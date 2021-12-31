EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Open Lower After Wall Street Closes Down

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity; European and London financial markets close early on New Year's Eve.

Opening Call:

European stocks could open lower on last day of trading for the year. U.S. stock futures point lower. Dollar strengthens. Oil is lower. Gold edges higher.

Equities:

European stocks are set to open lower Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs.

Economic data Thursday showed that first-time applications for unemployment benefits, a proxy for layoffs, stayed near decade lows in the week ended Dec. 25. That reflects a tight labor market in which employers are holding on to their workers despite concerns around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Despite Covid-19 cases hitting a record in the U.S., some investors expect that high vaccination rates and signs of milder symptoms caused by the Omicron variant mean the economy will avoid a repeat of the disruption seen at the start of the pandemic. Many decision makers are more focused on hospitalizations than cases and are seeking to avoid stricter measures.

"The biggest takeaway from this week is that markets are really kind of shrugging off concerns about the implications of Omicron and what that means going forward," said Whitney Sweeney, an investment strategist at Schroders.

Stocks have often risen during the last five trading days of the year and the first two trading days of the new year-a phenomenon known as the "Santa Claus rally." Since 1950, the S&P 500 has ended higher about 77% of the time during the period, according to Dow Jones Market Data, with an average gain of 1.3%.

Lower-than-average trading volumes, with many investors off for the holiday season, could cause choppy trading or outsize moves in markets. Some are also adjusting portfolios to end the year.

Next year, investors will be closely monitoring strain on the supply chain for any signs of easing, which could potentially impact consumer spending. Like 2021, analysts expect 2022 to continue to building momentum, though some caution that more normalized returns may lie ahead.

"Investors are looking for returns, and they are willing to take on more risks than they have perhaps in the past," Mrs. Sweeney said. "We continue to think there's opportunities in equities, but they're just going to be more muted than what we've seen this year."

Forex:

The U.S. dollar strengthens broadly with employment data suggesting a recent increase in Covid infections related to Omicron hasn't led to a jump in layoffs. The WSJ Dollar Index ticked 0.1% higher. Weekly jobless claims were better than expected, falling to 198K applications from 206K a week earlier.

Sterling trades relatively strong against both the U.S. dollar and euro despite elevated Omicron cases in the country, said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at trading platform IG. As sterling retains its strength from Wednesday, Mahony said that "higher Omicron cases may not necessarily result in the outlook for sterling losing traction per se."

He sees traders focusing instead on the Bank of England's decision on Dec. 16 to raise interest rates in the face of rising Omicron cases. This gives the U.K. a strong chance to find itself "with better herd immunity and an improving economic outlook by the February BoE meeting," he added.

Asian currencies consolidated against the U.S. dollar amid thin trading, as many market participants are away for year-end holidays. A sharp surge in Omicron cases in the U.S. and Europe warn of a possible collision path with a hawkish Fed, Mizuho Bank said.

At the very least, this increases the risks of policy uncertainty and volatility, Mizuho Bank added, noting that the U.S. dollar has steadied.

Bonds:

Treasury yields were trending lower as governments across the world struggle to contain the spread of the Omicron variant. The 10-year was at 1.510%, down from 1.542% Wednesday.

The new Covid-19 wave casts doubts about the continuity of a labor recovery in the US, even after weekly jobless claims came in better than expected. The Fed is still expected to start raising rates by mid-year, but there's uncertainty about how Omicron will impact labor, inflation and other data used by policy makers.

Energy:

Oil was lower in the Asian session, with volatile price movements in the final sessions of the year likely attributable to Covid-19 concerns, said CMC Markets.

However, CMC expects oil prices to rise in 2022 once lockdowns due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cease or become less frequent as the winter ends.

Metals:

Gold edged higher in Asia trade as investors increase their net long positions, DailyFX.com said. It pointed out retail trader data shows 79% of traders using its services are net long, with the ratio of traders holding long to short positions at 3.81 to 1.

The number of net-long traders had risen 2.2% from the day before, DailyFX said.

However, it expects prices of the precious metal to move sideways, staying within $1,786-$1,820 an ounce, as upward price-pressure from geopolitical risks and inflationary concerns meets bearishness from equity-market strength.

Copper prices were lower in early Asian trade, extending a broad downturn this week as the commodity weakens from an earlier rally. The weakness is likely a result of muted buying interest amid slowing manufacturing activity, while relatively high price levels also prevent strong buying interest, said Galaxy Futures.

But the brokerage reckons the commodity is unlikely to suffer any substantial downside, given continued strong demand from the new energy sector and export orders.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

China's Manufacturing Sector Shows Signs of Strength

BEIJING-China's manufacturing and service sectors showed unexpected signs of recovery to close out the year, according to a pair of official gauges released Friday, as Beijing moved to arrest a downward spiral triggered by a real-estate slump and coronavirus outbreaks.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.3 in December, up from November's 50.1, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Friday. The result was better than the 50.0 median expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. It also marked the second straight month in which the manufacturing PMI figure remained above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Hong Kong Tech Stocks Surge on Last Day of 2021

Shares of Chinese internet and technology companies jumped in Hong Kong on the last day of the year, following a surge in their corresponding American depositary receipts overnight.

Strong Labor Market in 2021 Faces Down Omicron Threat

U.S. employers added a record number of jobs in 2021, as a gauge of layoffs fell to a half-century low and available positions surged on strong demand for labor during the economy's recovery from pandemic-related shutdowns.

But the pace of labor market gains could slow early next year due to the uncertainty posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 pandemic, especially in restaurants, hotels and other venues where people gather.

FDA Could Approve Covid Booster Shots for 12- to 15-Year-Olds Next Week

Public health officials may approve Covid-19 booster shots for 12- to 15-year olds as early as next week.

The Food and Drug Administration was analyzing whether it was safe and necessary for the age group to receive a third dose of the vaccine, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on CNN.

Bank of Mexico Plans to Launch Digital Currency by 2024

MEXICO CITY-The Bank of Mexico plans to put its own digital currency in circulation by 2024 to use the latest payments technology to foment financial inclusion in an economy that relies on cash for most transactions, according to the Mexican government.

The central bank considers it important "to use these new technologies and latest-generation payments infrastructure as valuable options to advance financial inclusion in the country," the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a tweet late Wednesday.

The Return of Credit Risk Doesn't Have to Be an Unwanted Sequel

Consumer credit risk was in retreat in 2021. It might begin to return next year, though not necessarily in a way that should worry bank investors yet.

The average rate of delinquent payments rose from October to November across loans from six large credit-card banks, according to master trust figures compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. So did the average rate at which bad card debts were charged-off. The increases were fairly small: Charge-offs rose from 0.9% to 0.95% of loans, and delinquency was up from 0.8% to 0.82%. And those levels are still superlow, roughly half the levels they were at two years ago.

Gold Heads Toward Largest Percentage Decline Since 2015

Inflation shot higher in 2021. Gold didn't.

Despite consumer prices that surged to a nearly four-decade high in November, gold is on pace to end the year with its largest decline since 2015, disappointing investors who bet the metal would cushion their portfolios from inflation.

Some Companies Are Ready for Libor's Demise, but Not All

Wall Street's shift away from the London interbank offered rate takes effect at the start of the new year. Some companies are more prepared for it than others.

Starting Jan. 1, U.S. banks won't be allowed to issue new debt tied to Libor, the global benchmark underpinning trillions of dollars in financial contracts. Financial authorities began to phase out Libor in 2017 after it was discovered that traders at large banks manipulated the rate by submitting false data.

Companies Face Growing Challenges to Move Personal Data From Europe

