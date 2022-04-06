EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Fall at Open, -2

On Tuesday, the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, proposed broad new sanctions on Russia, European officials said, including a ban on imports of Russian coal, slashing the access of Russian road and shipping goods carriers into the bloc, targeting oligarchs and their families and blocking some machinery exports.

Asian Development Bank's Latest Outlook Signals Continued Recovery Amid Global Headwinds

The Asian Development Bank lowered slightly its 2022 economic growth forecast for developing Asia and raised its inflation projection, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine clouds the global economic outlook and Covid-19 continues to pose a threat to the region.

The Manila-based multilateral bank said Wednesday that it expects developing Asia's recovery to continue, predicting that gross domestic product growth will stay strong at 5.2% this year.

BIS Head Says Era of Weak Inflation Might Be Over

The sun might be setting on the low-inflation nirvana enjoyed by advanced economies in recent decades, according to the leader of a major global central-bank organization.

In a speech Tuesday, Agustín Carstens, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements, took stock of the huge surge in price pressures seen in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere as economies have emerged from the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden Administration to Extend Student-Loan Payment Pause Through End of August

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration is planning to extend until the end of August a pause on federal student-loan payments, according to people familiar with the matter.

The extension could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the people said. Senior Biden administration officials have been grappling for months with whether to extend the moratorium and for how long. Susan Rice, director of the Domestic Policy Council, was among those who advocated for the latest extension, one of the people said.

U.S. Services Sector Growth Revamped in March Amid Easing of Pandemic Restrictions -- ISM

Activity in the U.S. services sector gained pace in March after softening for three straight months as the removal of Covid-19 restrictions boosted demand and employment, according to purchasing managers survey compiled by the Institute for Supply Management.

The ISM Services Report on Business PMI increased to 58.3 in March from 56.5 in February, matching the forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. A reading over 50 signals that activity is expanding.

Putin's Daughters Face Possible EU, U.S. Sanctions Over Ukraine Invasion

The European Union has proposed sanctioning two daughters of President Vladimir Putin, according to diplomats familiar with the plan, a move that would add the Russian leader's closest family members to a growing list of individuals sanctioned in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden administration is expected to announce sanctions on Mr. Putin's daughters this week, U.S. officials said.

Credit Suisse Found Former Investment-Bank Chief Violated Code of Conduct

When Credit Suisse Group AG lost more than $5 billion a year ago in the Archegos Capital Management meltdown, investment bank head Brian Chin was among those forced out with docked pay.

What wasn't publicly known then is that the bank was investigating him and the securitized-products group he once ran, including for alleged mistreatment of women, according to people familiar with the matter.

BHP Signs Wind-Power Deal for Australian Nickel Operations

BHP Group Ltd. said Wednesday that it has now locked in enough renewable-energy supply to power its three major nickel operations in Western Australia from 2024.

The world's largest mining company by market value said it has signed a power purchase agreement with Enel Green Power, which plans to begin construction of a wind farm in the state's south in July. That follows the February signing of a deal with Risen Energy to provide electricity from a solar farm.

Russian 'Darknet' Market Tied to Ransomware Is Shut Down

U.S. and German officials said Tuesday that an international law-enforcement effort had shut down the world's largest "darknet" marketplace, saying Hydra Market had facilitated ransomware attacks, drug deals and other criminal activity.

The move against Hydra-which served mainly Russian-speaking countries-is one of the biggest stings ever against the darknet, a network of websites in which users pay for illegal goods and services using cryptocurrencies.

Already Stalled In U.S., Global Minimum Tax Hits European Roadblock

A global deal to introduce a minimum tax rate on company profits is stalled in both the U.S. and the European Union after Poland on Tuesday vetoed an EU agreement to implement the measure at the end of 2023.

The deal to impose a 15% minimum tax on the profits of large corporations was agreed upon by 137 countries in 2021, paving the way for the most significant overhaul of international tax rules in a century.

U.S., EU to Impose More Sanctions on Russia After War-Crimes Reports

The U.S. and the EU are set to unveil new sanctions on Russia this week, after allegations from Ukraine of potential war crimes against civilians by Russian forces galvanized a push for tougher measures against the Kremlin.

JetBlue Offers to Buy Spirit in All-Cash Deal

JetBlue Airways Corp. is vying to buy Spirit Airlines Inc. for roughly $3.6 billion, challenging rival Frontier Airlines in its efforts to buy the ultralow-cost airline.

JetBlue offered to buy Spirit in an all-cash transaction for $33 a share, Spirit said Tuesday, describing the offer as an unsolicited bid.

Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors After Becoming Largest Shareholder

Twitter Inc. said it would appoint Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk to its board, bringing the billionaire social-media agitator inside the fold.

The announcement Tuesday came after a flurry of calls in recent weeks between Mr. Musk, Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, and independent board Chairman Bret Taylor, as company officials learned that Mr. Musk was amassing a 9.2% stake in the platform, a person familiar with the matter said. The discussions culminated, according to the person, in the company offering a board seat to Mr. Musk.

WarnerMedia Leadership Departs Ahead of Discovery Deal

The end credits are rolling for the senior leadership of WarnerMedia as its top two executives announced their departure from the company.

The moves come in advance of Warner Media parent AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc.'s expected closing of a deal to combine their media assets into a new publicly traded company dubbed Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

Wells Fargo to Pay $32.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Its 401(k) Plan

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $32.5 million to settle a two-year-old case involving alleged self-dealing with the company's 401(k) plan.

The lawsuit, which dates to March 2020, contended that Wells Fargo breached its fiduciary duty with its retirement plan by investing in funds affiliated with the company, overlooking their high fees and underperformance measured against comparable retirement products.

Instacart Faces Turbulence After Pandemic Boom in Grocery Delivery

More than a year into the pandemic, Instacart Inc., the biggest grocery-delivery company, was looking for a deal.

Last year, its founder approached rivals DoorDash Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. about possible deals, according to people familiar with the matter. Instacart's newly appointed chief executive later tried again, some of the people say. None of the talks resulted in an agreement. The company also considered an initial public offering last year, people close to the discussions said. By last month, Instacart slashed its valuation.

Amazon to Spend Billions on Space Launches as SpaceX Ramps Up Satellite-Internet Service

Amazon.com Inc. is stepping up plans for its proposed fleet of internet satellites that would compete with a service operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, buying dozens of space launches from three rocket companies.

Amazon's Project Kuiper said it secured up to 83 planned launches that would ferry satellites to orbit over a five-year stretch. The unit of the Seattle-based e-commerce giant hasn't sent up any satellites yet, though it has said it will have two prototypes launched this year.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

06:00/ROM: Feb Retail trade

06:00/GER: Feb Manufacturing orders

06:00/GER: Feb Manufacturing turnover

06:00/SWE: Feb New orders & deliveries in industry

06:00/SWE: Feb Industrial Production Index

07:00/SVK: Feb Internal trade, incl Wholesale & Retail

07:00/CZE: Feb Industry, Construction

07:00/CZE: Feb External trade

07:00/HUN: Feb Retail Sales

08:30/UK: Mar S&P Global / CIPS UK Construction PMI

08:30/UK: Mar Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances

09:00/CYP: Mar Registered Unemployed

09:00/LUX: Mar CPI

09:00/EU: Feb PPI

10:00/IRL: Mar Monthly Unemployment

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 0034ET