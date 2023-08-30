Nvidia Corp. shares are back on track to try to turn in their best year ever after closing at a record high Tuesday, as the company reached a $1.2 trillion market capitalization for the first time.
Nvidia NVDA shares rallied as much as 5% on Tuesday to an intraday high of $490.81, and closed up 4.2% at $487.84, while the S&P 500 index SPX gained 1.5%. Last week, shares surpassed the $500 mark for the first time.
Apple Sends Invites for Sept. 12 Event, Where New iPhones Are Expected
Apple on Tuesday sent out invitations for its Sept. 12 event, where the technology company is expected to unveil the latest iteration of the iPhone.
The in-person event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., at 10 a.m. local time, according to the company's invitation. The invite featured the word "Wonderlust," but provided few other details.
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
04:30/NED: Aug Producer confidence survey
04:30/NED: Jul PPI
05:30/GER: Aug North Rhine Westphalia CPI
06:00/GER: Jul Foreign trade price indices
06:00/EU: Jul New Passenger Car Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)
07:00/SWE: Aug Consumer Tendency Survey
07:00/SWE: Aug Monthly Business Tendency Survey
07:00/SVK: Aug Economic sentiment indicator
07:00/SVK: Aug Business tendency survey
07:00/SWI: Aug KOF economic barometer
07:00/SPN: Aug Flash Estimate CPI
08:00/ITA: Aug Consumer Confidence Survey
08:00/ITA: Aug Business Confidence Survey
08:00/ICE: Aug CPI
08:00/BUL: Jul PPI
08:00/GER: Aug Bavaria CPI
08:00/GER: Aug Hesse CPI
08:00/GER: Aug Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI
08:00/GER: Aug Brandenburg CPI
08:30/UK: Jul Bank of England effective interest rates
08:30/UK: Jul Monetary & Financial Statistics
08:30/UK: Jul Money and Credit - Lending to Individuals, Lending to Businesses, Broad Money and Credit
09:00/ITA: Jun Industrial turnover
09:00/GRE: Jul PPI
09:00/CYP: Jun Industrial Production Index
09:00/EU: Aug Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator
09:00/CRO: Jul Retail trade
09:00/GER: Aug Saxony CPI
09:30/BEL: Aug CPI
12:00/GER: Aug Provisional CPI
23:01/UK: Jul UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures
23:01/UK: Aug CBI Growth Indicator Survey
