EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Sink as Ukraine Onslaught Continues; Brent Tops $130

Germany Manufacturing Turnover/Orders; UK Household Finance Review; updates from Volkswagen, Sberbank, SAS, Assa Abloy

European shares face steep losses Monday as Russian attacks on Ukraine escalated, with rising risk aversion pushing the dollar, Treasury bonds and gold higher. In Asia, stocks tumbled, Brent topped $130, while gold nudged $2,000.

European and U.S. stock futures dropped sharply early Monday after Russian forces intensified strikes across Ukraine and as the threat of a potential ban on imports of Russian oil helped spur a surge in energy prices.

In Asia, major stock benchmarks were deep in the red, with Japan's Nikkei down more than 3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng hovering close at a multiyear low.

"I expect cross-asset volatility will remain high as markets quantify the inflationary impact of higher commodity prices versus demand-destruction impact," wrote Stephen Innes, Managing Partner at SPI Asset Management.

"But at the heart of the matter, for most investors, any kind of 'worst case scenario' is much easier to digest than a 'best case scenario.'"

Overnight, Russian forces pushed toward the Ukraine capital, Kyiv, and the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, while killing dozens of civilians and disrupting evacuation efforts.

After beating off an initial Russian offensive, Ukraine is now preparing for a second wave of Russian attacks focused on major population centers around the country, Ukraine's national security adviser, Oleksiy Danilov, said in a social-media post Sunday.

The Russian plan, he said, is to encircle Ukrainian forces and "create a situation of humanitarian disaster for the civilian population."

The dollar strengthened further against most major currencies, boosted by the continuing Russia-Ukraine war and a renewed surge in commodity prices.

The euro continued its descent against the dollar, with Danske Bank saying: "Our 12-month forecast of [EUR/USD] 1.08 is now looking like mild dollar strength but just a few months ago it was a very bullish dollar forecast."

OANDA said the euro remains very vulnerable to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its weakness is being accelerated as the U.S. economy still shows signs of a strong consumer that could handle upcoming inflation surges.

Read: Dollar Strength Builds as Ukraine War Deepens

China's foreign-exchange reserves--the world's largest--likely fell $6 billion to $3.216 trillion in February, according to a Wall Street Journal poll of economists, as the valuation of dollar bond assets declined. The reserves dropped to $3.222 trillion in January as the dollar gained.

Yields for U.S. government debt continued to fall early Monday, extending Friday's drop, even after the February U.S. employment report signaled the economy was picking up.

"Rather than getting better, financial conditions are still tightening, back to the levels of last March when traders worried about a Covid-19 spike in Europe," said FHN Financial Executive Vice President Jim Vogel. "The Fed can no longer read the markets."

Oil prices rose to their highest level since 2008, with front-month Brent gaining 10% to move above $130, as traders reacted to news that the U.S. and its European allies were considering banning imports of Russian oil.

Such a move would "likely continue to severely curtail Russian seaborne oil exports, due to the threat of additional sanctions or of public censure." said Goldman Sachs, citing public backlash after Shell purchased a cargo of Russian Urals crude on Friday. There are no signs of Chinese purchases of Russian crude either, it added.

Natural gas prices could rise further as Europe weighs options to wean itself off Russian natural gas, according to a Singapore-based trader.

The trader said European buyers are actively considering importing liquefied natural gas cargoes from northeast Asia, even though Asia typically is the world's largest LNG-importing region. Front-month European benchmark TTF natural gas futures last closed 6% higher at EUR204.15/MWh, equivalent to about $64/MMBtu, more than double its week-ago price.

Front-month Asian LNG Japan-Korea-Marker benchmark futures last closed 11% lower at $38.54/MMBtu; its up 38% in the last one week.

Coal output may rise via the restarting of idled mines or increased production at operational pits to help ease the energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Jean-Sebastien Jacques, the former Rio Tinto, told WSJ.

"To deal with the immediate energy situation in Europe, all options should be explored, including increased use of coal in some countries temporarily."

