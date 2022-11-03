Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Extend Losses -2-

11/03/2022 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

09:00/NOR: Norges Bank monetary policy decision

09:30/UK: Oct S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI

09:30/UK: Oct UK Official Reserves

10:00/EU: Sep Unemployment

10:00/CYP: Oct Registered Unemployed

10:00/CYP: Oct CPI

10:00/GRE: Sep Labour Force Survey

11:00/IRL: Oct Monthly Unemployment

11:00/FRA: Sep OECD CPI

12:00/UK: UK interest rate decision

12:00/UK: Bank of England Monetary Policy Report

13:30/CZE: Czech interest rate decision

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 0115ET

Latest news "Economy"
01:55aIndustrial group OC Oerlikon cuts margin guidance on market volatility
RE
01:55aJapan considering hypersonic missile deployment by 2030 - Nikkei
RE
01:53aDelhi's air a 'crime against humanity', spurs calls to close schools
RE
01:39aExplainer-Why methane emissions are threatening climate stability
RE
01:37aG7 to discuss Ukraine support after attacks on energy infrastructure
RE
01:28aChina's gas consumption may post first fall in 20 years - state energy officials
RE
01:24aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as IT offsets banks
RE
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Extend Losses -2-
DJ
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Extend Losses After Fed Signals More Rate Hikes
DJ
01:14aMiners are embracing renewables both for cost and image: Russell
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'
2Adecco : Q3 2022 RESULTS
3Evergrande chairman's Hong Kong mansion seized by bank - media report
4Alibaba Cloud Launches ModelScope Platform and New Solutions to Lower t..
5Rupee likely to weaken after Fed's Powell hints at higher peak rate

HOT NEWS