EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen on Edge as Powell Speech Awaited

Germany Foreign Trade Price Indices; Italy Consumer, Business Confidence Surveys; updates from Lukoil, Pershing Square, Steinhoff

Caution ahead of Jerome Powell's speech will likely keep European stocks in check on Friday. In Asia, shares wavered between small gains and losses, the dollar was a firmer along with oil and gold, while Treasury yields barely moved.

Equities:

Most European stock indexes are unlikely to break free of recent trading ranges Friday, with investors treading carefully before Jerome Powell's speech, which could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's plans for tapering stimulus measures.

Some investors are betting the Fed may slow those plans if there are signs the economic recovery is faltering.

"What investors want to hear is that, in response to an impressive improvement in the [U.S.] economy, the Fed is planning to gradually reduce their extraordinary measures because they're not necessary anymore, but will do so incrementally," said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth, US.

However, three Fed officials said in separate television interviews Thursday that the time to cut back on central-bank bond-buying stimulus is looming. None of the three Fed officials--James Bullard, Robert Kaplan and Esther George--is a voting member of the FOMC this year.

Forex:

The dollar has held gains in Asia, with the Dollar Index edging further above the 93.00 level.

DBS said currencies may weaken against the dollar due to potential short-covering of the U.S. currency ahead of Powell's speech. Market participants think they may have been too hasty in brushing aside the Jackson Hole symposium as a non-event, DBS added.

Bank of America said the euro should continue to weaken against the dollar as the European Central Bank looks set to announce more quantitative easing, while the Fed will start tapering asset purchases soon. It expects EUR/USD to fall to 1.15 by year-end.

"We expect the ECB to announce policy details by year-end for more QE after the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme ends in March," Bank of America said. "As we also expect the Fed to announce QE tapering in the September meeting and start by November, diverging monetary policies are consistent with further downside in EUR/USD."

Rabobank thinks sterling could remain stuck below $1.40 in coming months as the dollar is likely to remain strong on expectations the Fed will scale back stimulus.

"Assuming the USD holds relatively firm, GBP/USD could struggle to move beyond the 1.38/39 area by year end," said Rabobank forex strategist Jane Foley. The "better tone" for the dollar since June was triggered by the Fed's "hawkish tilt" at its policy meeting that month when it brought forward its expectations for the first post-pandemic interest rate rise into 2023, she said.

China's central bank is likely to conduct a targeted cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio in the near term amid rising risk of a growth slowdown, Nomura said.

The PBOC said in a meeting with other ministries that it will step up financial support for rural areas, including cutting the RRR. Nomura believes an RRR cut is unlikely to be enough to reverse the growth downtrend, though it helps increase liquidity and prompted more bank lending. It also thinks that the possibility of an interest rate cut is also on the rise as the world's second-largest economy faces more headwinds.

Bonds:

U.S. Treasury yields were unchanged in Asia after they pared gains on Thursday as the situation in Kabul deteriorated.

"The difficulties in Afghanistan will bolster the perception of U.S. markets as a source of safety in a chaotic world," said asset manager Louis Navellier. He sees the dollar strengthening and stocks rising while Treasurys gain in price. "What happens when things are uncertain is that Treasury bond yields fall."

The U.K. gilt market stands out with two idiosyncrasies relative to the rest of the world, said Bank of America. The gilt market is pricing in a persistent inflation overshoot that is not expected anywhere else in the developed world, while the Bank of England has signaled a preference for quantitative tightening, setting off different path from other central banks, analysts at the bank said.

Bank of America's base scenario is for a 15 basis-point interest-rate increase in May 2022, while another 25 basis-point rise to 0.5% in February 2023 is possible. The BOE said it plans to stop gilt reinvestments when the bank rate reaches 0.5%.

Energy:

Oil prices bounced back from Thursday's losses on concerns a storm system looked to threaten energy operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm, which is presently in the Caribbean, is poised to move into the U.S. Gulf Coast over the weekend at hurricane intensity, ING said. More than 50% of U.S. refining capacity is in the Gulf Coast so there are risks of large supply disruptions for refined fuels, ING added.

