EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Gain But -2

On Thursday, Mr. Saied presented a draft version of a new constitution that would grant him the ability to extend his tenure beyond the current limit of two presidential terms. It would also increase the powers of the presidency and curtail those of the parliament, which, under the existing constitution, check the executive's power.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/ROM: May PPI

06:00/GER: May Foreign Trade

06:30/SWI: Jun CPI

07:00/SPN: Jun Unemployment

07:00/TUR: Jun CPI

07:00/TUR: Jun PPI

07:30/EU: Jun EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity

09:00/EU: May PPI

14:00/DEN: Jun Foreign Exchange & Liquidity

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 0036ET