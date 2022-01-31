EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rebound on U.S. Gains, with Busy Week of Data Eyed

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Eurozone, Italy Flash Estimate GDP; Germany Provisional CPI; updates from Ryanair, KPN, Smith & Nephew, Evraz

Opening Call:

A rebound in U.S. stock futures and broad gains in Asia should buoy European shares early Monday. In a generally upbeat Asian session, the dollar was a touch weaker, while Treasury yields, oil and gold prices gained.

Equities:

European shares should rebound early Monday after Wall Street rallied to finish one of its most tumultuous weeks in memory on a high note, buoyed by some strong corporate earnings.

And overnight, U.S. stock-index futures inched into positive territory, recovering from early-session losses, with the Dow more than 100 points lower at one stage. The positive moves were echoed in Asia, with most markets posting solid gains.

Going forward, investors can expect more volatility as the Federal Reserve grapples with inflation, said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman's private banking business.

"If the market concludes that the Fed is raising interest rates because they have fallen behind the curve on inflation and are scrambling to catch up, that is a rather disruptive narrative," Clemons said.

A full week of economic news includes Eurozone economic growth data, European Central Bank and Bank of England policy decisions and the U.S. employment report.

Forex:

The dollar was a touch weaker against a basket of currencies, with the yen under modest pressure too, as risk appetite continued to recover in Asia.

However, trading in Asian foreign-exchange markets is likely to be fairly thin this week, owing to the Lunar New Year holidays.

The dollar's recent highs came "after short-term rate differentials moved strongly in its favor following Wednesday's hawkish FOMC meeting," Joseph Marlow at Capital Economics said. "We expect that bond yields will rise more in the U.S. than elsewhere, fuelling further dollar strength."

Bank of America said it expects more dollar strength as 2022 unfolds, concentrated against lower beta FX.

"We expect core inflation pressure to persist in the U.S. but to fade in other economies, leading to additional monetary policy divergence and rising U.S. interest rate differentials. Our forecasts remain 1.10 for EUR/USD and 118 for USD/JPY."

Other Currency News:

The BOE's recent "fickle" actions means sterling is unlikely to benefit considerably if the central bank raises interest rates by more than expected and signals further rate rises Thursday, Commerzbank said.

A rate rise of more than 25 basis points would lift sterling if BOE Governor Andrew Bailey could convince markets that the central bank has a plan that it will stick to, said Commerzbank's Ulrich Leutchmann.

However, "the market is likely to have drawn the conclusion from past events that it can be very expensive to bet on Bailey's promises."

---

The Turkish lira will soon start weakening again as Turkey's central bank keeps interest rates low despite accelerating inflation and as the Fed prepares to start lifting rates, Commerzbank said.

In its latest inflation report, Turkey's central bank lifted its end-2022 inflation forecast to 23.2% from 11.8%, but Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu made it clear that the bank doesn't plan to raise rates, said Commerzbank's Tatha Ghose.

That means rates could stay flat in the coming months while inflation accelerates, with the market expecting inflation of almost 30% by year-end, well above the bank's forecast.

"We expect pressure on the lira exchange rate to return soon, especially within an environment of Fed rate hikes," Ghose said.

Bonds:

The 10-year Treasury note yield moved higher in Asia, as investors continued to focus on the prospects of multiple rate increases from the Fed this year.

Yields from two to 30 years out slipped on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment slumping to a new 10-year low and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge leaping 5.8% in 2021 to a 40-year high.

The Treasury yields curve flattened, with the two-year gaining 0.177 percentage point during last week to 1.170%, and the 10-year rising just 0.032 p.p. to 1.779%.

AmeriVet's Gregory Faranello said investors are probably waiting to see how resilient inflation will be before dumping long-end bonds. "If it becomes clear to the markets that the Fed needs to tighten more aggressively, then we could see yields rise faster."

Faranello, who considers long-end yields too low, said the move upwards is going to be a process guided by the Fed's terminal rate, which is anybody's guess. "We are still giving a pass on transitory."

BlueBay Asset Management maintains a bearish view on the direction of yields over the medium term, but in the short term, it would not be surprised if the recent trend higher pauses for some consolidation.

