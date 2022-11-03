EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Extend Losses -2

09:00/NOR: Norges Bank monetary policy decision
09:30/UK: Oct S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI
09:30/UK: Oct UK Official Reserves
10:00/EU: Sep Unemployment
10:00/CYP: Oct Registered Unemployed
10:00/CYP: Oct CPI
10:00/GRE: Sep Labour Force Survey
11:00/IRL: Oct Monthly Unemployment
11:00/FRA: Sep OECD CPI
12:00/UK: UK interest rate decision
12:00/UK: Bank of England Monetary Policy Report
13:30/CZE: Czech interest rate decision
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-03-22 0115ET