However, he doesn't reckon the fuel shortage, which has propelled coal prices to record highs, will result in new mines. "There is no support for that at all." Jacques said there is no turning around the global energy transition, but it was important to acknowledge the shift to a low-carbon economy could take decades to play out.

Gold futures headed towards $2,000 an ounce, boosted by safe-haven demand.

Goldman Sachs said precious metals are likely to find support from macroeconomic headwinds due to a "deteriorating growth [and] inflation mix in developed markets." It sees "upside risks to our year-end targets of $2,150/toz for gold and $30/toz for silver."

Nickel prices jumped more than 14% in Asia on concerns about supply shortages. There appears to be tight physical supply on rising geopolitical tensions and margin calls that have led to a short squeeze, said Citi Research.

However, extreme backwardation and low nickel deliveries in the past six months seem to be the real reasons behind moves in the market. The front-month LME nickel contract climbs 14.1% to $33,000.00 per ton.

Among precious metals, palladium seems like the best hedge against the possibility of restrictions on exports by the Russian government, said Goldman Sachs. There are also "sharply growing risks to the global economy" due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Goldman Sachs said palladium demand is inelastic and there are low inventories of the metal outside of Russia. prices gained 3.2% early Monday and have risen more than 31% from a week earlier.

Oil Tops $130 a Barrel as Russian Attacks Escalate

Oil buyers racing to replace Russia' taboo crude are paying record premiums for barrels that can be delivered now rather than later, reflecting worries about adequate near-term fuel supplies and expectations that high prices will reduce consumption and encourage drilling.

Prices for April deliveries of crude have shot up since Russia invaded Ukraine and buyers began shunning the aggressor's oil exports. The main U.S. price last week topped $110 a barrel for the first time in more than a decade and in off-hours trading late Sunday, they burst above $130 following fresh attacks, mounting civilian casualties and a push by U.S. lawmakers to ban Russian oil imports.

Ukraine Faces Fresh Wave of Attacks Focused on Population Centers

Russian forces intensified strikes across Ukraine, pushing toward the capital, Kyiv, and the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, while killing dozens of civilians and disrupting evacuation efforts.

After beating off an initial Russian offensive, Ukraine is now preparing for a second wave of Russian attacks focused on major population centers around the country, Ukraine's national security adviser, Oleksiy Danilov, said in a social-media post Sunday.

The ECB's Inflation Problem Is More About Supply Than Demand

U.S. and European central bankers both confront inflation problems, but with different roots that could lead the Americans to raise interest rates more and to a higher level than their continental counterparts.

Private Equity Faces Uncertainty After Record-Setting Year, Report Says

Private-equity managers are continuing to invest at a record pace while attempting to manage uncertainty around interest rates, inflation and global geopolitics, a report from consulting firm Bain & Co. said.

Dollar Strength Builds as Ukraine War Deepens

Escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine has sent investors dashing to safer assets, propelling the dollar to its highest level since the coronavirus-induced volatility of two years ago.

The ICE U.S. Dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of others, surged as high as 98.92 this past week, its highest level since May 2020. It finished the week with a 2.1% jump, one of the largest in the past five years.

China's January-February Exports Growth Slowed

BEIJING-China's exports grew at a slower pace in the January-February period but was better than market expectations.

Outbound shipment rose 16.3% in the first two months of 2022 from the year-earlier period, easing from 20.9% growth in December, the General Administration of Customs said Monday. The result was higher than the 15.0% increase expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. Officials Meet With Regime in Venezuela, to Discuss Oil Exports to Replace Russia's

The Biden administration is seeking to ease oil sanctions on Venezuela as part of a broader U.S. strategy to temper oil prices that have skyrocketed because of Russia's war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. officials began rare face-to-face meetings with Venezuelan officials in Caracas over the weekend, with a view to allowing Venezuelan crude oil back on to the open international market, these people said.

Investors See Bullish Signals Under the Stock Market's Surface

It's been a rocky spell for stocks. Under the market's surface, some investors see promising signs.

