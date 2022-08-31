EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Slightly Firmer But Fed Rate Fears Persist

MARKET WRAPS

EU Provisional CPI; Germany Foreign Trade Prices, Unemployment; France Consumer Spending, GDP, PPI, Provisional CPI; Italy Provisional CPI, PPI; no major corporate updates expected

Stock futures suggest modest gains for Europe's major benchmarks despite another lower finish in the U.S. and widespread losses in Asia. Elsewhere, the dollar edged down; Treasury yields added to gains; oil prices steadied after Tuesday's heavy losses and gold retreated into a fourth session.

European shares are primed for a mildly-positive open on Wednesday, as U.S. futures gained and after slightly-better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data.

On Wall Street, stocks finished lower for a third straight day as strong labor-market data gave the Federal Reserve even more ammunition to continue its aggressive pace of interest-rate hikes.

All three U.S. benchmarks closed below their 50-day moving averages for the first time since July, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 also lost roughly 5% over the last three sessions.

Strength in the jobs market could bolster the Fed's determination to raise interest rates and keep them elevated in its effort to wring out inflation, which may be bad for asset prices, analysts said.

The Fed likely needs to get its benchmark interest rate "somewhat above" 3.5% level to slow the economy, said New York Fed President John Williams, on Tuesday. That level would be "restrictive" and able to slow down demand.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said policy makers know they have a "fight ahead" to bring inflation down but are committed to the task. In an essay published on his bank's website, Bostic said the Fed is committed to keeping the economy "as strong as possible."

However much financial conditions have tightened this year, they probably need to go even further, said PIMCO.

"The aggressive pace of Fed rate hikes this year has produced the fastest pace of financial conditions tightening since the 2008 Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, according to PIMCO's U.S. Financial Conditions Index," PIMCO said.

It added, "further tightening is warranted, in our view, in the context of decades-high inflation and the shifting risks that monetary policymakers now face."

The dollar edged lower again in Asia but may strengthen on risk-off sentiment prompted by Wall Street losses on Tuesday.

In addition, the Fed's John Williams pushed back on the possibility of rate cuts next year and emphasized that restrictive monetary policy is needed through next year, MUFG Bank said.

Advisors Asset Management said a global risk-off sentiment will continue to offer support to the dollar.

"What you are seeing across the globe is synchronization of central banks...It's the synchronization that causes contagion and when you have contagion, you have a risk-off scenario, which causes people to flood to safe assets, and in the currency side that's the dollar."

Treasury yields added to gains in Asia.

On Tuesday, the 2-year note yield reached its highest level since November 2007, after U.S. economic data showed rising consumer confidence and job openings.

However, the yield on the 10-year Treasury closed nearly flat from Monday and down from its June peak of 3.482%.

"You are starting to find the 10-year trying to find that solid ground where the recession is going to hit," Advisors Asset Management said, adding that it could see the 10-year "staying in a tight range because it's going to be pricing in a much more dramatic economic situation than the short end, which will follow what the Fed funds are doing."

Oil futures rose close to 1% in Asia, having settled more than 5% lower on Tuesday on worries over the economic outlook and energy demand, and reports that helped to ease concerns over tight supplies.

"Everything seems to be turning bearish for oil. Global markets still have a Fed headache that has everyone bracing for further pain for households and businesses," OANDA said.

However, since the oil market still remains tight, downward moves may not last long, OANDA added.

The API reported U.S. inventories of crude surprisingly rose by 593,000 barrels last week, while gasoline supplies dropped by 3.4 million barrels.

The results, slightly-bearish for crude but bullish for product, were released ahead of official inventory data from the EIA on Wednesday.

Average forecasts in a WSJ survey indicate the EIA report will show crude inventories fell by 1.2 million barrels and that gasoline supplies decreased by 1.1 million barrels.

Gold continued its downward trend after prices fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, settling at their lowest in more than a month.

Developments relating to interest rates will likely remain in focus.

"With central bankers making it clear they will do everything to tame inflation, interest rates are likely to rise sharply in coming months," ANZ said.

