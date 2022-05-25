Log in
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Bounce Back as -2-

05/25/2022 | 12:25am EDT
With shippers seeking to avoid the risk of delays, this year's peak shipping season is expected to start weeks earlier than usual, at the end of June, just as back-to-school and other seasonal products flood in. That will create high stakes for importers and for the White House as goods arrive against the backdrop of a fragile economy, racing inflation and fresh memories of last year's massive container-ship backups.


New York Fed Flags Scenarios Where Central Bank Could See Losses

The Federal Reserve could reach a point where it no longer has profits to hand over to the U.S. Treasury, should the central bank raise interest rates beyond what markets expected as of this spring, the New York Fed said in a report Tuesday.

The Fed could see paper losses on its bondholdings-and likely did at the start of this year, the report said.


Snap's Gloomy Forecast Prompts Debate Over Trouble for Broader Advertising Market

Snap Inc.'s surprise disclosure that its second-quarter revenue and profit will be lower than expected sent its shares plunging and sparked debate over whether the social-media company's woes signal a broader slowdown in the online-ad market.

During a presentation at an investment conference, Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said "the macroeconomic environment has definitely deteriorated further and faster than we expected." In a filing, Snap said it would miss the low end of its target for 20% to 25% year-over-year revenue growth, and would fail to reach its target for adjusted operating earnings. Snap shares fell 43% on Tuesday, closing at $12.79.


Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Wednesday

06:00/GER: 1Q GDP - Detailed breakdown

06:00/SWE: Apr PPI

06:00/SWE: Apr Labour Force Survey

06:00/EU: Apr New Commercial Vehicle Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

06:00/NOR: Mar Labour force survey SA, incl unemployment

06:00/GER: Jun GfK consumer climate survey

06:00/DEN: 1Q Labour force survey

06:45/FRA: May Consumer confidence survey

07:00/SPN: Apr PPI

07:00/SWE: May Monthly Business Tendency Survey

07:00/SWE: May Consumer Tendency Survey

08:00/POL: Apr Unemployment

08:00/ICE: Apr Labour Force Survey

08:00/ICE: Apr PPI

09:00/MLT: Apr Registered Unemployed

09:00/LUX: Mar Trade

23:01/UK: CBI Service Sector Survey

23:01/UK: Apr UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 0024ET

HOT NEWS