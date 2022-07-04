EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Gain But -2

On Thursday, Mr. Saied presented a draft version of a new constitution that would grant him the ability to extend his tenure beyond the current limit of two presidential terms. It would also increase the powers of the presidency and curtail those of the parliament, which, under the existing constitution, check the executive's power.
Expected Major Events for Monday
06:00/ROM: May PPI
06:00/GER: May Foreign Trade
06:30/SWI: Jun CPI
07:00/SPN: Jun Unemployment
07:00/TUR: Jun CPI
07:00/TUR: Jun PPI
07:30/EU: Jun EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
09:00/EU: May PPI
14:00/DEN: Jun Foreign Exchange & Liquidity
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
