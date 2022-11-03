EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Extend Losses -2

09:00/NOR: Norges Bank monetary policy decision

09:30/UK: Oct S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI

09:30/UK: Oct UK Official Reserves

10:00/EU: Sep Unemployment

10:00/CYP: Oct Registered Unemployed

10:00/CYP: Oct CPI

10:00/GRE: Sep Labour Force Survey

11:00/IRL: Oct Monthly Unemployment

11:00/FRA: Sep OECD CPI

12:00/UK: UK interest rate decision

12:00/UK: Bank of England Monetary Policy Report

13:30/CZE: Czech interest rate decision

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 0115ET