EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Bounce Back on Late U.S. Rebound

Italy Retail Sales; updates from BMW, Orpea, OMV, UniCredit, Ferrovial, Getlink, Repsol, Rio Tinto, Orsted

Shares in Europe should stage a solid rebound Friday following a late recovery on Wall Street. In Asia, most major benchmarks were hovering around the flatline; the dollar and Treasury yields extended their gains; while oil weakened into a fourth straight session.

European stocks are likely to bounce back early Friday after Wall Street staged a comeback, with major U.S. indexes closing higher after two days of losses.

The afternoon rally was "tactical," said Asbury Research strategist John Kosar, rather than triggered by specific news. He noted that the S&P 500 and the CBOE's Volatility Index both hit key technical levels after noon, and both turned around at the same time.

"Sometimes the money moves first, the market moves second, and then comes the headline," said Mr. Kosar. What happens over the next few days will tell investors whether this was a genuine turnaround or just a brief respite, he added.

The dollar continued to strengthen in Asia on the continuing prospects of faster Fed tightening, which were reinforced by comments Thursday from the Fed's James Bullard.

Read: Fed's Bullard Leans Strongly Toward Big Rate Rises, Says Economy Can Take It.

The dollar's strength in recent days is most evident against commodity-related currencies, MUFG Bank currency analyst Lee Hardman said.

"The recent reversal in price action for commodity-related currencies could be an early indication that market participants are starting to become more concerned that the Fed's plans for faster policy action are increasing the risk that financial conditions will tighten more sharply than expected and thereby increase the risk of a deeper slowdown in global growth."

OANDA's Edward Moya said a steepening Treasury yield curve has helped strengthen the dollar.

Now the Fed is going to be aggressive and play catchup, most likely delivering a couple large rate increases and a "quick--for them" balance-sheet reduction, Moya said. He thinks markets will remain in wait-and-see mode and "there will be growing expectations that there won't just be two supersized hikes this year."

Meanwhile, the Ukraine war looks like it will drag on--a major headwind for the euro that will support the dollar because the interest-rate differential will be very wide and the ECB won't be able to raise rates until the third quarter, Moya said.

Nomura said the euro could weaken even if the ECB is "hawkish" at its April 14 meeting by signalling it could accelerate the withdrawal of stimulus.

Nomura forex strategist Jordan Rochester said the French presidential elections could impact the euro if Marine Le Pen's polling continues to improve, while European consumers also face a crisis of confidence and energy prices remain high.

Meanwhile, there's more to be priced into interest rate rates expectations for the Fed over the ECB, the euro-area's trade deficit is likely to widen and short-seller bets against the euro are modest, Rochester said. "This is why we expect euro to remain under pressure in April."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note continued to climb to levels last seen in 2019 as investors assessed the Fed's tentative plans to begin shrinking the central bank's almost $9 trillion balance sheet.

On Thursday, 10- and 30-year Treasury yields advanced, while the 2-year rate fell, which steepened the spread between 2- and 10-year yields to as much as 22 basis points.

Barclays economists said yields have already gone high enough and it may be time to go long on U.S. government debt.

"The balance sheet runoff as a catalyst for higher rates is largely behind us and is in the price, forward real rates look too high after accounting for subdued estimates of the neutral rate and the potential for a hard landing," the economists said. They see "upcoming data likely to be supportive of a long duration bias."

Barclays recommends going long on the 10-year, entering at 2.62% and targeting 2.3%, and said markets have "overreacted to recent events."

Oil prices edged lower still in Asia, having suffered a third straight decline Thursday.

ANZ Research highlighted declining Russian crude output, with Russia pumping an average of 1.44 million tons of oil a day in the first six days of April. This is 5% lower compared with the March daily average, ANZ said.

While the release of emergency oil inventories from the U.S. and others should boost short-term supply, this "will fail to ultimately change the fundamentals in the oil market" because the likely drop in prices will cause producers to delay increasing their production levels.

Elsewhere in the energy space, natural-gas futures marked their highest finish since December 2008 Thursday, buoyed by tight supplies as a rise in coal prices lifted demand for the energy source.

Read: U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit a 13-year High. Blame Coal, Say Analysts.

Gold futures were lower in Asian trade, after they posted their highest settlement in a week Thursday.

The value of gold has been determined by "countering forces," said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades. On one side, there's the "the geopolitical risk generated by the war in Ukraine, which enhances gold's haven appeal," and on the other, "the increasingly hawkish stance of the Fed, which is capping gold gains due to the inverted correlation with the dollar," he said.

Aluminum prices were slightly firmer, supported by supply-side constraints due to lockdowns in China, Fitch said.

"Prices were already elevated due to high energy prices constraining production...and with the Russia-Ukraine conflict causing a massive dent in global metal exports from both countries combined," prices should remain elevated.

Low global inventories of base metals should also support the wider metals complex, Fitch added.

Fed's Bullard Leans Strongly Toward Big Rate Rises, Says Economy Can Take It

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Thursday that the central bank is behind in its mission to get an "exceptionally high" rate of inflation under control, and will likely have to raise rates fairly aggressively to get price pressures back under control.

"I do think we have to move forthrightly in order to get the policy rate up to the right level to deal with inflation that we've got in front of us," Mr. Bullard told reporters after a speech. "We want to do that in a way that doesn't cause too much disruption, but on the other hand, we do have a serious inflation issue and we have to move forthrightly to get inflation under control," he said.

As Bitcoin Market Expands, Demand for Regulatory Guidance Grows

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.-Increased regulatory guidance is crucial to the continuing growth of the cryptocurrency sector in the U.S., said panelists Thursday at one of the largest bitcoin conferences of the year.

But uncertainty about how the U.S. will write its cryptocurrency regulation remains one of the top barriers for both crypto firms looking to enter the U.S. market and for digital assets seeking to attract institutional investors, according to Compliance & Regulation panelists at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami Beach, Fla.

Crypto-Like Digital Dollar at Least Several Years Away, Yellen Says

WASHINGTON-Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the design and development of a digital dollar would likely take years if the U.S. chose to create one, while outlining the various questions the Biden administration is weighing as it considers ways to make payments faster in the U.S.

As part of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency, the administration is studying the possibility of issuing a central-bank digital currency, following up on efforts at the Federal Reserve. Other countries including China have created a central-bank digital currency, or CBDC, as they try to keep up with the rise of cryptocurrencies.

Senate, House Vote to Strip Russia of Favored Trade Status, Back Biden Oil Ban

WASHINGTON-The House and Senate passed bills stripping Russia of its most-favored-nation trade status and approving a ban on Russian oil imports to punish Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, sending the bills to the president's desk.

The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act and the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act both passed the Senate 100-0 Thursday morning. In the House, the trade bill passed 420-3, and the oil ban passed 413-9.

Ukraine Calls for More Arms, Girds for Heavier Fighting Against Russia in East

Ukrainian officials called for more weapons to fight Russia as both sides mobilize forces in the east for what are expected to be some of the fiercest battles of the war so far.

At a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels on Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba underscored his country's need for a sustainable supply of arms to counter Russia's offensive in the eastern Donbas area.

Rio Tinto Takes Full Control of Alumina Refinery Part-Owned by Russia's Rusal

Rio Tinto PLC said it has taken full control of Queensland Alumina Ltd., one of Australia's largest alumina refineries, in which Russia's United Co. Rusal has a 20% stake.

The action follows sanctions from the Australian government aimed at gumming up Russia's mammoth aluminum industry. Australia has prohibited the export of alumina, used to make aluminum, to, or for the benefit of, Russia. It has also sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who owns a large stake in Rusal's majority shareholder.

