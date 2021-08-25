EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Stifled as Virus Worries Remain

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Germany Ifo Business Climate Index; no major earnings expected

Opening Call:

European shares may struggle for momentum as worries linger over the economic recovery from the pandemic. In Asia, stocks mostly wavered, the dollar and Treasury yields edged up, but the commodities rally stalled.

Equities:

Trading in stock-index futures suggested a cautious opening session in Europe, as investors continued to assess the prospects for the economic rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wall Street, most stocks edged higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting new records. Gains were restricted though, as the global surge in Covid-19 cases prompts fresh restrictions in some markets.

"The Delta variant remains a key risk to economic growth and the Fed's timeline," wrote Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. "Our best guess is that the variant does not derail, but slows, the recovery."

"The pandemic is still very much with us," said Greg Marcus, a managing director and senior portfolio manager at UBS Private Wealth Management. That may lead the Federal Reserve to be "a lot more sort of forgiving about when they actually might consider tapering," he said, explaining the Fed might be more patient in slowing its $120 billion of monthly bond purchases.

Investors are awaiting the Fed's Jackson Hole gathering, with Jerome Powell scheduled to speak virtually Friday. People meanwhile continue to invest in the stock market as "there's still a lot of growth to come" in the reopening of the economy, according to Marcus.

Forex:

The dollar gained in Asia with the USD Index moving back above 93.00

Overall sentiment appears positive but is vulnerable to shifts in the run-up to the Jackson Hole symposium, said ING. However, market participants may still be no wiser in terms of the Fed's intentions by Monday, and this may be sufficient for optimists to keep sentiment positive, added ING.

Deutsche Bank said positioning is getting mostly longer the dollar across G10 and particularly in emerging markets. The bank continues to expect a Fed tapering announcement in November.

Market speculation that the Norges Bank will raise interest rates twice this year and progressively through 2022 should support the Norwegian krone, said Rabobank.

"However, its value versus the greenback could be tempered by broad-based USD strength," said Rabobank forex strategist Jane Foley. "On the assumption that Norges Bank hawkishness allows USD/NOK to push down to the 8.60 area we expect EUR/NOK to trend back towards 10.00 on a six-month view."

Bonds:

U.S. Treasury yields continued to grind higher, adding to Tuesday's gains, after U.S. stocks stretched further into record territory amid signs the Delta variant is slowing down the economic recovery, potentially making upcoming Fed tapering less hasty.

Powell's Jackson Hole speech is likely to address "a slowing economic recovery now that the burst from reopening is increasingly in the rear-view mirror," said TS Lombard, while sounding a bullish note: "A recovery is still underway. While the economy works through this process of building activity in a post-Covid world, the supply/demand balance in Treasury notes and bonds continues regardless of taper."

Asset manager Louis Navellier said the Fed will likely announce tapering this year, but the actual reduction of bond purchases will be gradual and won't start until next year. "I am betting that any tapering will commence in 2022 and even then the Fed will merely downshift from $120 billion to $80 billion per month in easing rather than ending QE altogether," he said.

Columbia Threadneedle said clarity is what markets will look for in Powell's remarks on Friday. "Fed communication has been confusing lately, " said Columbia Threadneedle's Anwiti Bahuguna, as FOMC members seem to diverge about how soon to tackle rising inflation. "An earlier taper signal would be a surprise for the markets," she said.

Bahuguna argues that FOMC member analysis indicates current inflation "is just a supply bottleneck/reopening-driven rise in prices," so she is surprised some of them have made hawkish public remarks recently. "It seems like they aren't singing from the same hymn sheet."

Tradeweb said the yield on the 1-month U.S. bill has trended lower, in a possible sign that Fed moves to put a floor under yields "may be showing less effectiveness."

Tradeweb said that after closing at 0.00% in May, the short-term bill rose to as high as 0.053% in early July, then traded within less than a basis point for multiple weeks, until last week, when it closed as low as 0.028% and is now at 0.033%.

Energy:

Oil prices fell in Asia, consolidating their recent strong gains which extended into a second session on Tuesday.

The oil market remains very tight, and with Chinese demand picking up, crude prices only have one way to go after an overdone selloff, said OANDA.

China on Monday reported zero new Covid-19 cases for the first time since July, according to news reports, after taking aggressive steps to contain the spread of the disease when a cluster of infections was found last month in the eastern city of Nanjing.

"This suggests that the worst of the latest outbreak in China may be behind us. Concern about oil demand may now start to ease," said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING, in a note. Flynn said that if China does have delta under control, then it is "clear that the oil market has priced in far too much oil demand destruction" and that may leave the market short on supplies.

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 1.6 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 20, according to sources. The API report also reportedly showed inventory declines of 985,000 barrels for gasoline and 245,000 barrels for distillate supplies. Crude stocks at the Cushing storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 485,000 barrels for the week, sources said.

Metals:

Gold futures dipped below $1,800, weighed by risk-on sentiment in Asian markets. Further signs of progress in the U.S.'s roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, and the House's passage of the $3.5 trillion budget framework, may tilt market sentiment toward risky assets, said IG.

Copper prices were flat. Most main contracts traded on the LME are in backwardation, indicating supplies are tight or demand is strong, said ANZ. Also, spot premiums on commodities such as copper and lead have risen strongly in recent weeks, while sentiment has been bolstered by positive economic data.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

House Passes $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint, Sets Deadline for Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON-The House narrowly passed a measure approving a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint and locking in a late September vote on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, ending a standoff between centrist Democrats and party leaders over their legislative agenda.

Tuesday's passage of the $3.5 trillion budget framework in a 220-212 vote unlocks a process, known as reconciliation, allowing Democrats to pass a broad package of healthcare, education and climate provisions in the Senate without GOP support, so long as all 50 senators in the Democratic caucus back it. The Senate passed the same budget blueprint earlier this month, and lawmakers are already working on drafting detailed legislation.

New U.S. Intelligence Report Doesn't Provide Definitive Conclusion on Covid-19 Origins

WASHINGTON-A new assessment by U.S. spy agencies of the origins of Covid-19 that was delivered to the White House Tuesday didn't yield a definitive conclusion on whether the new coronavirus jumped to humans naturally, or via a lab leak, in part because of the lack of detailed information from China, two senior U.S. officials said.

The new assessment, which was ordered by President Biden 90 days ago, highlights the administration's difficult challenge to wrest more information from Beijing that would shed light on how the global pandemic began.

Maersk Orders First Biofueled Megaships

Container ship giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S has ordered the first megaships powered by biofuels, as the industry moves to a new generation of vessels that will cut carbon dioxide emissions.

Maersk, the world's biggest boxship operator, is buying eight vessels from Korean yard Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. with an option to order another four. The ships will cost $160 million each, about 15% more than conventional vessels, said people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Requires Vaccines for Employees, Visitors Entering Its Offices

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will require employees and visitors entering its offices to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 starting Sept. 7.

In a memo to employees Tuesday, the Wall Street firm said it was also instituting a mask requirement for all common areas starting Wednesday. Vaccinations are available at many of the company's on-site health centers, Goldman said, and employees get a half-day of paid time off for each dose. Employees who aren't fully vaccinated by Sept. 7 must work from home, the memo said.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

07:00/SPN: Jul PPI

08:00/GER: Aug Ifo Business Climate Index

09:00/LUX: Jun Trade

13:00/BEL: Aug Business Confidence Survey

23:01/UK: Jul Zoopla House Price Index

23:01/UK: CBI Service Sector Survey

23:01/UK: Jul UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-21 0013ET