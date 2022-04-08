Log in
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Bounce Back on -2-

04/08/2022 | 12:24am EDT
07:00/CZE: Mar Unemployment data

07:00/AUT: Jan Foreign Trade

07:00/SPN: Feb Industrial Production

07:00/HUN: Mar CPI

07:00/SVK: Feb Foreign trade

07:00/AUT: Feb Production Index

08:00/ITA: Feb Retail Sales

08:00/BUL: Feb Industrial Production

09:00/LUX: Mar CPI

09:00/MLT: Feb Industrial Production Index

09:00/CRO: Mar PPI

09:00/GRE: Feb Industrial Production Index

09:00/CRO: Feb Foreign Trade

09:00/GRE: Mar CPI

09:00/LUX: Feb Industrial Production

10:00/IRL: Mar Irish Live Register latest monthly figures

10:00/POR: Feb International trade statistics

15:59/UKR: Mar CPI

15:59/UKR: Mar PPI

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 0023ET

HOT NEWS