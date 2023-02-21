EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Subdued as -2

The new 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the southern Turkish province of Hatay just after 8 p.m. local time, according to Turkey's disaster management agency AFAD. It was followed by several tremors, including one of magnitude 5.8, in the same region minutes later. More than 300 people were treated for injuries across Turkey and Syria, according to officials in both countries.

Google Case Heads to Supreme Court With Powerful Internet Shield Law at Stake

WASHINGTON-Google goes before the U.S. Supreme Court this week to defend what is widely regarded as a pillar of the online economy-and one that is also being blamed for a proliferation of harmful content.

The law at issue, known as Section 230, gives internet platforms legal immunity for almost all third-party content hosted on their sites. A decision to limit that immunity could scramble the business models of the internet's biggest companies-especially social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Google's YouTube that rely heavily on recommendation algorithms.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

06:00/FIN: Jan Labour force survey, incl unemployment

07:00/EU: Jan New Passenger Car Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

07:00/SWI: Jan Trade Balance

07:00/SWE: 4Q Industrial capacity utilization

07:00/UK: Jan Public sector finances

07:00/DEN: Feb Business tendency survey

08:00/SPN: Dec Industrial Orders & Turnover

08:15/FRA: Feb France Flash PMI

08:30/GER: Feb Germany Flash PMI

09:00/POL: Jan Retail Sales

09:00/EU: Feb Eurozone Flash PMI

09:30/UK: Feb Flash UK PMI

10:00/GER: Feb ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment

11:00/FRA: 4Q OECD Quarterly National Accounts: GDP growth

11:00/UK: Feb CBI Industrial Trends Survey

23:00/NED: Jan House Price Index

