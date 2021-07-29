EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Open Lower After -3

08:30/GER: Jul North Rhine Westphalia CPI

09:00/MLT: Jun PPI

09:00/ITA: Jun PPI

09:00/CYP: May Industrial Production Index

09:00/EU: Jul Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator

09:00/GER: Jul Saxony CPI

09:00/CRO: Jun Industrial Production Volume Index

09:00/LUX: Jun PPI

09:30/BEL: Jul CPI

10:00/POR: Jun Retail trade

12:00/GER: Jul Provisional CPI

13:00/BEL: 2Q Preliminary GDP

23:01/UK: 2Q BRC-LDC Vacancy Monitor

