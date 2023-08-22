Mining giant BHP said its annual profit fell by more than half compared with a year earlier, reflecting a pullback in commodity prices that has squeezed profits across the industry as China's economy stumbles and big markets like the U.S. grapple with sharply higher interest rates.

BHP, the world's biggest miner by market value, reported a net profit of $12.92 billion for the 12 months through June. That is down from a profit of $30.90 billion a year earlier when it had benefited from the sale of its oil-and-gas business and when commodity prices were at or near record highs. BHP said it also continued to grapple with cost inflation, especially in labor, diesel and electricity prices.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

05:00/FIN: Jul Labour force survey, incl unemployment

06:00/SWI: Jul Trade Balance

06:00/NOR: Jun Monthly GDP

06:00/UK: Jul Public sector finances

06:00/DEN: Jul Central Government Finance & Debt

08:00/EU: Jun Euro area balance of payments

08:00/POL: Jul Agricultural prices

08:00/POL: Jul Retail Sales

08:00/ICE: Jul Harmonized CPI

09:00/ITA: Jun Balance of Payments

09:00/BEL: Aug Consumer Confidence Survey

10:00/IRL: Jul WPI

10:00/UK: Aug CBI Industrial Trends Survey

