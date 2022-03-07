EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Sink as Ukraine -2

The S&P 500 has risen or fallen at least 1% in six of the past nine trading days as anxieties over the war in Ukraine, high inflation and the path of interest rates buffet the market. The benchmark U.S. stock index recently suffered its first correction, or decline of at least 10% from a recent high, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now down 9.2% this year, including last week's 1.3% fall.

Russia Permits Payments to Foreign Bondholders, but Only With Rubles

Russia will allow borrowers to make payments on their overseas debt, but only using rubles even for bonds denominated in foreign currencies.

Making debt payments in the ruble, which has lost almost 40% of its value this year, could still leave Russia and its companies in default on dollar-denominated debt.

Russian Banks Turn to China to Sidestep Cutoff From Payments Systems

Russian banks that have been cut off from global payments networks are turning to China's state-owned UnionPay system as the country tries to sidestep boycotts by Western businesses for its invasion of Ukraine.

Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. said they are suspending their Russian operations, making it difficult for Russians to buy goods from abroad. The moves by the two companies go beyond sanctions issued against many Russian banks.

China's Robust Growth Target Points to More Stimulus Ahead

HONG KONG-By calling for growth of 5.5% this year, China's leaders have set a relatively high bar for an economy facing a litany of challenges at home and abroad-and paved the way, economists say, for more aggressive stimulus measures in the coming months.

Officials in Beijing said Saturday that they would seek to expand gross domestic product by 5.5% this year. While that target is lower than any annual target since China began setting such benchmarks in 1994, economists say it is actually a much heavier lift than its 2021 target of 6% or more, given last year's Covid-related statistical distortions and the mounting headwinds facing the world's second-largest economy.

Iran Nuclear Deal Threatened by Russian Demands Over Ukraine Sanctions

Fresh demands from Russia threatened to derail talks to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, as Moscow said it wanted written guarantees that Ukraine-related sanctions won't prevent it from trading broadly with Tehran under a revived pact.

The demands, made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday and dismissed by U.S. officials on Sunday, came as Western and Iranian officials said they were near to reaching a deal to restore the nuclear pact, which lifted most international sanctions on Iran in exchange for tight but temporary restrictions on Tehran's nuclear programs.

This Russian Metals Giant Might Be Too Big to Sanction

From its base at a former Arctic gulag, Russia's MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC digs up a large portion of two metals that are essential to greener transport and computer chips.

So far the U.S. and its allies haven't sanctioned the company, or its oligarch chief executive, underscoring the dilemma some analysts say governments face in seeking to punish Russia without hurting their own access to key commodities.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Monday

06:45/SWI: Feb Unemployment

07:00/GER: Jan Retail Trade

07:00/GER: Jan Manufacturing orders

07:00/GER: Jan Manufacturing turnover

07:00/UK: Feb Halifax House Price Index

07:00/DEN: Jan Industrial production & new orders

07:00/NOR: Jan Industrial Production Index

08:00/AUT: Feb Wholesale Price Index

08:00/SWI: Feb SNB foreign currency reserves

08:00/CZE: 4Q Wages

09:00/ICE: Feb External trade, preliminary figures

09:30/UK: 4Q Household Finance Review

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 0028ET