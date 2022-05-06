EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Fall at Open but -2

07:00/HUN: Mar Preliminary Industrial Production

07:00/AUT: Feb Foreign Trade

07:00/SWI: Apr SNB foreign currency reserves

07:00/SPN: Mar Industrial Production

07:30/EU: Apr EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity

08:00/ITA: Mar Retail Sales

08:30/UK: Apr S&P Global / CIPS UK Construction PMI

09:00/CRO: Apr PPI

09:00/GRE: Mar External Trade (provisional data)

