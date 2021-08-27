EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen on Edge as -2

TEL AVIV-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to meet President Biden for the first time Friday at the White House, where he is expected to make the case that Washington should back off from reviving a deal to curtail Iran's nuclear program.
The meeting was initially scheduled to take place on Thursday but was rescheduled, the White House said, amid the unfolding news from Afghanistan.
Expected Major Events for Friday
06:00/NOR: Jul Retail Sales
06:00/GER: Jul Foreign trade price indices
06:45/FRA: Aug Consumer confidence survey
07:00/SWE: Aug Consumer Tendency Survey
07:00/SWE: Aug Monthly Business Tendency Survey
07:00/SVK: Jul PPI
07:00/HUN: Jul Employment & unemployment
07:30/SWE: Jul Foreign trade
07:30/SWE: Jul Retail sales
07:30/SWE: 2Q GDP
08:00/AUT: Aug Austria Manufacturing PMI
08:00/ITA: Aug Consumer Confidence Survey
08:00/ITA: Aug Business Confidence Survey
09:00/CRO: 2Q Flash Estimate GDP
09:00/GRE: Jul PPI
09:00/CRO: 2Q GDP
09:00/MLT: 2Q GDP
10:00/IRL: Jul Retail Sales Index
