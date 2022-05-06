EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Fall at Open but Losses Seen Capped

MARKET WRAPS

It's likely Europe will endure another cautious open Friday, although regional stocks won't track Wall Street's collapse. Asian benchmarks suffered steep losses overnight, some in line with New York. Elsewhere, the dollar held its strong gains; Treasury yields and oil advanced and gold struggled for momentum.

Equities:

Europe faces another negative opening session Friday, although stock market losses look likely contained, despite Wall Street's selloff that saw the Dow and S&P 500 fall more than 3%.

Thursday's sharp about-face in the U.S. stemmed from uncertainty in the markets over just how much damage higher interest rates will do to the economy and earnings. Besides the Fed angst, investors are jittery about a variety of other issues-from the Russia-Ukraine war to lockdowns in China.

Investors "are calling the Fed's bluff," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. Essentially, she said, they are "saying inflation is a problem so [the] Fed will need to hike more and kill the economy," though she added she wasn't sure why the selling was so concentrated on Thursday in particular.

Forex:

The dollar made further more modest gains against a basket of currencies in Asia on increased concerns over a dimming economic outlook and high inflation and the outlook for Friday could be for more dollar strength if risk aversion continues, said MUFG Bank senior currency analyst Jeff Ng.

IGM's Bruce Clark said Jerome Powell's comments [Wednesday] were actually pretty hawkish despite taking 75bp hikes off the table. Also contributing to the dollar's big moves was "fairly stark" economic news overseas: awful PMI numbers out of China with their economy likely to contract this quarter, and soaring inflation in the U.K. with a negative growth forecast for 2023.

"The U.S. looks like the cleanest dirty shirt out there, which has helped prop up the dollar. People get spooked when the dollar rises too quickly. It's an indication of tightened liquidity conditions around the world and that's not generally good for risk assets."

---

Sterling may weaken further as the deteriorating U.K. economic outlook may constrain the Bank of England's ability to deliver on the market's interest rate rise expectations, said HSBC.

The BOE may be nearing the end of its rate-rise cycle, HSBC added. "The balance of this news will, in our view, continue to weigh on GBP." HSBC expects GBP/USD to fall to 1.20 in the year ahead.

Read: UK Local Elections Could Add to Sterling's Woes

Bonds:

Treasury yields were largely unchanged in Asian trade after they snapped back Thursday, with the 10- and 30-year yields hitting their highest levels since late 2018.

Spartan's Peter Cardillo said the rally was "mostly due to speculators betting against Powell's remarks ruling out rate hikes" higher than half of a percent. "From years of experience Never Fight the Fed is likely to prevail this time as well," Cardillo said, arguing that inflation is likely to peak soon.

Capital Economics said Treasury yields are likely to keep rising as the Fed tightens, until the 10-year peaks at 3.75% by the middle of next year,

"The worst of this year's bond market selloff may now be over. But we still don't think long-term Treasury yields have peaked just yet."

Capital Economics said it could be too early in the tightening cycles for long-term yields to peak and it expects quantitative tightening to push up Treasury term premia.

---

Volatility caused by rising inflation and the war in Ukraine means investors need to diversify bond portfolios and spread currency exposure, said Justin Onuekwusi, EMEA head of retail investments at Legal & General Investment Management.

LGIM said the first quarter was the worst quarter in 30 years for bond returns. Onuekwusi has advised buying bonds from other areas of the developed world, such as South Korea, New Zealand and Australia. He also advised that investors should "spread currencies around the world" in order to limit exposure to localized inflation pressures.

Energy:

Oil's rally continued early Friday after a volatile session Thursday where crude prices closed at the highest levels in nearly three weeks.

Supply concerns could continue to be in focus, stemming from the European Union's proposal to sanction Russian oil within six months, said UOB.

Fitch said some EU members are resisting the ban, including Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic as they have a high reliance on pipeline supplies from Russia. That said, the unwillingness of buyers elsewhere, including the U.S., South Korea and Japan, to import Russian oil was also curtailing production and thus lending price support.

Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING said the timetable for the Russia ban, which must be unanimously approved by all 27 EU members, provides for an orderly change in trade flows, but there are risks.

"There is the potential for Russia to halt oil flows to the EU before the wind-down period comes to an end, which would leave the EU scrambling to quickly find other supply. In addition, there is the risk of secondary sanctions from the U.S. on Russian oil, which would make it difficult for any country to buy Russian oil."

Metals:

Gold futures were flat in Asia after they eked out gains Thursday as stocks skid and the dollar and bond yields surged.

SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes said the market seems to have priced in a rate hiking cycle by the Fed and the focus is now shifting to recession risks.

He reckons that 'superficial' hedging demand rather than actual physical demand has been a critical contributor to higher gold prices. "Tangible assets like gold present a hedge to rampant inflation. The implications are that when the Fed finally ratchets up interest rates high enough to stem the growth of inflationary pressures, investors will no longer need those hedges."

---

Copper prices were weaker with attention fixed on China, where officials are struggling to contain the coronavirus' wave by increasing restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing, said ANZ Research.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Dow, S&P 500 Slide More Than 3% as Investors Reassess Fed Comments

The stock market took its biggest U-turn since the early days of the pandemic Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting its largest decline this year just 24 hours after its largest gain since 2020.

The reversal wiped out the euphoria that reigned on Wall Street Wednesday in the wake of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comment that the Fed wasn't "actively considering" raising interest rates by 0.75 percentage point at a future meeting. With inflation at its highest level since the early 1980s, markets had been anticipating such an increase and the prospect of a slower rise in rates set off a furious buying spree in the late afternoon.

Bond Slide Intensifies, Rattling Other Markets

A new burst of selling in bonds pushed the 10-year Treasury yield well above 3% Thursday, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had seemed to calm markets by playing down the chances of a supersize interest-rate increase in the coming months.

Treasury yields, which rise when bond prices fall, started climbing early in the U.S. trading session and then kept on going-taking on their own momentum and contributing to a sharp decline in stocks, which had rallied earlier in the week.

Bitcoin Slides Below $37,000 as Investors Unwind Risky Bets

Cryptocurrency prices slid Thursday afternoon along with major stock market indexes.

Bitcoin fell to $36,431.57 at 5 p.m. ET, down 8.4% from Wednesday, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Ethereum fell 6.4% to $2,754.37.

Search for Yield Pushes Investors Into Dividend-Paying Stocks

Investors seeking shelter from volatility are turning to a part of the markets that had largely been overlooked last year: dividend-paying stocks.

Shares of companies paying big dividends to investors have trounced practically everything else this year.

U.K. Retail Footfall Recovering but Consumer Confidence Falls

U.K. retail stores footfall in April remained below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels but still continued to recover despite consumer confidence levels falling to the lowest levels seen since the 2008 financial crisis, according to the latest report by the British Retail Consortium.

Footfall in U.K. stores fell 13.1% compared with 2019 in the period from April 3 to April 30, but rose 2.3% when compared with March 2022. This is also an improvement on the three-month average decline of 15.1%.

Auto Maker Stellantis to Keep EV and Gas-Engine Operations as One, CFO Says

The chief financial officer of auto-making giant Stellantis NV said he doesn't see a need to separate out the company's electric-vehicle business, adding that there are benefits to sticking with a unified operation.

In a call with analysts Thursday, Stellantis CFO Richard Palmer said the company isn't anticipating any big structural changes as it boosts investment in EVs, in part because the cash flow generated by its gas-engine vehicles is critical for funding the technological transition.

Expected Major Events for Friday

05:45/SWI: Apr Unemployment

06:00/SWE: Mar New orders & deliveries in industry

06:00/SWE: Mar Industrial Production Index

06:00/DEN: Mar Industrial production & new orders

06:00/GER: Mar Industrial Production Index

06:00/FIN: Mar Foreign trade

06:00/UK: Apr Halifax House Price Index

06:45/FRA: 1Q Flash estimate of job creation

07:00/AUT: Apr Wholesale Price Index

