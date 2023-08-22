Mining giant BHP said its annual profit fell by more than half compared with a year earlier, reflecting a pullback in commodity prices that has squeezed profits across the industry as China's economy stumbles and big markets like the U.S. grapple with sharply higher interest rates.
BHP, the world's biggest miner by market value, reported a net profit of $12.92 billion for the 12 months through June. That is down from a profit of $30.90 billion a year earlier when it had benefited from the sale of its oil-and-gas business and when commodity prices were at or near record highs. BHP said it also continued to grapple with cost inflation, especially in labor, diesel and electricity prices.
Expected Major Events for Tuesday
05:00/FIN: Jul Labour force survey, incl unemployment
06:00/SWI: Jul Trade Balance
06:00/NOR: Jun Monthly GDP
06:00/UK: Jul Public sector finances
06:00/DEN: Jul Central Government Finance & Debt
08:00/EU: Jun Euro area balance of payments
08:00/POL: Jul Agricultural prices
08:00/POL: Jul Retail Sales
08:00/ICE: Jul Harmonized CPI
09:00/ITA: Jun Balance of Payments
09:00/BEL: Aug Consumer Confidence Survey
10:00/IRL: Jul WPI
10:00/UK: Aug CBI Industrial Trends Survey