Natural-gas futures rallied on Thursday to post their highest finish since late 2018, as the storm risk and a smaller-than-expected weekly rise in U.S. supplies of the fuel fed concerns over tight supplies.

"The natural gas run is a combination of expected production impacts from the storm, but more so about the much lower than normal storage injection which has really added to fears of start of winter storage levels being as low as 3.5 trillion cubic feet," Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy, told MarketWatch.

Metals:

Gold futures extended gains in Asia, as geopolitical tensions spurred safe-haven flows. However, prices seem stuck in a wait-and-see mode ahead of Powell's speech, which will likely offer hints on how and when the Fed will scale back monetary stimulus, OANDA said.

Copper ticked down, however, on those same Fed tapering concerns. ANZ said a hawkish tone has developed at the Fed, with three officials having recommended moving swiftly on tapering.

Fed Conference Agenda Points to Policy Challenges in 'Uneven Economy'

The Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank last week scrapped plans to gather at the foot of the Tetons outside Jackson Hole, Wyo., for its annual economic policy conference amid rising concerns about health threats posed by the Delta variant-a reminder of how the Covid-19 pandemic continues to pose considerable uncertainty for the U.S. economy despite the broad availability of highly effective vaccines.

Fed Officials Say Time for Tapering Is Nearing

Three Federal Reserve officials said in separate television interviews Thursday that the time to cut back on central-bank bond-buying stimulus is looming.

With inflation running at unexpectedly high levels and uncertainty about whether it will moderate next year, "we want to get going on taper, get the taper finished by the end of the first quarter next year," Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said on CNBC. Mr. Bullard was giving his view on when the Fed should wrap up its bond-buying stimulus totaling $120 billion a month.

China Industrial Profits Grew at Slower Pace in July

Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a slower rate for a fifth consecutive month in July, as the pandemic-driven distortions in the year earlier figures reduce, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

July's industrial profits were up 16.4% from a year earlier. In the first seven months of 2021, China's industrial profit grew 57.3% from a year earlier, compared with a 66.9% increase in the first half of the year, official data showed.

Kerry to Press China to Stop Financing Coal-Fired Energy Projects

U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry plans another trip to China next week, where he will press Chinese leaders to declare a moratorium on financing international coal-fired projects, according to people familiar with the matter.

Beijing hasn't funded any new foreign coal plants or investments this year-the first time that has happened since China embarked on its infrastructure Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, according to a recent study by the Beijing-based International Institute of Green Finance.

U.K. Plans New Post-Brexit Privacy Rules to Ease Data Sharing

The U.K. government plans to relax its privacy rules and strike new data transfer agreements with the U.S. and other countries in a move to reform data regulations since leaving the European Union last year.

New British data protection rules would differ from the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, according to the government's proposal published Thursday. The nature of those changes will be crucial for determining whether the U.K. can maintain a separate data agreement completed in June with the EU that requires British privacy standards remain equivalent to the union's rules. U.K. officials will have the tricky task of balancing the legal changes with the requirements for remaining within EU guidelines.

The Regulators Are Coming After Sustainable Investing

Some of the investment industry's claims about sustainability aren't sustainable. A U.S. probe into Deutsche Bank's asset-management arm could help sift out the fakers.

American officials are investigatingDWS Group, according to a Wall Street Journal report Thursday, after its recently departed head of sustainability said it overstated how widely it used sustainable-investing criteria. The outcome will likely be investors' first indication of how U.S. regulators will clamp down on Wall Street "greenwashing."

Axel Springer to Acquire Politico

Axel Springer SE has agreed to buy Washington, D.C., publisher Politico, expanding the German publisher's portfolio of U.S.-based media holdings.

The deal is valued at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Biden to Face Pressure on Iran Nuclear Deal in Meeting With Israel's Bennett

