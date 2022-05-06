Log in
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Fall at Open but -2-

05/06/2022 | 12:25am EDT
07:00/HUN: Mar Preliminary Industrial Production

07:00/AUT: Feb Foreign Trade

07:00/SWI: Apr SNB foreign currency reserves

07:00/SPN: Mar Industrial Production

07:30/EU: Apr EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity

08:00/ITA: Mar Retail Sales

08:30/UK: Apr S&P Global / CIPS UK Construction PMI

09:00/CRO: Apr PPI

09:00/GRE: Mar External Trade (provisional data)

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 0024ET

05:33aEXCLUSIVE : CATL planning EV battery production in United States, vetting sites - sources
RE
05:33aWheat drops 1.5%, but set for weekly rise on world supply concerns
RE
05:33aIndian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries
RE
05:30aBuckle up, say traders as Wall Street's wild ride shows no sign of end
RE
05:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall at Open but -2-
DJ
05:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall at Open but Losses Seen Capped
DJ
05:18aWrangle over EU carbon market revamp threatens climate targets
RE
05:17aShanghai says China's worst COVID outbreak under "effective control"
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:12aU.S. unemployment rate expected to fall to 3.5% in April, job gains to slow
RE
MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate committee passes antitrust bill pressuring OPEC
2MercadoLibre says it is managing to offset costs through pricing
3Brazil's Bolsonaro urges Petrobras not to hike fuel prices, calls its p..
4IDT Corporation Postpones Spinoff of net2phone
5Indian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries

