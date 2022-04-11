EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Open Lower, Bonds Extend Selloff

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

OECD Composite Leading Indicators; updates from Repsol.

Opening Call:

European stocks are likely to open lower to start the week. U.S. stock futures were pointing lower while treasury yields continue to rise. The dollar rose in early Asian trading. Oil was down in early Asian trade due to the possibility that China's Covid-19 lockdowns will crimp demand. Gold prices were steady.

Equities:

European stocks are set to open lower as uncertainty about Federal Reserve policy and the war in Ukraine pushed the S&P 500 to a weekly loss and stoked a selloff in the government bond market.

Investors remained preoccupied with commentary from Fed officials as well as the minutes from the central bank's March policy meeting, Those minutes showed that policy makers had considered raising interest rates and unwinding its balance sheet faster, driving stocks lower.

Later Monday, Fed Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans discusses his outlook for the economy, employment, inflation, and interest rates at the Detroit Economic Club.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia poured reinforcements into eastern Ukraine this weekend, preparing for what are likely to become the war's biggest battles as refugees continued to flee the looming Russian assault.

Russia's main objective now is to seize the parts of the eastern Donbas region not yet controlled by Moscow. Unlike the first phase of the six-week-old conflict, that shift is forcing Ukraine into fighting conventional battles involving tanks, artillery and aircraft on flat, often barren terrain that allows Russia to leverage its superiority in military equipment.

Forex:

The dollar rose in early Asian trading. The U.S. dollar rose across the board last week as the Fed's hawkish message on quantitative tightening, renewed sanction risks in Europe and the far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's gains in the polls put pressure on risk sentiment, especially in Europe, Capital Economics' Jonathan Goltermann said in a note.

Looking ahead to Thursday's ECB policy announcement, the senior markets economist doesn't see a change to policy settings or forward guidance, but policymakers are worrying more about inflation and Goltermann thinks they'll end asset purchases and increase rates in July. That'll provide only limited support at best for the euro, Goltermann said.

---

The euro could rise against the dollar this year and early next year as the ECB raises interest rates but this appreciation won't last, Commerzbank said.

The ECB is likely to start raising rates in the third quarter of 2022 and take its deposit rate to positive territory in early 2023, Commerzbank's Ulrich Leuchtmann said in a research note.

However, later in 2023 the ECB could pause its rate hike cycle due to falling inflation while the Federal Reserve could raise rates further than expected, which may weaken EUR/USD, he said. Commerzbank expects EUR/USD to rise to 1.15 by March 2023 from 1.0878 currently, before falling to 1.12 by December 2023.

---

Most Asian currencies weaken against the dollar on lingering worry over aggressive Fed tightening. USD likely faces further upside risks this week, as investors continue to brace for a sharper reduction in the Fed's balance sheet, MUFG Bank analysts Sophia Ng and Karman Li said in a note.

Most Asia ex-Japan currencies except PHP and IDR weakened against USD last week, mainly because of USD strength driven by hawkish Fed rhetoric, the analysts said.

Bonds:

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to from 2.776% on Friday.

Treasury yields carved out another round of three-year highs on Friday, with the 2-year rate posting its biggest five-week gain in more than a decade, as investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve's likely policy path.

"The recent inversion at the longer end of the yield curve will not deter the Fed from continuing along a more aggressive pathway to higher rates to rein in `too high' inflation," said Stifel Chief Economist Lindsey Piegza and Economic Analyst Lauren Henderson.

"In fact, monetary policy officials have been clear they are willing to tighten as much as needed, even at the risk of deliberately choking off domestic growth," they said in a note.

Energy:

Oil fell in early Asian trade due to the possibility that China's Covid-19 lockdowns will crimp demand. Crude oil prices could weaken by another 3.0%-5.0% if there seems no end in sight for China's pandemic lockdowns, said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya.

WTI crude oil should find decent support at the mid-$90s/bbl level, but continued USD strength could keep commodities vulnerable to further falls, Oanda said.

