EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise But Higher -2

The deal, which officials say is likely to be announced Monday, is a gamble by Mr. Sunak that he can sell the modified version of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol to his restive Conservative Party and bring to an end the current political paralysis in Northern Ireland.

War in Ukraine Drives New Surge of U.S. Oil Exports to Europe

A year of war in Ukraine is revitalizing U.S. oil exports as a source of financial influence and geopolitical power.

As the West has shunned most Russian energy, unleashing a pressure campaign against the Kremlin's petroleum revenues, record U.S. crude exports have helped fill the gap in Europe with the oil needed to produce gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Israel, Palestinian Authority Pledge to Reduce West Bank Violence

TEL AVIV-Israeli and Palestinian officials pledged Sunday to reduce the escalating violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem, but the fatal shooting of two Israeli settlers and subsequent riots in Palestinian villages underscored how tensions are spiraling.

Israelis and Palestinians issued a joint statement after a rare meeting with U.S., Jordanian and Egyptian officials hosted in Jordan's southern coastal city of Aqaba. The summit brought high-level diplomacy to efforts to stem spiraling tensions between Israelis and Palestinians ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in late March. Regional officials have warned that Ramadan could be a flashpoint for new violence, as it has been in the past.

Pfizer in Talks to Acquire Seagen in Deal Likely Valued at More Than $30 Billion

Pfizer Inc. is in talks to acquire biotech Seagen Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, the latest potential deal for a big drug company aimed at adding a promising class of targeted cancer therapies.

The talks are at an early stage and there is no guarantee there will be a deal, the people said. A number of hurdles would need to be overcome, including the potential for a stringent antitrust review of any proposal. If there is a deal, it would be big: Seagen has a market value of some $30 billion and would be expected to command a premium over that.

Elon Musk's Twitter Cuts More Jobs as Platform Seeks to Slash Costs

Twitter Inc. conducted another round of job cuts over the weekend, people familiar with the matter said, the latest among thousands of staff reductions under new owner Elon Musk.

The cuts come as billionaire Mr. Musk has been pursuing sweeping changes to the platform, including slashing costs, releasing new features and changing content-moderation policies.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Monday

00:01/UK: CBI Service Sector Survey

05:30/NED: Feb Producer confidence survey

06:00/FIN: Jan PPI

07:00/SWE: Jan Retail sales

07:00/TUR: Jan Foreign Trade

07:00/NOR: Jan Retail Sales

08:00/SVK: Feb Business tendency survey

08:00/SVK: Feb Economic sentiment indicator

08:00/SVK: Jan PPI

09:00/ICE: Jan Harmonized CPI

09:00/EU: Jan Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

09:00/ITA: Feb Business Confidence Survey

09:00/ITA: Feb Consumer Confidence Survey

09:00/ICE: Feb CPI

09:30/UK: Jan Capital issuance statistics

10:00/EU: Feb Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator

10:00/MLT: Jan RPI

10:30/BEL: Feb CPI

16:59/SWI: 3Q Locational & Consolidated banking statistics

16:59/SWI: 4Q International debt securities statistics

16:59/SWI: 4Q Exchange-traded derivatives statistics

16:59/SWI: 3Q Domestic debt securities statistics

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 0015ET