The market continues to underestimate the outlook for inflation and growth on a forward-looking basis, and market projections for a top in rates in this cycle of around 2% appear 100 basis points too low, said chief investment officer Mark Dowding.

"We would also observe that the Fed itself thinks that policy will move beyond its assessment of a 2.5% neutral policy rate over the course of this cycle."

Energy:

Oil rose in Asia, extending its rally which saw it score a 6th straight weekly gain on Friday.

Fears that a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine may lead to production disruptions continued to provide support. Some tightness in the oil market is also likely to persist as OPEC has been struggling to increase output in line with the agreed rise in quotas, ANZ said.

"Now that $90 oil is here, it won't take much to get prices to $100 and that will just intensify the global energy crisis," OANDA said, noting that news of an Omicron subvariant hasn't rattled the markets.

Metals:

Gold futures were near-flat in Asia after they posted their lowest finish in more than six weeks on Friday, as the dollar climbed. Based on the most-active contracts, gold was down 2.5% for the week - the biggest weekly decline since November 2021.

ANZ said gold looks vulnerable for further losses, having broken below its key moving averages to trade below $1,800.

---

Copper prices rose on a strong demand outlook. ANZ noted that Caterpillar reported "surging demand for its diggers, bulldozers and trucks," which signals growing demand for metals like copper and nickel in a shift towards low-carbon energy sources.

However, a stronger dollar is a headwind for copper, with profit-taking also likely to dampen prices, ANZ said.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

China's Economy Starts the Year With a Wobble

The Chinese economy started the year on an uncertain footing, as Covid-19 flare-ups disrupted factory activity and consumer spending, according to a trio of manufacturing and service sector surveys released Sunday.

Two gauges of Chinese manufacturing activity-one official and one private-each retreated in January, while a third measure, of the country's services sector, brought into relief the deep toll that the latest burst of coronavirus infections has inflicted on domestic demand.

Aluminum Prices Can't Keep Up With Energy Costs, Driving Wave of Closures

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine are exacerbating a shakeout in the aluminum sector, which has been hammered by rising power prices over the past year.

The price of aluminum has increased by 24% over the past six months to more than $3,100 a metric ton, approaching a decade high. The prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has made matters worse. Russia is one of the world's biggest aluminum producers and traders fear disruptions to its exports if conflict breaks out.

Before Ukraine Standoff, U.S. Pitched Its 'Freedom Gas' to Europe and Found Few Takers

U.S. officials tried to persuade Europe for years to buy American natural gas as a bulwark against Russia, with the Trump administration dubbing it "molecules of freedom." But most countries stuck with the cheaper Russian supplies, with some expressing environmental concern about the fruits of U.S. fracking.

Now, as Europe confronts the possibility of a serious supply squeeze amid Russian hostilities toward Ukraine, the U.S. is trying to help Europe secure emergency gas supplies. But there is only so much the Biden administration can do: Most American gas has been sold to other customers, and Europe has limited facilities to import more.

For Chip Industry, Global Supply Crunch Pushes Next Target to $1 Trillion

Chip companies just had their best sales year ever-charged by a global semiconductor shortage and growing demand-and industry executives expect that total to double in less than a decade, to more than $1 trillion.

The industry's collective annual sales topped $500 billion for the first time in 2021, slightly larger than the global smartphone industry by some calculations. The pandemic accelerated digitization trends, such as people streaming movies and videogames and companies adopting all sorts of digital tools-all requiring chips.

Stock Market Jitters Don't Endanger Economy Yet

The past few weeks of stock market turmoil don't mean the economy is about to be derailed, but rather that the recovery is maturing and no longer needs low interest rates, economists and Federal Reserve officials say.

While the economy's rebound from the pandemic-induced recession in spring 2020 has been strong, the stock market's has been spectacular. Between its trough in March 2020 and its all-time high Jan. 3, the S&P 500-stock index soared 114%. Now, despite the economy growing more in 2021 than at any time since 1984, the S&P 500 index is down about 8% from that peak.

U.S., EU Sanctions on Russia Could Ensnarl Western Oil Companies

LONDON-Some of the West's biggest oil companies could find themselves in the crosshairs of sanctions now being drafted by their home governments against Russia.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 0029ET