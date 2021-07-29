Log in
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Open Lower After -3-

07/29/2021 | 12:22am EDT
08:30/GER: Jul North Rhine Westphalia CPI

09:00/MLT: Jun PPI

09:00/ITA: Jun PPI

09:00/CYP: May Industrial Production Index

09:00/EU: Jul Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator

09:00/GER: Jul Saxony CPI

09:00/CRO: Jun Industrial Production Volume Index

09:00/LUX: Jun PPI

09:30/BEL: Jul CPI

10:00/POR: Jun Retail trade

12:00/GER: Jul Provisional CPI

13:00/BEL: 2Q Preliminary GDP

23:01/UK: 2Q BRC-LDC Vacancy Monitor

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 0021ET

12:36aSouth Korea's July exports set for fifth month of double-digit growth
RE
12:35aMaruti Suzuki shares fall 3% as margins disappoint on rising costs
RE
12:28aIndian shares rise on IT boost, Fed
RE
12:22aThai finance ministry cuts 2021 GDP outlook to 1.3% growth
RE
12:22aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After -3-
DJ
12:22aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After -2-
DJ
12:22aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After Fed Statement
DJ
12:07aOil edges higher on inventory drawdowns, Brent tops $75 a barrel
RE
12:03aFiscal stimulus, vaccines likely fueled U.S. economic growth in the second quarter
RE
07/28India's total covid-19 cases reach 31.53 mln, death toll reaches 422,662 - health ministry
RE
