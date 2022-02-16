EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Open Higher as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ease

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

UK producer prices; UK monthly inflation figures; UK House Price Index; EU Industrial Production; ECB Governing Council non-monetary policy meeting; updates from Clariant, Air Liquide, MTU Aero Engines; Heineken, Koninklijke Vopak, Ahold Delhaize.

Opening Call:

European stocks could open higher Wednesday as geopolitical tensions in Ukraine eased. U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower open for major indexes. Dollar was steady in early trading. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was spotted at 2.032%. Oil priced edged lower. Gold was down.

Equities:

European stocks are set to open higher, lifted by hopes for a diplomatic solution instead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But analysts warned the tensions were far from completely resolved, and the situation remains volatile.

"In short, provided we get a further pause in geopolitics, we might be able to focus on worrying data instead. But I would tread carefully on the assumption that we will be able to for long," RaboResearch said in a report.

Technology companies led a rebound on Wall Street, as investors welcomed signs that tensions might ease over the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border.

The rally came as Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises around Ukraine would begin returning to their bases. Later in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready for talks with the United States and NATO on military transparency and other security issues. Still, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. had not yet verified Russia's claim of a troop drawdown.

"The anxiety retreated," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "It looks as if there's still hope for a diplomatic solution."

Investors also have their eye on the latest round of corporate earnings, including DoorDash on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday.

Forex:

In currency trading, the dollar was steady. Asian currencies consolidate against dollar in the morning Asian session, as risk aversion abated slightly following news that Russia has pulled back some troops from the Ukrainian border.

The Ukraine geopolitical risk premium has come out of the markets, however, expectations of an aggressive Fed rate-increase cycle should keep a base for USD Index intact, Westpac said.

The Swedish krona should strengthen in coming months on the Riksbank potentially signalling earlier interest rate rises but only if there is no escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions, Rabobank said.

"Its geographical position and history means that Sweden is highly sensitive to news regarding Russian military manoeuvres," Rabobank forex strategist Jane Foley said in a note.

If Russia invades Ukraine, the krona is likely to perform poorly, she said. Assuming there is no escalation in Russia's military operations, EUR/SEK should fall to 10.20 in three months as the Riksbank is likely to announce "hawkish pivot" in coming months, she said.

Bonds:

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.032% from 2.044% Tuesday. Data released Tuesday showed that U.S. wholesale prices jumped 1% in January, suggesting there's still plenty of inflation bubbling up in the economy. The uptick in wholesale prices blew past investor expectations, with Wall Street economists having forecast a 0.5% increase.

Higher Italian government bond yields per se, coupled with fiscal policies over the medium term, won't derail Italian debt dynamics, economists at Oxford Economics said.

"While the yield rise has arrived sooner than we predicted, higher-yielding Italian debt has long been incorporated into our baseline projections," they said.

Markets' repricing of interest rate rises by the ECB has caused eurozone government bond yields to rise.

However, with Italy's public debt over 150% of GDP, significant risks remain, said Oxford Economics, adding that it is imperative that Italy returns to a primary surplus and reduce sovereign debt.

Energy:

Oil edged lower in morning Asian trading, but the commodity's decline may be limited by some bullish factors. Russia's claim of partially withdrawing troops from Ukraine's border has slightly loosened the stranglehold that geopolitical tensions have had over the energy market, Rystad Energy said.

However, a threat to supply persists, especially as Russia will continue large military maneuvers in the region, while fundamental signals for the global oil market remain overwhelmingly bullish, Rystad Energy said.

High-value oil and gas-industry takeover deals surged in 2021 as oil prices recovered, driven mainly by the shale and sub-sea sectors, according to a report.

Worldwide merger and acquisition activity in the industry rose 16% to $335B in 2021, based on deals with known value, the study by business-analytics firm GlobalData said.

