Nvidia Corp. shares are back on track to try to turn in their best year ever after closing at a record high Tuesday, as the company reached a $1.2 trillion market capitalization for the first time.

Nvidia NVDA shares rallied as much as 5% on Tuesday to an intraday high of $490.81, and closed up 4.2% at $487.84, while the S&P 500 index SPX gained 1.5%. Last week, shares surpassed the $500 mark for the first time.

Apple Sends Invites for Sept. 12 Event, Where New iPhones Are Expected

Apple on Tuesday sent out invitations for its Sept. 12 event, where the technology company is expected to unveil the latest iteration of the iPhone.

The in-person event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., at 10 a.m. local time, according to the company's invitation. The invite featured the word "Wonderlust," but provided few other details.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

04:30/NED: Aug Producer confidence survey

04:30/NED: Jul PPI

05:30/GER: Aug North Rhine Westphalia CPI

06:00/GER: Jul Foreign trade price indices

06:00/EU: Jul New Passenger Car Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

07:00/SWE: Aug Consumer Tendency Survey

07:00/SWE: Aug Monthly Business Tendency Survey

07:00/SVK: Aug Economic sentiment indicator

07:00/SVK: Aug Business tendency survey

07:00/SWI: Aug KOF economic barometer

07:00/SPN: Aug Flash Estimate CPI

08:00/ITA: Aug Consumer Confidence Survey

08:00/ITA: Aug Business Confidence Survey

08:00/ICE: Aug CPI

08:00/BUL: Jul PPI

08:00/GER: Aug Bavaria CPI

08:00/GER: Aug Hesse CPI

08:00/GER: Aug Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI

08:00/GER: Aug Brandenburg CPI

08:30/UK: Jul Bank of England effective interest rates

08:30/UK: Jul Monetary & Financial Statistics

08:30/UK: Jul Money and Credit - Lending to Individuals, Lending to Businesses, Broad Money and Credit

09:00/ITA: Jun Industrial turnover

09:00/GRE: Jul PPI

09:00/CYP: Jun Industrial Production Index

09:00/EU: Aug Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator

09:00/CRO: Jul Retail trade

09:00/GER: Aug Saxony CPI

09:30/BEL: Aug CPI

12:00/GER: Aug Provisional CPI

23:01/UK: Jul UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures

23:01/UK: Aug CBI Growth Indicator Survey

