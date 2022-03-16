Log in
News: Latest News
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise, Investors Await U.S. Fed Rate Decision

03/16/2022 | 01:28am EDT
MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

IEA Oil Market Report; U.S. interest rate decision; updates from Industria de Diseno Textil, Orpea, Industria de Diseno Textil.

Opening Call:

European shares could open higher after stocks surged on Wall Street. Stocks in Asia rose and U.S. stock futures were flat ahead of the Fed rate decision. Elsewhere, Treasury yields eased. In commodities, Brent rose slightly above $100 again after falling below that figure on Tuesday, while gold and other metals all rose.

Equities:

European stocks are set to open higher as investors awaited a widely anticipated decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rate policy.

At a policy meeting later Wednesday, the Fed is expected to increase its key short-term rate by 0.25 percentage points. That would be the first increase since 2018, pulling it off its record low of nearly zero, and likely the start to a series of hikes.

"The 'rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic' allusion is not mean to invoke despair. Rather, it's meant to convey a sense of inevitability of the Fed's tightening cycle ahead," said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Investors are also watching the talks between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian presidential aide Ihor Zhovkva said discussions via video held by representatives of the two nations Tuesday were "more constructive," noting that Russia has stopped airing its demands for Ukraine to surrender.

"If ever so slight, at least there's still building optimism regarding Ukraine, combined with optimism regarding inflation, oil in particular, and optimism that the Fed will not be more hawkish than is already built into the market," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Read: Fund Manager Roundup: Crisis in Ukraine Prompts Move to Cash

Economic Insight:

The risk of recession in the eurozone in the first half of this year is high, AMP Capital said. The war in Ukraine is expected to drive inflation to over 6% by mid-year amid surging commodity prices, and higher costs for electricity and gas, which will impact consumer spending, it said.

The ECB appears too optimistic on the economic growth outlook and expectations for interest rate increase later in 2022 could be pushed out to early next year, it added.

Forex:

The dollar weakened against the euro and slightly against the yen. The dollar gave giving back some ground on oil's decline and more positive Ukraine negotiations, Silicon Valley Bank's Minh Trang said.

"A lot has happened over the past two weeks given the geopolitical tension in Ukraine and that's only fortified the dollar. People have flocked to it as a safe haven," the senior FX trader said.

---

Most Asian currencies strengthen against USD as risk appetite recovers amid gains in regional equity markets. However, the Russia-Ukraine war, renewed questions about China's recovery momentum amid new Covid-19 lockdowns and a hawkish Fed should keep USD Index bid this week, Westpac said.

The USD Index's weakness isn't expected to extend beyond mid-97s, while levels above 100.00 look more likely than not in coming weeks, Westpac added.

Bonds:

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was spotted at 2.143% down from 2.160% Tuesday.

"Tuesday was a choppy session in US rates," said Ian Lyngen and Ben Jeffery of BMO Capital Markets. "After initially rallying throughout most of the day, the curve bear steepened in the afternoon as 10-year yields edged back toward the highs and the front-end of the curve managed to retain a bid.

The steepening has further eroded the strong flattening trend that was in place until March 8."

Energy:

Oil fell in the morning Asian session amid ongoing concerns that China's Covid-19-related lockdowns in parts of the country could hurt demand.

There are fears of weaker China demand as more cities there are being put into lockdown owing to record-high Covid-19 cases, NAB said.

There also appears to be some speculative "froth being blown off" in the oil market, NAB added.

Metals:

Gold rose slightly in early Asia trade as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to sustain safe-haven demand for the precious metal. Russia's war on Ukraine doesn't look like it will have any immediate deescalation, which should give underlying support for gold prices, Oanda said.

---

Aluminum prices rose slightly in early Asian trade, as supply concerns caused by the Russia-Ukraine war begin to ease.

Worries over supply have started to wane after the European Union said it excluded aluminum and other base metals from its latest set of export restrictions on Russia, ANZ said. The three-month forward LME aluminum contract rises 0.2% to $3,284 a ton.

