Automobile company Ferrari NV is investigating a cybersecurity incident after a subsidiary was contacted with a ransom demand related to certain client contact details.

Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

DUBAI-Riding an oil-price boom last year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse Group AG that his financial advisers harbored doubts about, according to people familiar with the matter.

Now, the Saudi investment is almost wiped out after Credit Suisse's emergency merger with UBS Group AG. Credit Suisse's meltdown also erased billions of dollars in investments made by Qatar's sovereign fund and the Saudi-based Olayan family, making the Persian Gulf one of the biggest losers from a slide in financial stocks since the collapse of two U.S. banks last week.

Macron's Government Survives No Confidence Vote in National Assembly

PARIS-French President Emmanuel Macron's government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on Monday, fending off a last-ditch effort to kill his contentious pension overhaul and topple his administration.

The no-confidence motion, spearheaded by a group of centrists, won the support of 278 lawmakers in the lower house of Parliament, nine votes short of a majority. A second no-confidence vote, filed by Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally, failed by a wide margin.

EU to Send Ukraine a Million Artillery Shells as Russia Gains Ground

BERLIN-European Union member states backed a plan to send one million artillery shells to Ukraine over the next year as part of an arms-purchase package valued at more than $2 billion, the latest move by Western countries to improve Ukraine's access to heavy ammunition.

EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said ministers agreed to the proposal at a meeting in Brussels after lengthy discussions among member states over the plan's details. However serious questions remain over how quickly the bloc can accelerate its delivery of artillery shells to Ukraine, especially after the bloc excluded from their purchases most non-EU produced weapons.

TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew to Face Skeptical Lawmakers

WASHINGTON-TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew can expect a chilly reception when he testifies before the powerful House Energy and Commerce committee this week, Republican aides said Monday.

Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R., Wash.) and other lawmakers plan to lay out the threat posed by TikTok to Americans' national security and privacy, and particularly its potential to harm children, aides said.

FTX Lawsuit Says Affiliate in Bahamas Has No Claim to Company Assets

Managers of FTX are suing a company affiliate based in the Bahamas, seeking a bankruptcy court ruling to end a dispute with liquidators there over who should control and distribute assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange.

The managers said in their complaint they are suing because of "serial threats" by the liquidators of affiliate FTX Digital Markets Ltd. to try to move FTX's bankruptcy proceedings to the Bahamas to pursue the company's cash, crypto and other assets there.

Amazon to Cut 9,000 More Jobs After Earlier Layoffs

Amazon.com Inc. said it would cut 9,000 more corporate jobs across units that include its profitable cloud-computing and advertising businesses, a sign that the company's cost-cutting is extending into all aspects of its operations as technology giants continue to slash spending.

Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a statement that the company added a significant number of employees in recent years, a step he defended as necessary given what was happening in Amazon's business at the time.

