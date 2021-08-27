Log in
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen on Edge as -2-

08/27/2021 | 12:24am EDT
TEL AVIV-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to meet President Biden for the first time Friday at the White House, where he is expected to make the case that Washington should back off from reviving a deal to curtail Iran's nuclear program.

The meeting was initially scheduled to take place on Thursday but was rescheduled, the White House said, amid the unfolding news from Afghanistan.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Friday

06:00/NOR: Jul Retail Sales

06:00/GER: Jul Foreign trade price indices

06:45/FRA: Aug Consumer confidence survey

07:00/SWE: Aug Consumer Tendency Survey

07:00/SWE: Aug Monthly Business Tendency Survey

07:00/SVK: Jul PPI

07:00/HUN: Jul Employment & unemployment

07:30/SWE: Jul Foreign trade

07:30/SWE: Jul Retail sales

07:30/SWE: 2Q GDP

08:00/AUT: Aug Austria Manufacturing PMI

08:00/ITA: Aug Consumer Confidence Survey

08:00/ITA: Aug Business Confidence Survey

09:00/CRO: 2Q Flash Estimate GDP

09:00/GRE: Jul PPI

09:00/CRO: 2Q GDP

09:00/MLT: 2Q GDP

10:00/IRL: Jul Retail Sales Index

All times in GMT.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-27-21 0023ET

HOT NEWS