and gold fell.

Equities:

European stocks may be little moved at the start of trading on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting.

Major U.S. indexes are holding at or near records ahead of key inflation data due Wednesday morning and the Fed's next interest-rate decision set for that afternoon. The central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady, but traders will parse Chairman Powell's commentary for clues on how rates might move this year.

"The red-hot U.S. payroll data reinforces what an unusual environment this is for the start of a global easing cycle," Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute said.

If CPI cools despite hot jobs data, "it's risk on" for the stock market, " BofA Global Research said.

Meanwhile, U.K. jobs data due later today will be closely watched, particularly for evidence on whether wage inflation remains elevated, as investors contemplate whether or not the Bank of England will cut interest rates in August.

Forex:

The dollar weakened slightly in Asia. The dollar could appreciate ahead of this week's Fed decision and key U.S. inflation data, said George Khoury, global head of education and research at CFI.

These key events are likely to keep market participants cautious, Maybank analysts said. EU elections and Europe's political situation are also an overhang for risk sentiment, following gains by far-right politicians, the analysts added.

Bonds:

Treasury yields broadly edged lower. Yields gained for a second straight session on Monday as investors waited for the Federal Reserve's policy update and inflation data later this week.

"As the Fed tries to walk the fine line between a soft landing and a potential recession, it appears [officials] are battling a weaker labor market and sticky inflation," said Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments.

Energy:

Oil futures fell after climbing sharply on Monday, buoyed by expectations for stronger energy demand.

The oil market was "oversold" on news that the OPEC+, will phase in higher production beginning in October, and now [traders] are "realizing that it is hardly carved in stone - and likely to be reserved if prices remain weak," said Michael Lynch, president at Strategic Energy & Economic Research.

"Combined with the good jobs report and the indications of heavy summer travel, demand looks likely to be firmer rather than weaker," he said.

Metals:

Gold futures declined. The metal's fall has been driven by a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday that prompted investors to reconsider their expectations for a Fed rate cut, damping enthusiasm for the non-interest-bearing bullion, said Terence Hove, senior financial market strategist at Exness.

The market remains cautious ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data and the Fed's rate decision this week, which should "significantly influence market sentiment, with particular focus on comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and any changes to economic projections by policymakers," Hove added.

--

Aluminum edged higher. Prices remain well supported as the market faces a plethora of supply-side issues and an improvement in demand, ANZ Research analysts said.

They point out that supply risks have worsened since the U.S. and U.K. imposed sanctions on some metals of Russian origin in April. Meanwhile, recent Chinese trade data showed exports continued to hold up well for aluminum, they added.

--

Iron ore slid after a long holiday weekend in China. Steel production has been weak, and there has been a counter-seasonal increase in iron-ore inventories, ANZ Research analysts said.

-0-

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Investors on Tenterhooks for Fed's Latest Rate-Cut Projections

Investors will obsess Wednesday over whether Federal Reserve officials pencil in one or two interest rate cuts this year.

For policymakers, difficult decisions and looming divisions over whether and when to cut interest rates are a problem for later-not right now. Instead, the fixation on the quarterly rate projections obscures remarkable cohesion among rate-setters over their wait-and-see stance.

Dockworkers Cancel Bargaining, Threaten Strike at U.S. Seaports

Dockworkers at America's East Coast and Gulf Coast seaports canceled labor talks that were due to start this week and raised the possibility of a strike later this year at some of the country's biggest trade gateways.

The International Longshoremen's Association canceled talks set for Tuesday in Newark, N.J., to protest the use of automated machinery at some ports, which the union says violates prior labor agreements.

Global Ad Revenue Will Hit $1 Trillion Faster Than Expected, GroupM Forecast Says

Global advertising revenue will grow 7.8% in 2024 to nearly $990 billion, excluding U.S. political advertising, media investment group GroupM said in a new forecast significantly raising expectations from a previous estimate of 5.3%.

The revision puts the global ad industry on track to surpass $1 trillion in revenue in 2025, one year earlier than expected, by increasing 6.8% next year to $1.1 trillion, the forecast said.

BP Tightens Rules Over Office Relationships in Wake of Former CEO's Departure

LONDON-BP tightened rules related to workplace relationships among employees, requiring all staff to disclose intimate relationships at work and mandating that senior leaders disclose any such relationships that have occurred in the past three years.

The move followed the high-profile departure last year of former Chief Executive Bernard Looney, who resigned after the oil company said he hadn't been fully transparent about past personal relationships with colleagues.

Gaza Chief's Brutal Calculation: Civilian Bloodshed Will Help Hamas

For months, Yahya Sinwar has resisted pressure to cut a ceasefire-and-hostages deal with Israel. Behind his decision, messages the Hamas military leader in Gaza has sent to mediators show, is a calculation that more fighting-and more Palestinian civilian deaths-work to his advantage.

"We have the Israelis right where we want them," Sinwar said in a recent message to Hamas officials seeking to broker an agreement with Qatari and Egyptian officials.

Boeing's Urgent Mission: Training Thousands of Rookies to Safely Build an Airplane

Daniel Horine packed into a windowless training room at Boeing's sprawling Everett, Wash., factory. A longtime foundry worker whose neighbor talked him into applying for a job at the jet maker, he was part of a class of hundreds that also included a cybersecurity expert and a former Starbucks trainer.

They had three months to learn how to build an airplane.

Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's drug gets backing from FDA advisers

Eli Lilly & Co.'s experimental Alzheimer's drug donanemab on Monday moved a step closer to U.S. regulatory approval as it won support from an independent panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA advisory committee members unanimously voted "yes" on the question of whether the experimental drug has proven an effective treatment for Alzheimer's disease in patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia. In a second vote, committee members unanimously agreed that the benefits of donanemab for that group of patients outweigh its risks.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

04:30/NED: May CPI

06:00/UK: May UK monthly unemployment figures

07:00/CZE: May CPI

07:00/CZE: Apr Import & export price indices

08:00/BUL: Apr Trade with third countries - preliminary data

08:00/BUL: Mar Trade with EU Member States - preliminary data

08:30/UK: 1Q Mortgage Lenders and Administrators Return (MLAR) statistics

09:00/MLT: Apr Industrial Production Index

15:59/UKR: May CPI

16:59/AUT: Jun OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-11-24 0015ET