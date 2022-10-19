EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Extend Gains; EU, UK CPI in Focus

MARKET WRAPS

EU harmonized CPI, construction output; UK CPI, PPI; trading updates from Deutsche Boerse, Nestle, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Antofagasta, Avast

European equities may open higher in Europe on Wednesday, with inflation data from the EU and UK in focus. In Asia, stocks were mostly up; Treasury yields rose; the dollar weakened; while oil rose and gold was flat.

European shares could extend gains Wednesday after U.S. stocks finished higher for the second day in a row, as investors celebrated another batch of robust corporate earnings reports.

"Corporate earnings are stealing the show and overshadowing recession concerns. Those same recession fears had meant that the bar was low heading into earnings, raising the likelihood of beating estimates," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.

However, some analysts remained skeptical about the rebound in stocks. Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG, noted that although the Nasdaq-100 gained more than 3% in the previous session, it had remained within Friday's range.

"We don't think we are at the final end of this bear market, and therefore would be inclined to fade this rally," said Krinsky.

The dollar weakened early Wednesday amid risk-on sentiment prompted by a second straight session of gains on Wall Street, following better-than-expected earnings from U.S. companies.

Volatility over the last couple weeks seems to have subsided a bit this week, said Silicon Valley Bank's Minh Trang.

"It also seems like there's more of a risk-on mood, you see the dollar oscillating a bit," the senior FX trader said. With two more Fed meetings left in 2022, "it feels like a lot of the information uncertainty has been scrubbed out for the year and from that standpoint it does feel like we'll be oscillating for the next two months," he said.

"We're pretty much near the peak here from everything we've seen in terms of the dollar's rally."

Treasury yields rose in Asia after closing little changed Tuesday, although the 10-year rate slipped from its highest level since October 2008, as investors welcomed this week's budget U-turn by the U.K. government.

"The new sense of calm emanating from the U.K. has helped spread ripples of optimism across global markets...as concerns about contagion from a bond market meltdown abate," wrote Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Also, U.K bond yields got a temporary boost after the Bank of England disputed a Financial Times report that claimed the bank was set to further delay its quantitative-tightening program.

Markets are pricing in a 95.4% likelihood that the Fed will raise interest rates by another 75 basis points to between 3.75% and 4% on Nov. 2. The central bank is mostly expected to take its fed-funds rate target to at least between 4.75% and 5% by March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Oil was up in Asia, recovering somewhat from declines overnight despite persistent concerns over softer demand as global economic growth slows.

"We continue to see scope for near-term gains in Brent, as the EU imposes its ban on imports of seaborne Russian crude, effective December 2022, and the G-7 moves to implement a price cap on Russia's oil exports, " Fitch Solutions said.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is planning to sell more oil from the country's strategic reserves-and is considering authorizing new sales this winter-as it tries to head off the potential for more market shocks and high prices, according to senior administration officials.

President Biden plans to address the nation on gasoline prices Wednesday as midterm elections near and the clock runs down on previously planned releases of government reserves that have helped temper prices at the pump.

Gold was flat early Wednesday, after futures fell overnight amid continued expectations of aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed.

"Gold prices continue to remain heavy despite a respite in the bond market selloff," Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said.

"The current market environment is still bearish for gold as Wall Street becomes convinced that the Fed will need to continue [raising] rates into the spring."

Copper prices were a tad higher in early trade. Despite the slight gain, slowing economic growth, China's zero-Covid policy and the delay in the release of the country's key economic data are fueling uncertainty about demand, ANZ said.

Chinese iron ore futures rose in morning trade, stabilizing after recent declines, amid expectations that demand for the raw material could improve.

Iron ore has recently been weighed in part by a sluggish property sector, but prices could stabilize in the near term, Galaxy Futures said.

The momentum for a rebound may come from low inventory levels in steel mills and potentially stronger demand for iron ore, it added.

Biden to Sell More Oil From Strategic Reserve to Keep Gas Prices in Check

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration is planning to sell more oil from the country's strategic reserves-and is considering authorizing new sales this winter-as it tries to head off the potential for more market shocks and high prices, according to senior administration officials.

President Biden plans to address the nation on gasoline prices Wednesday as midterm elections near and the clock runs down on previously planned releases of government reserves that have helped temper prices at the pump.

BOJ Board Member Adachi Pledges to Continue Monetary Easing

Bank of Japan policy board member Seiji Adachi said Wednesday that the bank should continue its easy policy and needs to be careful about monetary tightening amid concerns about a global economic slowdown.

"History tells us it comes with a great risk to shift monetary policy toward tightening when there is a risk of a storm coming," Mr. Adachi said. He warned of the possibility of a slowdown in the world economy due to factors including the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate increases.

HSBC's COP26 Climate-Change Ads Were Misleading, U.K. Watchdog Says

A U.K. advertising watchdog ruled that HSBC Holdings PLC posted misleading advertisements in the run-up to last year's United Nations climate summit, serving a warning to companies marketing their environmental credentials.

In October 2021, ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP26, in Glasgow, HSBC UK placed ads promoting its efforts to plant trees and supply financing to achieve net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions.

Russia's Top Ukraine Commander Sees Invasion Faltering in South, but Missile Strikes Take Toll on Ukraine

Russia's top military commander in Ukraine signaled Moscow's hold on the southern city of Kherson was weakening, and Ukraine said Russian strikes since last week had knocked out some 30% of its power-plant infrastructure, raising concerns of countrywide blackouts.

Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the recently appointed commander of Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine, gave a rare pessimistic take of his invading forces' position, telling state television Tuesday that the situation in Kherson "is not at all easy right now" and that the priority in the south was preserving civilians and military personnel.

French Cement Firm Lafarge Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Support Islamic State

French cement firm Lafarge SA pleaded guilty Tuesday in a New York federal court to paying Islamic State and an al Qaeda affiliate to protect its Syrian cement plant, marking what the Justice Department said was the first time it has charged a company with supporting terrorist organizations.

Lafarge agreed to pay about $778 million in financial penalties and serve a term of three years probation. The company and its defunct subsidiary, Lafarge Cement Syria, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to foreign terrorist organizations.

BHP First-Quarter Iron-Ore, Copper Output Up, Coal Production Down

BHP Group Ltd. on Wednesday reported higher iron ore, copper and nickel production in the first three months of its fiscal year, but said output of energy and steelmaking coal was weaker.

The world's largest miner by market value said it produced 65.1 million metric tons of iron ore, the key ingredient in steel, in the three months through September, up 3% on the year-earlier period. It cited a strong operational performance at its Western Australian mining operations and reduced pandemic-related disruptions.

Netflix Gains 2.4 Million New Subscribers, Reversing Trend

Netflix Inc. snapped back to subscriber growth in the third quarter, giving the streaming giant a jolt as it works to execute two major strategic shifts aimed at bolstering its revenue and subscriber base.

