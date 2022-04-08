EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Bounce Back on -2

07:00/CZE: Mar Unemployment data

07:00/AUT: Jan Foreign Trade

07:00/SPN: Feb Industrial Production

07:00/HUN: Mar CPI

07:00/SVK: Feb Foreign trade

07:00/AUT: Feb Production Index

08:00/ITA: Feb Retail Sales

08:00/BUL: Feb Industrial Production

09:00/LUX: Mar CPI

09:00/MLT: Feb Industrial Production Index

09:00/CRO: Mar PPI

09:00/GRE: Feb Industrial Production Index

09:00/CRO: Feb Foreign Trade

09:00/GRE: Mar CPI

09:00/LUX: Feb Industrial Production

10:00/IRL: Mar Irish Live Register latest monthly figures

10:00/POR: Feb International trade statistics

15:59/UKR: Mar CPI

15:59/UKR: Mar PPI