Aluminum futures rose on media reports that Alcoa, a major aluminum producer, plans to reduce its output of the metal.

Alcoa has reportedly said it will cut production at its Norwegian smelter by one-third, ANZ said.

However, there are also signs of easing on the supply-side, with smelters in China's Sichuan province restarting after two weeks of stoppages due to power shortages caused by a drought.

China's Manufacturing PMI Rises, But Factory Activity Still in Contraction

China's official gauge of factory activity remained in contraction territory in August, as resurgent Covid-19 outbreaks across the country combined with heat wave-induced power crunches as well as drought disrupted factory operations, undercutting hopes for a robust economic recovery.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 49.4 in August from 49.0 in July, China's National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. The result was higher than the median forecast of 49.2 among economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Fed's John Williams Says Rates Will Stay High for a While

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Tuesday that combating high inflation is likely to require lifting the central bank's benchmark short-term interest rate above 3.5% and holding it at that level through next year.

"Our focus is on getting inflation back down to 2%," and the current level of price pressures is "far too high," Mr. Williams said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Bank of Japan Board Member Pledges to Continue Monetary Easing

Bank of Japan policy board member Junko Nakagawa said Wednesday that the bank will continue its monetary easing until it achieves sustainable wage growth and price increases.

While consumer inflation has exceeded the bank's 2% target in recent months, Ms. Nakagawa said it hasn't been sufficient to meet the bank's objectives.

U.K. Retail Prices Rose to Record High in August

U.K. retail prices increased further in August, with fresh food inflation reaching its highest level since 2008, according to the latest report by the British Retail Consortium and NielsenIQ.

Retail prices rose 5.1% in August, marking a record high for the country's inflation rate since the index was started in 2005, the report said. Retail prices rose 4.4% in July.

Ukraine Tries to Make Southern Offensive a Turning Point in War

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine-After a crescendo of long-range strikes on Russian military facilities and bridges in the dark of night early Monday, Ukrainian forces launched a southern offensive with attacks along the front lines.

Ukrainian armor crashed over the Inhulets River and established a bridgehead, the main gains that Kyiv has made in two days of fighting.

HP Warns of Slowing Business Spending as PC Sales Sag

HP Inc.'s sales declined in the latest quarter, and the PC maker cut its outlook as it joined the growing list of companies to report a slowdown in consumer spending on electronics and cautioned about lagging business sales going forward.

The computer-and-printer maker on Tuesday said revenue for its fiscal third quarter shrank 4.1% to $14.66 billion, weighed down by a 20% decline in consumer spending, while its commercial business grew 7%. Analysts polled by FactSet expected revenue of $15.59 billion.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

04:30/NED: Jul Retail turnover

05:00/FIN: 2Q GDP

06:00/GER: Jul Foreign trade price indices

06:00/DEN: Jul Unemployment

06:00/DEN: 2Q Preliminary GDP

06:45/FRA: Jul Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods

06:45/FRA: 2Q GDP - detailed figures

06:45/FRA: Jul PPI

06:45/FRA: Aug Provisional CPI

07:00/TUR: 2Q GDP

07:00/HUN: Jul PPI

07:55/GER: Aug Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)

08:00/POL: 2Q GDP

08:00/ICE: 2Q GDP

09:00/MLT: Jul PPI

09:00/CYP: Jul PPI

09:00/GRE: Jun Turnover Index in Retail Trade

09:00/ITA: Aug Cities CPI

09:00/ITA: Aug Provisional CPI

09:00/LUX: Jul PPI

09:00/EU: Aug Flash Estimate euro area inflation

10:00/ITA: Jul PPI

10:00/POR: 2Q GDP

10:00/IRL: Aug Monthly Unemployment

13:00/BEL: 2Q Final GDP

15:59/UKR: Jul Industrial Production

16:59/SPN: Jun Monthly Balance of Payments

16:59/BEL: Jul PPI

23:01/UK: Aug CBI Growth Indicator Survey

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

