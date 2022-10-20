EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Fall Amid -2

Tesla Inc. cut its full-year growth expectations as it adjusts vehicle-shipping patterns, but Chief Executive Elon Musk brushed off worries about weakening demand amid recession fears.
The company expects to "sell every car that we make for as far into the future as we can see," Mr. Musk said as Tesla reported near-record quarterly profit.
Philip Morris to Raise Offer for Swedish Match and Buy U.S. Rights for IQOS
Philip Morris International Inc. plans to raise its offer for Swedish Match AB and has agreed to pay $2.7 billion to regain the U.S. rights for its IQOS heated tobacco products from Altria Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.
Philip Morris's original offer for Swedish Match in May was 161.2 billion Swedish Krona, which was then equivalent to $16 billion. The new offer is expected to be announced as soon as Thursday, the people said.
Expected Major Events for Thursday
04:30/NED: Sep Unemployment
04:30/NED: Oct Consumer confidence survey
04:30/NED: Aug Consumer Spending
06:00/SWI: Sep Trade Balance
06:00/GER: Sep PPI
06:00/NOR: 3Q Business tendency survey
06:45/FRA: Oct Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
08:00/POL: Sep Average gross wages
08:00/POL: Sep PPI
08:00/POL: Sep Industrial Production Index
08:00/EU: Aug Euro area balance of payments
08:00/POL: Sep Agricultural prices
08:00/ICE: Sep Harmonized CPI
09:00/ITA: Aug Balance of Payments
09:00/LUX: Sep Unemployment
10:00/UK: Sep Aluminium Production report
11:00/TUR: Turkish interest rate decision
17:59/POR: Aug Balance of Payments
17:59/POR: Jul ICSG Copper Report
23:01/UK: Oct UK Consumer Confidence Survey
