EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Bounce Back on -2

07:00/CZE: Mar Unemployment data
07:00/AUT: Jan Foreign Trade
07:00/SPN: Feb Industrial Production
07:00/HUN: Mar CPI
07:00/SVK: Feb Foreign trade
07:00/AUT: Feb Production Index
08:00/ITA: Feb Retail Sales
08:00/BUL: Feb Industrial Production
09:00/LUX: Mar CPI
09:00/MLT: Feb Industrial Production Index
09:00/CRO: Mar PPI
09:00/GRE: Feb Industrial Production Index
09:00/CRO: Feb Foreign Trade
09:00/GRE: Mar CPI
09:00/LUX: Feb Industrial Production
10:00/IRL: Mar Irish Live Register latest monthly figures
10:00/POR: Feb International trade statistics
15:59/UKR: Mar CPI
15:59/UKR: Mar PPI
