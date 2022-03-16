EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise, Investors -2

The Securities and Exchange Commission probe highlights the agency's new focus on financial-market gatekeepers such as accountants, bankers and lawyers. These firms help companies raise capital and communicate with shareholders, but also have duties under federal investor-protection laws. Auditors are a shareholder's first line of defense against sloppy or dodgy accounting.

Japan Exports Grew for 12th Consecutive Month in February

Japan's exports increased in February for the 12th consecutive month, driven by strong demand for steel, mineral fuels and semiconductor products, Ministry of Finance data showed Wednesday.

Exports rose 19.1% from a year earlier in February. That compared with January's 9.6% increase and was slightly weaker than the 20.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by data provider FactSet.

Bond Markets Forecast Long Financial Freeze for Russia

Judging by the bond market, it will take years for Russia to re-enter the global financial system.

Russian government bonds fell below 10 cents on the dollar last week, putting the country's debt on par with Venezuela, which collapsed into famine five years ago. The valuation is near the low-water mark on bonds set by serial defaulter Argentina, which took 15 years to repay creditors after a bitter legal battle with hedge funds.

Abramovich Investment Vehicle Shifted Control Shortly After Russia Invaded Ukraine

LONDON-Hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, control of an investment vehicle long linked in public filings to oligarch Roman Abramovich and used to hold stakes in renewable energy and tech startups in the U.S., U.K. and Israel was moved to one of his business associates, according to securities filings.

Corporate disclosures over years identify British Virgin Islands-listed Norma Investments Ltd. as being controlled by Mr. Abramovich. On Feb. 24, the day Russian troops attacked Ukraine, David Davidovich, a close business associate of Mr. Abramovich, took full ownership of the entity, according to securities filings in the U.K.

Volkswagen Considers Making Electric Truck in U.S.

BERLIN-Volkswagen AG is close to deciding whether to build an electric pickup truck in the U.S. that would target a growing and highly profitable segment of the American auto market, according to people familiar with the company's plans.

Scott Keogh, head of the car maker's U.S. business, pitched the idea to management in Wolfsburg, Germany, last year and has won backing from Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess and other top executives, the people said. A final decision could be made by the middle of the year.

Pfizer Asks FDA to Authorize Second Covid-19 Booster Dose

Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE have asked U.S. health regulators to authorize a second booster dose of their Covid-19 vaccine for people 65 years and older.

The companies said Tuesday that they had filed the application. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision in time for the Biden administration to begin a potential fall vaccine campaign.

Publicis Is Latest Ad Company to Pull Out of Russia

Publicis Groupe SA said it was leaving Russia by transferring ownership of its agencies to local management.

The Paris-based advertising holding company, which owns agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett and Zenith, said it was handing its Russian operations to Sergey Koptev, founding chairman of Publicis in Russia.

Intel Plans $36 Billion in European Chip Plant Investments

Intel Corp. said it would invest $36 billion in chip production and research across Europe, including a new chip-making complex in Germany, to keep pace with surging demand for semiconductors.

Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger Tuesday said Intel had selected the city of Magdeburg, Germany, to put up what would be one of the biggest and most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities on the Continent. The company plans a down payment of about $18.6 billion, the equivalent of about EUR17 billion, on that facility.

Big Lots Shares Rise as Investor Pushes for Sale

Big Lots Inc. shares gained roughly 15% after Mill Road Capital Management LLC disclosed a 5.1% stake in the discount retailer and said it was pushing it to pursue a sale.

The investment company said that it believes a sale could maximize value for shareholders at an assumed purchase price between $55 and $70 a share. This would represent a premium in the range of 72% to 119% from Monday's closing price of $31.99.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

00:01/UK: Feb Scottish Retail Sales Monitor

08:00/HUN: Jan Construction

08:00/SVK: Jan New orders in industry

09:00/CZE: 4Q Quarterly Balance of Payments

09:00/ITA: Feb CPI

09:00/CZE: Jan Monthly Balance of Payments

09:00/FRA: Mar IEA Oil Market Report

09:30/UK: Dec Card Spending statistics

10:00/CRO: Feb CPI

10:00/CYP: Feb Harmonised CPI

10:00/MLT: Feb Harmonised CPI

10:00/GRE: Jan Labour Force Survey

11:00/POR: Feb PPI

13:00/POL: Jan Balance of Payments

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