---

Iron ore futures rose on possible dip-buying interest in the Asian morning session after Tuesday's slide. However, gains could be capped by continued concerns about the impact of China's pandemic lockdowns on its economy, analysts said.

Cities and regions across China have imposed curbs on movement amid a new Covid-19 outbreak, ANZ said. The measures have already affected operations in the auto sector in Changchun, while Shanghai has halted construction work, ANZ noted.


TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Russia Bombards Kyiv as European Leaders Arrive in Ukraine's Capital

KYIV, Ukraine-A delegation of European leaders traveled to Kyiv and met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russia lobbed more missiles at the embattled capital amid heightened fighting in the city's outskirts.

One missile destroyed a building associated with an arms maker in central Kyiv in a predawn strike Tuesday, blowing the windows out of buildings in a one-block radius. Separately, two apartment buildings were hit, setting fire to one of them.


China's New-Home Prices Fall Again Despite Efforts to Help Developers

BEIJING-New-home prices in China fell for a sixth consecutive month in February, as authorities' efforts to ease policy restrictions for developers and boost buyer sentiment have yet to take effect.

Average new-home prices in 70 major cities edged 0.12% lower in February from January-according to Wall Street Journal calculations based on data released Wednesday by China's National Bureau of Statistics-widening from January's 0.04% decrease.


China Reports Lower Covid-19 Numbers Amid Nationwide Restrictions

HONG KONG-China reported 3,054 domestic coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with numbers falling from a day earlier, as authorities worked swiftly to contain outbreaks by ordering lockdowns and severely restricting the movement of people in the most affected areas.

Close to half of the reported cases were found in northeastern Jilin province. Since Monday, its 24 million people haven't been allowed to leave the province as authorities race to halt the outbreak and prevent it from spreading.


Russia Softens Iran Demands, Re-Opening Way for Nuclear Deal

BERLIN-Russia walked back recently made demands on Washington related to the Iran nuclear deal, clearing the way for Tehran and Washington to revive the 2015 agreement, senior western diplomats said.

On Tuesday, after Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Moscow with his Iranian counterpart, both Mr. Lavrov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Russia wasn't standing in the way of the accord.


Biden to Announce $1 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON-President Biden is expected to announce a total of more than $1 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine's government as early as Wednesday, according to U.S. officials, as Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky is expected to make a plea to Congress for more aid to defend his country against Russia's invasion.

The $1.01 billion is expected to include more of the same kinds of military equipment the U.S. says the Ukrainians need the most: antiarmor and antiair systems, including portable air defenses such as Javelins and Stingers. The money would come from the roughly $13.6 billion allotted for Ukraine in the omnibus budget bill Mr. Biden signed Tuesday. The package Mr. Biden will announce includes the more than $200 million in support sent over the weekend and about another $800 million in new funding, for a total of more $1 billion.


Ukraine War Could Severely Hurt Global Growth and Oil Demand, OPEC Says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to deal a severe blow to the global economy, something which could weigh on demand for oil, but the rapidly evolving situation made gauging the impact challenging, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said Tuesday.

The cartel, in its monthly market report, held off from revising its forecasts for oil demand, supply and global economic growth, saying the fast-changing, uncertain situation in Ukraine had affected its ability to accurately predict what the far-reaching consequences of the conflict would be on global energy markets.


Fed Wrestles With the Challenge of How Quickly to Raise Interest Rates

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell took much of the suspense out of this week's policy meeting when he said recently he would propose raising interest rates by a quarter percentage point from near zero, which would be the first increase since 2018.

The harder part of Fed officials' deliberations might be agreeing on how to signal the likely path of rate increases in the months to follow. Worsening inflation, already at a 40-year high, could force them to accelerate the process, but they have signaled they are trying to move carefully to avoid triggering a sharp correction in financial markets.


Big Four Accounting Firms Come Under Regulator's Scrutiny

WASHINGTON-Regulators are carrying out a sweeping investigation of conflicts of interest at the nation's largest accounting firms, asking whether consulting and other nonaudit services they sell undermine their ability to conduct independent reviews of public companies' financials, according to people familiar with the matter.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-22 0127ET

