EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Open Higher, -2

The statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked unusually blunt language from the Biden administration, particularly as it is also seeking to revive a nuclear deal with Iran.

Fired Executive Says Deutsche Bank's DWS Overstated Sustainable-Investing Efforts

Deutsche Bank AG's asset management arm, DWS Group, tells investors that environmental, social and governance concerns are at the heart of everything it does and that its ESG standards are above the industry average.

But behind closed doors, it has struggled to define and implement an ESG strategy, at times painting a rosier-than-reality picture to investors, according to its former sustainability chief and internal emails and presentations seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Covid-19 Vaccine Health Pass Fuels French Protests

French protesters took to the streets for the third consecutive Saturday to protest new restrictions on people unvaccinated against Covid-19, a growing movement that threatens to complicate the country's coronavirus response.

More than 204,000 protesters-many decrying what they called a "health dictatorship" and carrying banners and French flags reading "Freedom!"- marched in cities across France, including Marseille and Lyon, according to estimates from France's interior ministry.

Textbook Publisher Pearson Bets Big on Online Learning

Andy Bird joined education-resource company Pearson PLC as chief executive officer at a time when education was undergoing an upheaval-the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With students around the world suddenly learning from home, the company's online business saw big growth: Enrollment at Pearson's online K-12 schooling offering, Connections Academy, grew by 40%, says Mr. Bird, the former chairman of Walt Disney International.

Belarus Tries to Send Olympic Sprinter Home After Criticism

TOKYO-A Belarusian sprinter who had publicly criticized the country's national coaches at the Tokyo Olympics was taken to an airport in a bid to take her home against her will, she said Sunday, but she didn't board a flight.

"I am asking the International Olympic Committee for help," Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said in a video posted on several Belarusian opposition websites. "They put pressure on me and they try to take me out of the country without my consent. Therefore, I ask the IOC to intervene in this situation."

Square Agrees to Acquire Afterpay for $29 Billion in All-Stock Deal

SYDNEY-Square Inc. has agreed to acquire Afterpay Ltd. in an all-stock deal worth around $29 billion, illustrating how financial technology companies are seeking scale to challenge banks for a bigger slice of the payments industry.

Square said a key attraction of the deal was a growing wariness toward traditional credit among younger consumers, a group particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, as lockdowns crushed many hospitality and casual jobs.

Succession Drama Grips Scholastic: CEO's Sudden Death, an Office Romance and a Surprise Will

The longtime head of Scholastic Corp., M. Richard Robinson Jr., died suddenly in June on a walk in Martha's Vineyard. He left behind a surprising succession plan.

He didn't give control of the $1.2 billion publisher to either of his two sons, or his siblings, or his ex-wife, with whom he had rekindled a friendship during the pandemic. Instead, control went to Iole Lucchese, Scholastic's chief strategy officer. She also inherited all his personal possessions.

Chile Workers at World's Biggest Copper Mine Vote to Strike

The union representing workers at Chile's La Escondida copper mine said its members voted to reject the most recent contract offer from the mine's owner and go on strike, potentially risking disruptions to the supply of a key metal as the world's economy continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

BHP Group Ltd.-controlled Minera Escondida, located in Chile's northern Atacama Desert, is the world's largest copper mine, producing almost 5% of the world's supply of the metal, which is used to make electrical wiring and motors and in construction, among many other applications.

Samsung Takes Intel's Chip-Seller Crown, but Bigger Showdown Looms

Intel Corp. aspires to chip-technology supremacy within four years. But for now, it has fallen from the industry's top spot by one key measure.

In the second quarter, Samsung Electronics Co. overtook Intel as the world's top chip maker by revenue. Given divergent outlooks for their core businesses, the positioning is likely to stay that way in the near future, industry analysts say.