Metals:

Gold prices were steady in the early Asian session, with the precious metal likely to remain in a tight trading range, analysts said. Gold has been moving in a tight range lately, but could face pressure as USD strengthens amid surging bond yields, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said in a research note.

---

Aluminum fell in the morning Asian session amid continuing concerns over China's Covid-19 lockdowns. However, these concerns are being offset by worries of supply disruptions from Russia, ANZ Research said in a report, noting news that United Co. Rusal lost access to a key source of aluminum.

Last week, Rio Tinto said it took full control of Queensland Alumina, one of Australia's largest alumina refineries, in which Russia's Rusal has a 20% stake. The three-month LME aluminum contract was 1.0% lower at $3,340.00 a ton.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

China's Consumer Prices Grew at Fastest Pace in Three Months in March

BEIJING-China's consumer prices grew at their fastest pace in three months in March as domestic supply-chain disruptions caused by stringent Covid-19 control measures, together with rising energy prices, pushed up the inflation, official data showed Monday.

China's consumer-price index increased 1.5% from a year earlier last month, up from 0.9% in February and higher than the 1.2% increase forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Ukraine, Russia Gear Up for War's Biggest Battles

Ukraine and Russia poured reinforcements into eastern Ukraine this weekend, preparing for what are likely to become the war's biggest battles as refugees continued to flee the looming Russian assault.

Russia's main objective now is to seize the parts of the eastern Donbas region not yet controlled by Moscow. Unlike the first phase of the six-week-old conflict, that shift is forcing Ukraine into fighting conventional battles involving tanks, artillery and aircraft on flat, often barren terrain that allows Russia to leverage its superiority in military equipment.

Economy Week Ahead: Inflation, Retail Sales, Consumer Sentiment

Tuesday brings the latest inflation reading.

Tuesday

Bank Deposits Could Drop for First Time Since World War II

U.S. banks have a streak of increasing deposits as a group every year since at least World War II. This year could break it.

Over the past two months, bank analysts have slashed their expectations for deposit levels at the biggest banks. The 24 institutions that make up the benchmark KBW Nasdaq Bank Index are now expected to see a 6% decline in deposits this year. Those 24 banks account for nearly 60% of what was $19 trillion in deposits in December, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

European Countries Debate How to Cut Purchases of Russian Oil

European governments, having decided last week to phase out purchases of coal from Russia, are set to begin a debate this week about a more ambitious target: weaning themselves off Russian oil.

European Union officials in Brussels are seeking to make oil the focus of the bloc's next set of economic measures against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Economy to Shrink by 45% Because of War, World Bank Says

The war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia are taking a toll on the global economy, and will have a devastating economic impact on Ukraine itself, according to an update released by the World Bank on Sunday.

Ukraine's economy is expected to shrink by 45.1% this year, the bank said, though the depth of the decline may vary depending on the duration of the war. "The Russian invasion is delivering a massive blow to Ukraine's economy and it has inflicted enormous damage to infrastructure, " said Anna Bjerde, World Bank vice president for the Europe and Central Asia region, in a release.

Recession Risk Is Rising, Economists Say

Economists see a growing risk of recession as the relentlessly strong U.S. economy whips up inflation, likely bringing a heavy-handed response from the Federal Reserve.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month on average put the probability of the economy being in recession sometime in the next 12 months at 28%, up from 18% in January and just 13% a year ago.

Why Stocks Are Rallying in the Midst of a War and Soaring Inflation

Investors are confronting one of the most uncertain periods of their lifetimes. Stocks are rallying anyway.

The S&P 500 has rebounded 7.6% from its 2022 low on March 8, cutting its losses for the year to about 6%-roughly half of what they were weeks ago. In many ways, investors say, the rebound has been as broad as it has been impressive, lifting everything from travel stocks to utilities to unprofitable technology companies.

Russia's Rusal Disagrees With Rio Tinto Alumina Refinery Step-In

United Co. Rusal said that it disagrees with Rio Tinto PLC taking full control of Queensland Alumina Ltd., one of Australia's largest alumina refineries in which the Russian company has a 20% stake, and that talks with its partner about management of the operation are continuing.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 0059ET