There were 74 billion-dollar deals, compared with 40 in 2020, though deal volume was largely flat at around 1,800. "The US shale plays, particularly the Permian Basin, remained the most attractive target for oil and gas M&As in 2021," GlobalData analyst Ravindra Puranik said. "North Sea oil and gas assets also witnessed several deals in the last year, including the one involving Lundin Energy."

Metals:

Gold edged lower as geopolitical risks eased. However, gold's decline has been limited by factors such as signs of increasing U.S. price pressures that support demand for the precious metal as an inflation hedge, Phillip Nova added.

Copper and aluminum edged higher in early trade. Bearishness due to easing geopolitical tensions is meeting bullishness from continued supply tightness for both metals, ANZ said.

Copper inventories are especially tight, the bank said, noting that at 70,125 tons on the LME, inventories of the industrial metal are at their lowest level in more than 16 years.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

China Inflation Pressure Eased Further in January

BEIJING-China's inflationary pressure continued to ease in January, with the growth of both consumer and factory-gate prices slowing further, official data showed Wednesday.

The producer-price index rose 9.1% from a year earlier in January, decelerating from a 10.3% increase in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The reading was lower than the 9.5% increase expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Russia Says Some Troops Pulling Back From Ukraine Border, as Diplomatic Solution Sought

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had withdrawn some troops from the Ukrainian border and was open to renewed talks to end a standoff with the West, but President Biden said an invasion remained "distinctly possible."

Mr. Putin's comments Tuesday were part of a recent string of mixed messages from the Kremlin and capped a day of diplomacy and military maneuvering that left Western leaders unsure of his intentions. Roughly 130,000 heavily armed Russian soldiers remained positioned around Ukraine, and U.S. and European officials said they had seen no evidence of a significant drawdown of forces.

Senate Republicans Block Vote on Biden's Fed Nominees

WASHINGTON-Senate Republicans refused to attend a crucial committee vote on President Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve over a disagreement with Democrats on one of the candidates, delaying the confirmation of all five picks, including Chairman Jerome Powell.

Republicans had earlier said they wouldn't attend a Senate Banking Committee vote on the nominees because of concerns they had with Sarah Bloom Raskin, nominated to serve as vice chairwoman for bank supervision.

SEC Probes Trading Affiliates of Crypto Giant Binance's U.S. Arm

The Securities and Exchange Commission is examining the relationship between the U.S. arm of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and two trading firms with ties to Binance's founder, people familiar with the probe say.

The two trading firms, Sigma Chain AG and Merit Peak Ltd., act as market makers that trade cryptocurrencies on the Binance.US exchange. One area of focus for regulators is how Binance.US disclosed to customers its links to the trading firms, the people say.

Biden Administration Seeking Additional $30 Billion for Covid-19 Response

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration told Congress it needs an additional $30 billion in coronavirus response aid, according to people familiar with the matter.

Health and Human Services Department officials outlined the request for additional aid in a briefing with congressional staff on Tuesday, the people said. The request includes $17.9 billion for medical countermeasures like antivirals, $4.9 billion for testing capacity and $2.7 billion to combat future variants, the people said.

JPMorgan to Add Ukraine Bonds to Debt Index Despite War Threat

Hundreds of millions of dollars from foreign investors are likely to flow into Ukrainian bonds next month despite the threat of war with Russia.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is planning to add Ukraine's local-currency debt to a popular emerging-market bond index known as the GBI-EM. It will come into effect from March 31 with a weighting of 0.12%, according to an October 2021 note to clients, which said close to 70% of investors supported the move.

Maersk Is Hungry for More U.S. Logistics Companies

Danish container-ship company A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning more acquisitions in the U.S. as it chases a greater share of domestic logistics spending.

Narin Phol, Maersk's managing director for North America, said shippers spend eight to nine times more on domestic logistics such as trucking, warehousing and delivery than on international ocean freight, the company's core business. "Now we want to get access to and bring the two flows together," Mr. Phol said.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Banks Hit by Suspected Cyberattacks, Officials Say

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces websites and online services of two state-owned banks were disrupted by suspected cyberattacks on Tuesday, government and bank officials have said.

