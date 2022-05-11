EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Gain But Caution -2

Huatai Futures analysts said the recovery is likely a result of lower prices triggering more buying interest, as well as the improving outlook on steel production in China as the pandemic situation improves. But Galaxy Futures analysts warned of lingering demand uncertainties as China's economy slows down, and advised investors to keep monitoring officials' policy tone and pandemic developments.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

06:00/GER: Apr CPI

06:00/ROM: Apr CPI

07:00/SVK: Mar Construction production

09:00/MLT: Mar Industrial Production Index

10:00/FRA: Mar OECD Harmonised Unemployment Rates

10:00/POR: 1Q Employment statistics

10:00/POR: Apr CPI

15:59/UKR: Apr CPI

15:59/UKR: Apr PPI

23:01/UK: Apr RICS Residential Market Survey

