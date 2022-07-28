EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Gain as Fed -2

U.K. car manufacturing rose in June for the second consecutive month, but is still 19% down for the first six months as a whole, an industry body said Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said that a total of 72,946 cars drove off the production lines in June compared with 69,097 in June 2021.

U.K. Ad Market Reached GBP8.6 Billion in First Quarter

The U.K.'s advertising market grew faster than previously anticipated in the first quarter and spending for 2022 as a whole is now expected to set a new high of 35.4 billion pounds ($42.64 billion), according to the latest Advertising Association/WARC expenditure report released Thursday.

AA/WARC figures show U.K. ad spend rose 28.3% during the first three months of 2022 to GBP8.6 billion, with growth across all media. The first three months of 2022 outperformed expectations by 7.7 percentage points as media recovered when compared with the first quarter of 2021, which was hit by Covid-19 lockdown measures and the wider impact of the pandemic on activity.

Facebook Parent Meta Platforms Reports First Ever Revenue Drop

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. posted its first decline in revenue and issued a muted outlook on digital advertising as it contends with growing competition from rival TikTok.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $28.8 billion, down almost 1% from a year earlier and slightly below the $28.9 billion Wall Street was expecting. It marks the first time that the company has posted a quarterly drop in revenue from the year earlier.

